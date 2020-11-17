What’s wrong with Albo?

Anthony Albanese’s leadership is on death watch. Dissatisfaction with his performance runs deep within the Labor caucus, shadow ministry, party machine and union movement. Most Labor MPs think Albanese will either be dumped before the next election or will not lead the party to victory if he manages to survive.
Eyes glaze over during Albanese’s speeches. His question time tactics, and his broader political strategy, are cringe-worthy.
Whahahahahahaha.
Albanese gives rubbish speeches? I wonder who his speech writer is?
I have not heard much of Albo recently. Is he making speeches?
Why would anyone quote Troy Bramston?
Does anybody read Troy Bramston?
I saw him on the news a few days ago. He looked like he was just going through the motions. He didn’t seem remotely interested in the topic.
Mavis has left the reservation.
No Happy Ending here.
he fights tories, that’s what he does .. keeps saying it too
he’s in the wrong country I reckon
Have there ever been two more shifty characters vying to woo voters to the ALP than Shorten & Albanese?
Answer: Brain damage.
The blind commenting about the blind.
Although Albo could sneer for Australia in the Olympic Games, so there’s that.
Do we now have a reason for the Deplatforming of Jill Meagher Act (AKA Justice Legislation Amendment Act). Are we looking at Billy doing a phoenix?
So, time to start a sweep on successors? My guess is Plibersek leader, Chris Bowen deputy. Result: Comfortable win for Morrison at the next election.
Honestly didn’t know he was their leader, probably I heard at some point then forgot. Who cares, US politics is so much more interesting… pro tip for Alb – talk like basement Joe to get more attention.
So, time to start a sweep on successors? My guess is Plibersek leader…
I believe Plibersek has removed herself from leadership contention on the grounds of family commitments, which is probably the wisest deciisuon she’s ever made.
That leaves Chris Bowen, Jim Chalmers & Richard Marles…and in that order I’d suggest.
James Jeffrey used to write the Struth column in the Oz. However bad he is as Albo’s speechwriter, he was a far better editor than the current person Alice Workman. She is dull, unfunny and repeats the same tired old tropes including bashing Tony Abbott. Maybe James could return to the zenith of his success.
For as long as the Liars keep fantasising about energy suicide faster than the Lieborals, they’re unelectable. And woke works only if you don’t have to ask voters for their approval — i.e., by stealing elections as the Democrats are attempting to do in the US.
Indeed. Albo was DOA and has carefully erased himself from that commanding height – and Shorten (although he obviously thinks otherwise) is a cowpat trying to imitate a soufflé.
Labor has been keeping Plibbers clean during Rona, trying to graft on some Mother of the Nation credentials. However, Bowen is beyond saving: if the ALP focus groups are not picking up his face-punchability quotient, they’ve been humbugging.
Which is a strategic problem for Labor, given Chalmers and Wong are clearly the best-dressed of the rest.
That question answered I wonder who his dentist is?
Teats Peanuthead will be resurrected and third time lucky, if Goose Morristeen doesn’t lift his game (likelihood of this: less than zero). If the latter is punted (and he certainly deserves to be), could anyone seriously envision Josh Frydchickenberger besting Teats?
That’s a bit like the old joke about what kind of hell you’d pick.
Oh the imagery Dr Faustus – can I pinch it?
Chalmers is a boofhead.
I am. Definitely and indubitably. 🤣
Not quite.
He is advocating ditching mid-left Albo with the far-left Junkie’s Bride (Plibbers).
Hopefully this chap.
Thanks, Eyrie. My comment referred to cowpats, not boofheads. 😀
Albo should keep borrowing his speeched from American movies.
Phht.
No-one is going to admit to that.
Chris Bowen has a pleasing demeanour for a leader. Jim Chalmers is younger and a younger newer face is always good but if he goes all climate changey hating coal he’s done for.
Not sure if going backwards to Shorten is good – although he has good cut-through and a hard worker. Albanese is so lazy.
A whinging whiney female pitying herself won’t do at all. They must avoid that.
I’m sure there is another candidate, with fairly recent campaign experience, just hanging to Turnbull his way back into the driver’s seat to reclaim what is so rightfully his for the taking.
Therapeutic Albo not making the grade . How come he escaped a all that non Australian business when he has an Italian father when Mat Canavan was put through the nonsense for a maternal grandfather ?
Jim could sneer for Australia too, it’s fun to watch his spots on the TV news.
Albo is best at it though.
Chris Bowen comes over better, but his disadvantage is he looks like Piglet.
Anthony Albanese (aka AnAl) has all the charisma of a turnip and his perfunctory performance the other day is a clear indication he knows the end is nigh for Labor which is being consumed by the Greens – Labor is just a hollowed out shell.
If there was a tad more ‘satisfaction’ with AnAl the Brothel-Hoppers’ ‘Performance’, maybe he wouldn’t need to make as many visits to that notorious rubbing and tugging establishment in Marrickville?
A pox on his…house.
For me he is The Chinless Wonder – check him out in this We R Us photo
Mavis assured us last week that if k. d. wong was in the Lower House she would be in the big chair in ten seconds flat.
The piece of art known as “Prelude to Victory”.
The immortal words “if you don’t like it, don’t vote for us” will take a long time to fade away.
Interestingly, someone was talking on Sky the other night about the left wing of the labore pardeee breaking away to form a coalition with the greenfilth. This would be the only way that imbeciles such as Blabbersack and Albansleazey could retain their place at the trough. I wonder what proportion of the national primary vote such an unholy alliance could command? 15%, 20%?
Yes indeedy, my wordy lordy yes – why? he found his biological father in 2011 at the height of all the Section 44 and the rules are that since 1948 the line of the father replaced the line of the mother in terms of S44 – so why was AnAl’s feet held to the fire?
Chalmers is a boofhead.
With a PhD.
He’s a doctor of Paul Keating’s prime ministership. No, seriously!
I suspect that Albo’s dentist is the same person as Mr. Ed’s podiatrist.
That fang-farrier does very distinctive metalwork.
Jaws from the James Bond films, spoke very highly of him.
How come he escaped a all that non Australian business when he has an Italian father when Mat Canavan was put through the nonsense for a maternal grandfather ?
In his parliamentary citizenship declaration he left his father’s name and country of origin blank.
As Tinta notes, Albo’s discovery of his father’s identity, and the story of a family reunion in Italy no less, had been in the media some years before.
Why the Coalition didn’t pursue him over it is indeed a mystery.
I think you’re being a bit harsh. He is well-worth reading, even if I don’t always agree with him.
His obsession with the dismissal (now 45 years ag0) is a bit boring, but he has a book to sell.
Tintarella di Luna
#3662146, posted on November 17, 2020 at 11:56 am
Anthony Albanese (aka AnAl) has all the charisma of a turnip – Labor is just a hollowed out shell.
With control of $500 billion of other peoples retirement savings…
Maybe ‘Saviour of Victoria’ Dan Andrew’s will step up federally, see how the rest of youse like it!
/sarc (just to be sure)
AnAl the Brothel-Hopper’s abysmal opinion poll standings are nothing which a well-tweaked Dominion Election Cheating/Ballot Fraud machine cannot easily overcome.
Just ask Senile old Paedo-Joe/Beijing Biden and George Soros/ Xi Jinping/Hugo Chavez/Vlad Putin/Nancy Gin-Bottle/Schifforbrains/Alexandria Occasionally-Coherent/Chucky Schumer/Bolshevik Bernie Sanders, etc.
“How come he escaped a all that non Australian business when he has an Italian father when Mat Canavan was put through the nonsense for a maternal grandfather ?”
The citizenship imbroglio was initially started by a Greens activist with the sole aim of targeting two coalition ministers….Tony Abbott and Barnaby Joyce. Remember that for quite a few years Labor had been casting dispersions on Tony Abbott because he had been born in the UK. Of course such was the hubris that they failed to take into account that it would also snare Labor, Greens and Independents. As for Albo, who knows. Remember that it all went quiet.
If Plibbers gets up we could be stuck with SloMo longer than Howard.
Save Albo. Save Ferris.
“Sinclair Davidson
#3662166, posted on November 17, 2020 at 12:09 pm
Does anybody read Troy Bramston?
I think you’re being a bit harsh. He is well-worth reading, even if I don’t always agree with him.
His obsession with the dismissal (now 45 years ag0) is a bit boring, but he has a book to sell.”
I used to quite like Bramston but he’s gone off the rails. I don’t mind his Dismissal obsessions however I just can’t stand his hysterical anti-Trump diatribes…one of the reasons why I cancelled by sub eleven days ago.
“Does anybody read Troy Bramston”?
Never – I much preferred his mother, Mavis Bramston.
She was always good for a laugh or two way back in the 1960’s.
Look her up on Wikipedia, You Tube or Google.
Dismissal tragic. Galloping TDS. I think we know from this that Troy is no Tory.