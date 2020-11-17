What’s wrong with Albo?

Troy Bramston reports:

Anthony Albanese’s leadership is on death watch. Dissatisfaction with his performance runs deep within the Labor caucus, shadow ministry, party machine and union movement. Most Labor MPs think Albanese will either be dumped before the next election or will not lead the party to victory if he manages to survive.

…

Eyes glaze over during Albanese’s speeches. His question time tactics, and his broader political strategy, are cringe-worthy.