When the body in charge of regulating pay TV is stacked with Foxtel’s own executives, why are we surprised when Sky News’ baseless conspiracy theories go unchallenged?”
– Crikey’s David Hardaker, yesterday
Today, the links between Trump’s outfit and Russian politics and capital is (sic) undisputed. Trump is in hock to Russian banks and financiers for hundreds of millions.”
– Crikey’s Guy Rundle, February 2017
Leftists conspiracy theories are real. Of course, we believe them.
Leftist Politics 101:
If it is useful to us, we defend it to the death.
If it is not useful to us, we kill it by any means necessary…
Look, reluctant as I am to defend Rundle, it was pretty obvious that Trump was guilty.
Working out what he was guilty of was just pettifogging and distraction. And strangely elusive.
Suffice to say he was guilty, and just punishment was impeachment and jail time.
Worrying the minutiae was keeping him out of jail and must count as one of the most egregious miscarriages of justice in a century.
Russian interference is so yesterday.
These days Conspiracy Theorists can waste their time trying to debunk algorithm science, which is carefully designed to be carefully designed.
Meanwhile, right wingers and conservatives are accused of being “conspiracy theorists” by lefties.
Or accused of making “baseless” claims and allegations.
I seenk ve haf herd of zis Hardyakker before.
I find it very interesting to see how the left is determined to “cancel” News Corp and Sky News. Why? Clearly they believe News Corp and Sky are providing Australians with non-leftist, moderate and even, God forbid, right-wing opinion. The elites have decided to eradicate voices that don’t conform with their own.
However the big joke is that The Oz and most other evil “Murdoch” publications are not bastions of far-right, climate change denying opinion. The Oz has morphed into a progressive newspaper (and an increasingly mediocre one at that) which is why I cancelled my sub and which is why many others have cancelled their subs too. The moderation (or censorship) as I call it at the Oz is a disgrace and it has alienated long time readers such as myself.
As for Sky, well yes, of an evening and on Sunday morning it does provide some much needed right of centre opinion…such opinion is sadly non-existent at their ABC and all other commercial networks. To that I say thank God…otherwise I wouldn’t watch any current affairs on television. I enjoy watching Kenny, Credlin and Jones. Andrew Blot has lost me somewhat with his chronic desire to be nice to even those who hate him plus he constantly talks over people.
A few months ago I sent an email to one of the digital editors who oversees the Oz comments section. I noted the shift to the left of the newspaper and I noted that the progressive moderators are censoring centre-right comments. I warned him that the day will come when the left and their jackboot activists will come after News Corp directly and I will not defend the newspaper…and now it is happening! When you alienate your base the consequence will be that the base won’t come to your aid when you need it most.
why are we unsurprised when serious evidence of electoral fraud goes unreported?
#metooo
Crikey still exists? Crikey.
“Rebel with cause
Crikey still exists? Crikey.”
Just….and I doubt they’re doing well because of all the free competition. Serves them right. Why pay money to subscribe to Crikey when you can read their ABC and the Malcolm Guardian free?
“David Hardaker has reported for a number of the ABC’s radio and television programs, including Four Corners, 7.30 Report, Foreign Correspondent, AM and PM. Before joining the ABC he was a producer at the Nine Network’s 60 Minutes program. He has won two Walkley Awards and has been a finalist on four other occasions.”
Guy needs to revise basic rules of grammar.
I expect the regulatory board members are drawn from the pay-tv industry, of which only Foxtel operates in Australia.
Hey I know! If we made the ABC into a subscription pay tv outlet like Foxtel then there’d someone else other that Foxtel to draw board member from. And seeing the ABC is such a large organization they’d be sure to have the controlling majority of the board. What a great equitable and democratic idea! And it would save us taxpayers $1.3 billion a year too. Win-win!