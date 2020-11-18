But. But. There are no savings so taxes and debt need to increase.

Australian tax payer’s money in action ….

Both the Libs and the ALP have scored $2.2 million in funding – $1.1 million each – from the Department of Finance’s Australian Political Parties for Democracy program in late October but pandemic travel restrictions means both parties will have trouble spending the cash.

What was the money for?  Junkets for flunkies.

The annual program funds major parties and the Greens to help foster democracy in other countries. It’s a neat arrangement that helps local campaigners hone their craft on elections in other countries.

Value for money?  Sure.  They don’t have to spend their own money.

Minor parties?  Independents.  Get stuffed.  This is a regulated oligopoly.

Competition?  For other suckers.  Politicians and their parties are special.

  • Compulsory voting.
  • Preferential voting
  • Preferential regulatory treatment (inc privacy and spam laws)
  • Crappy disclosure obligations
  • Lobbysts.

Wanna know Australia is governed, correction, oversee by nincompoops?  It’s because they don’t face competition and as Adam Smith wrote:

People of the same trade seldom meet together, even for merriment and diversion, but the conversation ends in a conspiracy against the public, or in some contrivance to raise prices.

Labor and Liberal are in opposition.  It’s the citizenry that is the enemy.

What’s the marginal difference between Labor and Liberal policy?  Maybe someone can explain.

7 Responses to But. But. There are no savings so taxes and debt need to increase.

  1. David
    #3663104, posted on November 18, 2020 at 11:18 am

    The difference between Labor and Liberal policy is measured in time.

  2. stackja
    #3663107, posted on November 18, 2020 at 11:19 am

    Voters keep electing politicians to government expecting a different result.
    USA voters elected a non-politician and the swamp attacked. Fraud and lies!

  3. H B Bear
    #3663148, posted on November 18, 2020 at 11:46 am

    Surely it is an international crime to send the Greens overseas?

  4. Dinky
    #3663153, posted on November 18, 2020 at 11:49 am

    major parties and the Greens to help foster democracy in other countries

    The Greens? Foster democracy? Of course they could be referring to a family called the Greens.

  5. Bear Necessities
    #3663192, posted on November 18, 2020 at 12:24 pm

    There are more LGTQWERTY in the LNP than Labor?

  6. Scott Osmond
    #3663204, posted on November 18, 2020 at 12:34 pm

    Why do you think I call them the by-factional ruling party. They party together, send kids to the same schools, have the same interests and beliefs, have affairs with one another, support the same polocies with just a bit of a friendly argument about timing and both barely conceal their burning hatred for normal people. They also close ranks with speed when a new party show up that would make the AMA and the union movement green with envy.

  7. a happy little debunker
    #3663206, posted on November 18, 2020 at 12:36 pm

    The difference between Labor and Liberal policy is measured in time

    Time and entropy…

