But. But. There are no savings so taxes and debt need to increase.

Australian tax payer’s money in action ….

Both the Libs and the ALP have scored $2.2 million in funding – $1.1 million each – from the Department of Finance’s Australian Political Parties for Democracy program in late October but pandemic travel restrictions means both parties will have trouble spending the cash.

What was the money for? Junkets for flunkies.

The annual program funds major parties and the Greens to help foster democracy in other countries. It’s a neat arrangement that helps local campaigners hone their craft on elections in other countries.

Value for money? Sure. They don’t have to spend their own money.

Minor parties? Independents. Get stuffed. This is a regulated oligopoly.

Competition? For other suckers. Politicians and their parties are special.

Compulsory voting.

Preferential voting

Preferential regulatory treatment (inc privacy and spam laws)

Crappy disclosure obligations

Lobbysts.

Wanna know Australia is governed, correction, oversee by nincompoops? It’s because they don’t face competition and as Adam Smith wrote:

People of the same trade seldom meet together, even for merriment and diversion, but the conversation ends in a conspiracy against the public, or in some contrivance to raise prices.

Labor and Liberal are in opposition. It’s the citizenry that is the enemy.

What’s the marginal difference between Labor and Liberal policy? Maybe someone can explain.