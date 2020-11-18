He’s the real victim

Posted on 1:02 pm, November 18, 2020 by currencylad

IN Victoria, one man can be sent to a supermax by the state’s highest courts without an iota of evidence. On the other hand, if there is actual video of a grievance-credentialled man dragging a terrified woman down an alley and assaulting her, losing a footy club membership is punishment enough.

Judge says Williams received ‘extra-curial’ punishment

“You have expressed shame and remorse,” Judge [Mandy] Fox said.

She said that since the security footage of the attack was released, Williams had received racial abuse and death threats.

“You have been disowned by your football club,” she said.

“Friends have abandoned or shunned you.”

 
Yes, really. Williams is back on your daughter’s streets. We know how this ends, right? And the victim: she was “so shaken that she moved away from Victoria.” Smart decision.

  2. Eyrie
    #3663260, posted on November 18, 2020 at 1:17 pm

    Actual violent crime and no punishment. Great.

  3. Rex Mango
    #3663265, posted on November 18, 2020 at 1:22 pm

    Luv the descriptor of ‘footballer’, guess he thought she was holding the ball.

  4. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3663278, posted on November 18, 2020 at 1:32 pm

    “so shaken that she moved away from Victoria.”

    It will be interesting to quantify the extent of the permanent exodus of normal people from Disasterstan over the next twelve months or so, given what a dangerous and dysfunctional totalitarian third world shithole the place now so clearly is.

    Why anyone would willingly live there is beyond me.

  5. candy
    #3663279, posted on November 18, 2020 at 1:32 pm

    Judge Fox is frightened of being called racist so she could not put him in jail, so looking out for herself I guess.

  6. cuckoo
    #3663294, posted on November 18, 2020 at 1:47 pm

    The 21-year-old, whose IQ borders on impaired

    ALP preselection now practically guaranteed.

  7. cuckoo
    #3663296, posted on November 18, 2020 at 1:48 pm

    Footballer? Funny, I thought they were always “aspiring rappers”.

  8. Bela Bartok
    #3663313, posted on November 18, 2020 at 1:56 pm

    I think you’re all being perfectly mean.
    Imagine, not knowing what the court-case will bring, worrying about ‘extra-curial’ activity, struggling against the oppressive white system…
    The poor guy, the stress must be unbearable, not knowing if he was going to be treated like a real human (aka white person) and punished, or given his – um – sunburnt disposition, whether he was going to get off scot free for attacking an innocent woman and scaring the daylights out of her.
    How dare she not understand her privilege in being attacked.
    Black Louts Matter!

  9. Lee
    #3663317, posted on November 18, 2020 at 1:58 pm

    It seems justice in Victoria is not adjudicated impartially based on the merits and evidence of the case (or lack of), but on who, or what you are.
    As a Victorian I am disgusted with, and ashamed of our legal system and police force.

