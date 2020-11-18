Renewable Energy Superpower

Posted on 9:45 am, November 18, 2020 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

The popular line from the ALP is that Australia can become a renewable energy superpower.  One day they might explain what that is and a journalist might ask similar.

But looking at the below diagram, perhaps they might also explain how Australia is going to pay for any imports once coal is left in the ground.

TAFKAS can’t see anyone exporting renewable energy.  Can any Cats?  Perhaps anyone exporting sugar and spice and other things nice?

Most interesting is that Ireland’s biggest export appears to be blood.  A metaphor perhaps given the EU’s punishing them for having too low taxes?

 

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

11 Responses to Renewable Energy Superpower

  1. Roger
    #3662986, posted on November 18, 2020 at 9:51 am

    This is why we’re on Joe Biden’s hit list.

  2. Karabar
    #3662990, posted on November 18, 2020 at 9:52 am

    People come up with these notions without having the slightest idea of what they entail.
    Generally, they are just a propaganda campaign to fleece a mob of gullible sheeple out of their hard-earned.
    A similar nonsense is the “hydrogen economy” what ever that is supposed to be.

  3. stackja
    #3663000, posted on November 18, 2020 at 9:57 am

    Regarding Biden, follow the money.
    Of course, energy can be exported. Just use a very long extension cord.

  4. duncanm
    #3663003, posted on November 18, 2020 at 10:00 am

    We could become a nuclear energy superpower.

    But we’re too stupid for that.

  5. Rorschach
    #3663011, posted on November 18, 2020 at 10:05 am

    Australia can become a renewable energy superpower.

    Possible …

    Energy for it to be useful needs to be storable and transportable. Renewable as it exists at the moment, is neither – plus it’s intermittent and variable. And at the comparatively (across lifespan of infrastructure) EXPENSIVE.

    However – the promise of renewable is that it – when it works – can be cheap. Solar / wind / hydro / thermal energy (excluding infrastructure, sunk and potential decommissioning costs) is near free at source.

    Solar near equator is 1.3KW per sq M. That is a lot … Elon is on record for saying that he can power all of US with two plots of land – one 100 Miles Sq with solar cells, and one 1 Miles Sq with batteries.

    A battery is just another way of storing energy. But Elon’s power banks are not transportable. Why not use the solar energy to convert to hydrogen … or even better ethanol (massive cost savings in not having to replace the internal combustion engines!). A petrol tank is after all a transportable battery by definition!

  6. W Hogg
    #3663026, posted on November 18, 2020 at 10:14 am

    Australia is literally the least windy continent on earth. Primarily ALP states set out to be the “Saudi Arabia of Unreliables” by building windmills in the country uniquely poorly suited to wind. Had they started with a solar plan it would have been insane, but I could have understood the delusion.

  7. W Hogg
    #3663031, posted on November 18, 2020 at 10:17 am

    Solar / wind / hydro / thermal energy (excluding infrastructure, sunk and potential decommissioning costs) is near free at source.

    As is nucular.

    If we ignore that costs of
    – building windmills
    – the far larger grid required by having a hundred thousand “powerplants”
    – disposing of the ecowaste afterwards

    then yes the fuel (wind and sun) is free. And if my aunt had a dick she’d be my uncle. But that’s the kind of stupidity that got us into this mess in the first place.

  8. duncanm
    #3663039, posted on November 18, 2020 at 10:23 am

    Why not use the solar energy to convert to hydrogen

    Because it’s not practical to store hydrogen. The energy density (by mass and volume) is too low.

  9. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3663049, posted on November 18, 2020 at 10:31 am

    Rorschach – It’s a myth that solar energy is near free at source.

    Anyone who does project feasibility studies knows that cost of something has a capital component and an operating component. Solar has very high capital cost and fairly low operating costs (not zero as the cells have to be cleaned and maintained).

    Once you factor in the cost of capital you’d be nuts to build a hydrogen plant using solar power to provide the electricity. You be losing money hand over fist because you’d be competing with world energy suppliers who aren’t saddled with stupid ideology.

    I once did a Cat guest post on simple NPV analysis, which you can see here.

  10. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3663059, posted on November 18, 2020 at 10:39 am

    THe left are out to trash prosperity. full stop. It’s about reducing us to the lowest common global denominator.

  11. Rorschach
    #3663086, posted on November 18, 2020 at 11:00 am

    You be losing money hand over fist because you’d be competing with world energy suppliers who aren’t saddled with stupid ideology.

    BoN – You were a part of the relatively recent discussion where we talked about converting CO2 + H2 to Methanol / Ethanol. It is possible. Just a function of energy.

    There are many ways to build a business case…

    The business case may be driven not by operating cost / income – but by future benefits such as: turning an economy around (German autobahns), opening up future employment opportunities in remote areas; energy independence…

    There may even be ways to reduce infrastructure costs. I’m not a big fan of photo-voltaics, but the Concentrated Solar Power plants seem clean enough (killing wildlife aside). And there are a number around the world that are near abandoned. Not sure – but just picking up the mirrors for next to nothing must be a cost saving.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.