The popular line from the ALP is that Australia can become a renewable energy superpower. One day they might explain what that is and a journalist might ask similar.
But looking at the below diagram, perhaps they might also explain how Australia is going to pay for any imports once coal is left in the ground.
TAFKAS can’t see anyone exporting renewable energy. Can any Cats? Perhaps anyone exporting sugar and spice and other things nice?
Most interesting is that Ireland’s biggest export appears to be blood. A metaphor perhaps given the EU’s punishing them for having too low taxes?
This is why we’re on Joe Biden’s hit list.
People come up with these notions without having the slightest idea of what they entail.
Generally, they are just a propaganda campaign to fleece a mob of gullible sheeple out of their hard-earned.
A similar nonsense is the “hydrogen economy” what ever that is supposed to be.
Regarding Biden, follow the money.
Of course, energy can be exported. Just use a very long extension cord.
We could become a nuclear energy superpower.
But we’re too stupid for that.
Possible …
Energy for it to be useful needs to be storable and transportable. Renewable as it exists at the moment, is neither – plus it’s intermittent and variable. And at the comparatively (across lifespan of infrastructure) EXPENSIVE.
However – the promise of renewable is that it – when it works – can be cheap. Solar / wind / hydro / thermal energy (excluding infrastructure, sunk and potential decommissioning costs) is near free at source.
Solar near equator is 1.3KW per sq M. That is a lot … Elon is on record for saying that he can power all of US with two plots of land – one 100 Miles Sq with solar cells, and one 1 Miles Sq with batteries.
A battery is just another way of storing energy. But Elon’s power banks are not transportable. Why not use the solar energy to convert to hydrogen … or even better ethanol (massive cost savings in not having to replace the internal combustion engines!). A petrol tank is after all a transportable battery by definition!
Australia is literally the least windy continent on earth. Primarily ALP states set out to be the “Saudi Arabia of Unreliables” by building windmills in the country uniquely poorly suited to wind. Had they started with a solar plan it would have been insane, but I could have understood the delusion.
As is nucular.
If we ignore that costs of
– building windmills
– the far larger grid required by having a hundred thousand “powerplants”
– disposing of the ecowaste afterwards
then yes the fuel (wind and sun) is free. And if my aunt had a dick she’d be my uncle. But that’s the kind of stupidity that got us into this mess in the first place.
Because it’s not practical to store hydrogen. The energy density (by mass and volume) is too low.
Rorschach – It’s a myth that solar energy is near free at source.
Anyone who does project feasibility studies knows that cost of something has a capital component and an operating component. Solar has very high capital cost and fairly low operating costs (not zero as the cells have to be cleaned and maintained).
Once you factor in the cost of capital you’d be nuts to build a hydrogen plant using solar power to provide the electricity. You be losing money hand over fist because you’d be competing with world energy suppliers who aren’t saddled with stupid ideology.
I once did a Cat guest post on simple NPV analysis, which you can see here.
THe left are out to trash prosperity. full stop. It’s about reducing us to the lowest common global denominator.
BoN – You were a part of the relatively recent discussion where we talked about converting CO2 + H2 to Methanol / Ethanol. It is possible. Just a function of energy.
There are many ways to build a business case…
The business case may be driven not by operating cost / income – but by future benefits such as: turning an economy around (German autobahns), opening up future employment opportunities in remote areas; energy independence…
There may even be ways to reduce infrastructure costs. I’m not a big fan of photo-voltaics, but the Concentrated Solar Power plants seem clean enough (killing wildlife aside). And there are a number around the world that are near abandoned. Not sure – but just picking up the mirrors for next to nothing must be a cost saving.