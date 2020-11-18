The popular line from the ALP is that Australia can become a renewable energy superpower. One day they might explain what that is and a journalist might ask similar.

But looking at the below diagram, perhaps they might also explain how Australia is going to pay for any imports once coal is left in the ground.

TAFKAS can’t see anyone exporting renewable energy. Can any Cats? Perhaps anyone exporting sugar and spice and other things nice?

Most interesting is that Ireland’s biggest export appears to be blood. A metaphor perhaps given the EU’s punishing them for having too low taxes?