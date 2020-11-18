The Petition-Elect

An official investigation will scrutinise Kevin Rudd’s petition calling for a media royal commission after it emerged that more than 1000 names were fake, and some of the signatories were paid for and generated overseas…

An investigation by The Australian into the petition, which Mr Rudd instigated as an attack on News Corp, has also revealed the document is littered with fake and absurd names, including “Nacho cheese”, “Jesus Christ” and “this sucks”. Many of those were generated offshore, easily sidestepping parliamentary measures set up to prevent fraud.

A world-renowned cyber security expert said signatories included “computer-generated bots”. He said a full digital audit was required to determine the extent of fraudulent activity in the parliamentary e-petition system.

Ken O’Dowd, the House of Representatives’ petitions committee chairman, said his committee would investigate the fake signatories in the petition.