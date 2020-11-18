Why is it only failed leaders who want to regulate speech

Kevin. Malcolm. Please meet Barack.

Barack. Please meet Kevin and Malcolm.

The purpose of this gathering, on the sidelines of Davos, is so that you can all compare notes on how to destroy free speech.

Speaking to the BBC in promoting his latest book, President Obama said:

There are millions of people who subscribed to the notion that Joe Biden is a socialist, who subscribed to the notion that Hillary Clinton was part of an evil cabal that was involved in pedophile rings. I think at some point it’s going to require a combination of regulation and standards within industries to get us back to the point where we at least recognize a common set of facts before we start arguing about what we should do about those facts.

Are they working off the same speaking points? Sound very familiar.

Hoping for some change?