Why is it only failed leaders who want to regulate speech

Kevin. Malcolm. Please meet Barack.
Barack. Please meet Kevin and Malcolm.
The purpose of this gathering, on the sidelines of Davos, is so that you can all compare notes on how to destroy free speech.
Speaking to the BBC in promoting his latest book, President Obama said:
There are millions of people who subscribed to the notion that Joe Biden is a socialist, who subscribed to the notion that Hillary Clinton was part of an evil cabal that was involved in pedophile rings. I think at some point it’s going to require a combination of regulation and standards within industries to get us back to the point where we at least recognize a common set of facts before we start arguing about what we should do about those facts.
Are they working off the same speaking points? Sound very familiar.
Hoping for some change?
Hate speech, they hate free speech.
Mmm…let’s start with the topic du jour: humans are changing the climate.
their egos are so inflated that they can’t bear the thought that being d*ckheads is the reason they are unpopular
it must be some evil empire plotting against them
delusional
Tony Blair can be invited to the party too.
Typical leftist bullshit. The ‘media’ constantly rams left/socialist/commie talking points through their chosen media and it’s still not enough. More, more, fucking more!
It’s exactly like the ‘socialism hasn’t worked because it wasn’t done right’ thingo. They don’t have another bloody way, it’s always MORE!
There are hundreds of millions of people who believe that the Dementiacrat Party runs the world’s most “extensive and inclusive Voter Fraud organisation” on earth.
Quite apart from all the legally sworn Affidavits, evidence and proof, how do we know this?
Because Creepy old Beijing-Biden publicly boasted about it just like he publicly boasted and laughed about how he brazenly blackmailed the Government of Ukraine to unjustly sack their Chief Prosecutor who was investigating Creepy Joe’s drug-addict no-hoper son, and Burisma Board member, Hunter Biden.
I wonder if he applied that logic to everything smeared about Trump for the last 4 plus years?
Obama has always used the rhetorical trick of dismissing other ideas by saying ‘the notion that’ and it get’s through peoples filters without sounding biased.
…the notion that America is not a racist country…
…white people subscribe to the notion that…
He was quite divisive and in turn caused a lot of the energy behind the GOP. Given the recent US vote, Trump redefining the issues in America along class rather than racial lines worked to win more minority support.