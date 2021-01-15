Mask up, and stay safe

What I got in the mail from Joe himself. PDT hasn’t even gone and I miss him already.
|Folks,
I’ve consistently said throughout the course of the past year that the American people have never shied away from being able to deal with the truth.
From big cities to small towns, too many Americans are barely scraping by, or not scraping by at all. The need to act is clear in the lines at food banks, the small businesses that are closed or closing, and the growing number of Americans experiencing homelessness. After nearly a year of the public health crisis, our nation remains in this dark winter of the pandemic and facing a deep economic crisis.
So I want to reiterate something: My first 100 days won’t end COVID-19, but we can slow the spread, save lives, and get back to our lives with our loved ones.
Today, I am proud to share my American Rescue Plan with you, the first step of an aggressive, two-step plan for rescue, from the depths of this crisis, and recovery, by investing in America, creating millions of additional good-paying jobs, combatting the climate crisis, advancing racial equity, and building back better than before.
Our emergency legislative package will take bold action to change the course of the pandemic, build a bridge towards economic recovery, and cut child poverty in half.
Here are a few highlights:
I know this year has been difficult for us all. I’d love if you would share with me how COVID-19 has affected you and how this relief plan would impact your life.
It is evidently clear that beating back this virus and reviving our economy are intertwined. We are in a race against time, and absent additional government assistance, the economic and public health crises could worsen in the months ahead. Schools will not be able to safely reopen, and vaccinations will remain far too slow.
Together, I know that we can combat this virus by investing in America. And in the coming weeks, I’ll lay out in greater detail my economic recovery plan to invest in America, create millions of additional good-paying jobs, and build back better than before.
Remember, this is just the start. We will execute a whole-of-government effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thank you for reading. Mask up, and stay safe.
President-elect Joe Biden
oohhh… so tempting.
There is a group of people in this world who appreciate that sort of fake sincerity. These people are fuckwits.
How is he going to pay for it all? He neglects to mention that bit.
And where will the magic jobs come from?
Jesus wept. Does it ever end?
Share your story? With the left it’s all about the story, the narrative. Practical stuff, that’s for conservatives.
Isn’t there also a saying in Australia Liberals get the economy up and running, the people get comfortable and bored and vote for Labor who fritters away all the savings, puts the country into hock and then loses the election so Liberlas can fix it again and the cycle continues.
I should say, it used to be that way but ScoMo’s government obviously think why wait for Labor.
i have had phone calls from several friends in the last few days who i wouldnt have thought were that intrested in this stuff…but my goodness they are…and they know they being lied to and they know trump is on the side of truth…people are scared to say what they really feel in public, but they know they being conned,,,and they dont trust the media, or big tech or ‘experts’..
the masks are off
the pretendy games are coming to an end – real soon
Nothing gets a nation back on its feet quicker than funding classes for Pakistani women to learn why they shouldn’t shave their legs
‘Mask up’ is nonsense. Masks work for professionals, who know how to use them. Joe puts them in his pocket, fingers all over them, then puts them back on and pretends virtue. Same as dipping fingers in holy water entering a church.
John Brumble I could not have said it better.
Sadly many of these people purport to be smart and are in positions of significant influence.
Part company with you on the vaccination program
There are too many unanswered questions
I have no confidence in a rushed vaccine which hasn’t undergone animal testing especially as all past coronavirus trails have come unstuck at the animal testing phase
There are other tried and tested drugs that are safe and effective… we all know what they are !!
What is the grifter-in-chief’s cut of the trillions being spent?
America has fallen.
america has not fallen.
gab.com
surprises in store.
keep the faith
this is not about the US
this is about the whole world throwing off the shackles of the cult
and i am not talking about ian astbury
Prepare for better weather!
Crossie:
Yep. Before Scomo got in, there was a continued screech from Cats about this observation – the general thrust being empty the coffers and so make Labor pay its own way.
Then when he’d been in a while, the same Cats were screeching about fiscal responsibility and paying off the debt.
Deliver immediate relief to working families bearing the brunt of this crisis by sending $1,400 per-person checks to households across America,
It only seems like this month that the Demonrats were rejecting Trump’s call for $2000 cheques for everyone, now Creepy Joe offers $1400/ Did the other $600 go to the “Big Guy”?
Neither of which can or will ever be achieved under a Geriatric Joe/Head Job Harris maladministration …
“Within my first 100 days as president we will contract the pharmaceutical company of one of my cousins to develop a vaccination against climate change. My renewed America is the country of imagination.”
Based on his history Biden will not deliver on any of those promises. Not even in the smallest degree. He will, however, complete his term somehow hundreds millions of dollars richer. That’s the Washington game played by both of their cursed parties. A pox on both their houses.
Winston @ 7:35
I suggested that. The Labor-Lite party bundle up the trade union’s debt and put it in a ‘Future Trade Union Fund’. But I confess now they’ve added $1.6 trillion to that, Mr Chalmers will feel the shackles are off and turn that into $10 trillion without blinking.
Boambee @ 7:36
The other $600 will of course go to Hunter, but I suspect it’s called something else in the accounts.
Since the operation of K-8 schools is not a Federal matter but State or local level administration, how does he think he’s going to do that?
Any constitutional lawyer want to comment on how he can achieve that and still honour his oath of office?
The old thief. Just another corrupt, smelly cadaver like Pelosi and Clinton.
It must be hard for Hunter to go from $75K to $600, especially with a family to support. And a drug habit.
And in the coming weeks, I’ll lay out in greater detail my economic recovery plan to invest in America, create millions of additional good-paying jobs, and build back better than before.
Oh yeah? Beware the words “build back better” – code for the Great Reset in what globalists see as a chance to destroy capitalism and the “old world order”..
More on the Great Reset: Dangerous elites planning ‘the Great Reset’ Davos 2021 will launch its own Green New Deal. Be afraid.
gavalanche @ 7.15pm. I sure hope your message is correct.
The stupid old bastard should be in a nursing home.
the only thing I’d like to share with him is the pointy end of a 50BMG
@Gavalanche. Hold the line 🙂
What a blowhard; he’s even worse than Obama.
Your new American ATM. Free money for all.
Dr Jill buys a new pair of Chinese Nikes and a Chinese Joe like dildo from toys r us and America is saved. God has blessed the U.S with CCP Capitalism.
Trump has released Obamagate papers there might be some incriminating findings re Joe
I should say, it used to be that way but ScoMo’s government obviously think why wait for Labor.
I have said this before but i suspect since 2007 the Public Service has been running the country
From 1996-2007 Howard/Costello ran the country
“there might be some incriminating findings re Joe”
I’d be more interested in the contents of Hunter’s laptop.
…which, btw, have been known (to selected individuals) for several years.
No mention of God at all. This bodes ill for his Presidency.
If it had been labelled the Wuhan flu, rather than the ‘novel’ coronavirus, it would have been ignored, and life would have been back to normal months ago.
Totally agree with Penny’s comments re vaccines, too quick, too untested and if many nursing staff are refusing it in the USA I think we should take our cues from them. As a little aside, where is Creepy Joe getting his trillion plus dollars from? The printing press I gather, good luck with that strategy.
I don’t think the New Order intends to harm Capitalism, certainly not the monopolies and cartels. It is Free Enterprise that is at risk, along with Free Speech, Freedom of Association, Freedom of Movement, and even Freedom of Thought. But Free Stuff will be available for the Zombies, for a while.
Biden certainly didn’t write that speech, and I’d bet he didn’t even see it before it went out.
The content of that Press-Release, is about 10 times longer than what Old Senile Paedo-Joe(Made in China) Beijing Biden is capable of reading from his codger-sized print teleprompter.
It was obviously written and signed for him by his Trojan Kamal, or the Chi-Com owners of the pocket he lives in this week.
I’m sure that Paedo Joe’s no-hoper son, Paedo Hunter, the Crack-Head much-sought-after Ukrainian coal expert and distributor of second-hand Laptops, probably has a white powdered substance he cooks up in his garage, which he could sell you in connection with the imaginary “pandemic” of the imaginary Socialist disease with the 99.7% recovery rate.
If Paedo Hunter’s white powder doesn’t actually “cure” the Socialist Syphilis/Peking Pox, at least for a few hours, it will get your mind off it.
“How is he going to pay for it all?”
HE is not going to pay for ANTYTHING until his ‘handlers” decide that it’s time he shuffled off the scene to be replaced by the non-native born, melanin-enhanced, female hustler “by his side”. San Fran Nan as next VP? Hitlary?
The American people, (the REAL ONES anyway) are going to pay dearly for this little adventure.
“…where is Creepy Joe getting his trillion plus dollars from? The printing press I gather, good luck with that strategy.”
With 2 of every 3 US dollars “created” in the last 9 months, by the time that $1400 goes out, it’ll likely be worth about $0.50 in today’s money (OK, exaggeration). Inflation already started, so why not pump another $2T out and have a $10T spending plan on top – what could go wrong when debt is already at 130% of GDP? MMT will save us – lots of people will get very, very rich and no-one will really be poor; well no-one worth speaking about anyway.
Yeah, you go Joe – that’s right, undo all the things that got America booming. Because, you know, “fairness” (is that racist? Sounds kinda white to me…) And don’t forget that bastion of leftism – equity, the system that entrenches racism in order to fight racism.
Oh yes, white males get de-prioritised for small business assistance – nice one.
On the plus side, I think a lot of people will now start identifying as gay, left-handed, midget, albino eskimos – hey, if it’s how they feel, that’s all that matters, right? I guess if you allow people to identify as they like, and then pick on “whites”, everyone just indentifies as something else and no more whites (except the white supremacists).
EqualityEquity at last, yay!
Don’t need police either – gotta defund them. I’m sure the mafioso and career criminals (no Joe, not you – the other, non-political, career criminals) will talk to the social worker and recognise then curtail their wayward activities – they’re good people, just been trashed by “the system”, right?
Hmm – get rid of police first or guns? Might be better to do the guns first, otherwise with no cops, people might not want to have their guns taken away.
One last thing Joe – learn to code, you’ll need something to fall back on. Then again, in a few years you might be a head shorter…
This looks like it is going to be so bad that even the most biased media outlet will be unable to shield the Democrats. Sure, they’ll continue to blame Trump but the entire electorate will know. Some will believe in a miraculous recovery, but the rest will be after President Harris’s blood.
This looks like it is going to be so bad that even the most biased media outlet will be unable to shield the Democrats. Sure, they’ll continue to blame Trump but the entire electorate will know.
Agreed.
If, as I strongly suspect, things go south under the Democrats, on many fronts – a steeply declining economy, businesses crashing, a massive rise in unemployment, a “war” on white Americans (particularly males), a virtual disenfranchisement and “cancelling” of many millions of Americans based on their political views – then no amount of MSM and social media propaganda or running interference on behalf of the Democrat Party (“it’s all Trump’s fault”) will hoodwink the vast majority of Americans into thinking that the Democrats are not at fault.
Remember, this is just the start. We will execute a whole-of-government effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
That sounds like a threat.
Piss off, Joe, you dickhead.
Click the ‘report as spam’ link on that email, Kates.
I wouldn’t care if the projectile was tumbling – as long as it was on target.
The masks are supposed to “flatten the curve” by reducing asymptomatic transmission, right?
Interesting clip from Antony Fauci himself:
https://mobile.twitter.com/mikemcmannmd/status/1330084321147949058
Caveat to interpretation: In epidemiology a distinction is made between asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic infections. Asymptomatic spread of Covid19 is very rare, while pre-symptomatic spread of Covid19 is quite common, and it is not clear if Fauci was speaking in common parlance or with more the more specific meaning when he says “asymptomatic”.