Music Maestro: January 15, 2021

Liberty Quote
The corruption of the regulatory bodies does not shake his blind confidence in the infallibility and perfection of the state; it merely fills him with moral aversion to entrepreneurs and capitalists.— Ludwig von Mises
-
Recent Comments
- MatrixTransform on Open Forum: January 16, 2021
- Anne on US post-election thread VIII: It all ends in tears
- Anne on US post-election thread VIII: It all ends in tears
- Struth on Open Forum: January 16, 2021
- DrBeauGan on Open Forum: January 16, 2021
- Tailgunner on US post-election thread VIII: It all ends in tears
- Rex Anger on Open Forum: January 16, 2021
- incoherent rambler on Open Forum: January 16, 2021
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: January 16, 2021
- Struth on Open Forum: January 16, 2021
- kaysee on Open Forum: January 16, 2021
- Ed Case on Open Forum: January 16, 2021
- Struth on Open Forum: January 16, 2021
- Knuckle Draggers on Open Forum: January 16, 2021
- Bruce of Newcastle on Latest on their ABC
- Farmer Gez on Open Forum: January 16, 2021
- DrBeauGan on Open Forum: January 16, 2021
- Winston Smith on Open Forum: January 16, 2021
- Tailgunner on US post-election thread VIII: It all ends in tears
- Some History on Open Forum: January 16, 2021
- Struth on Open Forum: January 16, 2021
- Tailgunner on US post-election thread VIII: It all ends in tears
- Tintarella di Luna on Open Forum: January 16, 2021
- Tailgunner on US post-election thread VIII: It all ends in tears
- Lrp on Latest on their ABC
- Speedbox on Open Forum: January 16, 2021
- covid ate my homework on Open Forum: January 16, 2021
- Fair Shake on Latest on their ABC
- MatrixTransform on Vive la résistance
- kaysee on Open Forum: January 16, 2021
-
Recent Posts
- Read this book
- Latest on their ABC
- Vive la résistance
- Jo Nova on impending declassification of Obamagate documents
- Mark Mills and the reality of the Green New Deal
- Incited by Nancy Pelosi, Democrat terrorists tried to kill Trump
- Open Forum: January 16, 2021
- One year ago
- Mask up, and stay safe
- Music Maestro: January 15, 2021
- His two biggest strengths were his two biggest flaws
- Life imitates art
- America’s democracy designed to survive Trump crisis
- “The markings of an organized operation planned well in advance”
- Melanin supremacy
- With Trump it’s ALWAYS someone else’s fault
- Frydenberg on behavioural responses
- Google experiments: ACCC to be humiliated?
- Political theatre on the left
- Business as usual at the New York Times
- Biden junta ordering troops to support Democrat terrorists only
- The cost and capacity of humungous batteries
- Laura’s Shapely But
- Great Trials of January
- Less is never more for Deep State clodhoppers
- They weren’t rattled by the people who entered the Capitol they were rattled by the people who didn’t
- Socialists can never be convinced that socialism does not work
- PBW on being young and free
- Australia on the lamb, 2021
- Close To Nearly
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
One vision? That gags are handed out with masks 😁
Free speech is a thing of the past. I know this well.
Am snuggling up to Trump. Soothing his weary head. But spanking him at the same time.
Just gimme, gimme, gimme, gimme fried chicken!
The leitmotif to our friends in the Democrat Party and the Derp State, currently going full retard over the man they just ‘defeated.’ CNN is revealed to have ’embedded’ a reporter with an Antifa plant at the Capitol on the 6th, and Joe Biden continues to feel the ‘trunalimunumaprzure.’
Stay Swampy, Comrades…
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=0tjtnPFVf7I
I always admired Deacon for stepping away after Freddie died. A good Leicester boy.
We will, we will rock you,
We are the Champions, my friend I tells ya! … 🤩
The masheen of a dream, I tells ya! 😺
Can anybody
Find me
Somebody
To
Lerve …
It’s the terror of knowing what this woild is aboot … 👽
This thang, called Lerve … 😎
You’re two hundred thousand light years from home, sweetie! 😜
This is very clever..
I thought John Lennon recorded Imagine?
I want
(yeah yeah)
a troll
(yeah yeah)
to caaa-all
(yeah yeah)
my own
I want a
dream troller
so I don’t have to
post alone
The magnificence that was “the Train” …
Not to mention the great man himself …
Bluddee hell – when self parodies became self aware … 🤪
Dunc – very clever indeed
err, adult concepts? 😟
Blast it, peoples! 😛
You don’t believe we’re on the eve of …
😕
If you see him and he sees you – head in the opposite direction – quickly … 🥺
Duncanm! Yes!
Yes I know it’s daggy but it is the first anniversary
Amps cranked to 11! Bring back Spinal Tap.
Duncanm ❤
Christopher Guest, the brain behind Spinal Tap, is an English baron and married to Jamie Lee Curtis. What a guy…
Love your work, Daily Spunk
Take a seat.
Hello, Azerbaijan.
Spurge: Barry MacGuire has been in hiding since 1965 due to threats on social media (telephone, postcards, telegrams, Interflora) for hate speech. He has triumphantly re-emerged now as the bloke with horns on.
PS Don’t tell anyone.
One of my favs, a good riff
Duncan – yes!
Pbw- now that I have seen disco fever, did they ever find a vaccine?
Watching people who watch this clip for the first time is a hoot.😎
Hello, Wales.
I came for miles on a broken wheel
I came to see whether love can heal
But I won’t …