Incited by Nancy Pelosi, Democrat terrorists tried to kill Trump

“It was different when they did it.” pic.twitter.com/E90Mq6m2sq
— Cerno (@Cernovich) January 13, 2021
Fair Work Australia is a complete dud that froze job creation last year and has produced a new equilibrium for unemployment 1 per cent higher than before 2007.
It is always different when they do it.
One rule for those on the right, no rules and a free pass to those on the left. The double standards are breath taking.
Double standards?
Don’t be naive.
Prog-Leftists have no standards.
There is no principle they espouse that they will not violate in order to advance to power.
Calling people nazis for 4 years, which included an attempt to kill a group of Repub pollies by a fanatical leftist = crickets….
https://www.washingtonian.com/2018/05/28/terrifying-story-of-the-congressional-baseball-shooting-steve-scalise/
As the stadium erupted in chaos, Kelly watched time elapse frame by frame. He instantly concluded that the gunman had taken a point-blank shot at him but missed. Kelly believed that he was still the shooter’s closest target and that the second bullet was imminent. He had to get away.
Instead of running in a straight line, he zigzagged to his left and then to his right, a tactic he’d learned in the Army. He was halfway to second base when he heard shot number two crack past his left shoulder. Convinced the gunman was still aiming for him, he darted to his right and raced toward first base. He cut behind the pitcher’s mound just as the third shot sizzled by his chest. The bullet missed him, Kelly says, but it continued whizzing in the direction of Steve Scalise, the congressional leader from Louisiana who, just one day earlier, had been named the team’s starting second baseman.
“I see him corkscrew,” Kelly says. “So I know that he’s hit.”
Scalise collapsed onto the field and began crawling away. His legs were no use, so he pulled himself across the earth with his arms, dragging a trail of blood to the edge of the outfield grass. Then, as others bolted off the field, his arms gave out.
The third-most powerful Republican in the House of Representatives was stranded on a baseball diamond, helpless and alone, listening to the pounding of gunfire intensify. “At that point, I couldn’t do anything else,” Scalise says, “and I started to pray.”
The impeachment hearing is only going to strengthen the resolve of Trump / Republican supporters.
It is going to be fun when Republicans quote examples of incitement and encouragement of protesters and rioters. Only problem is that they will be quoting Democrats. Saw a female Rep from Georgia saying she was going to call for impeachment of Pelosi over her words of encouragement.
Thousands are dying daily of Covid but their whole focus is on getting Trump.
McConnell outta use that ‘section 3 of the 14th’ on all Democrat Senators on the 20th – set the cats amongst the donkeys…
Nazis communists ,socialists are all fascist undemocratic scum , Hitler Stalin Mao ,Korea Kims pol pot , Ho Chi Minh Mandela , Mugabe, Castro ,Guevarra ,al\l murdereous anti democratic filth .
Pelosi Poops Nadle .Schitt ,a o c and the ratfaced paedo biden are all similar types ,but in the US A seems the olderthe career scum get the nastier they are. Makes you wonder if America will ever have a Real President again with these mongrels in power .
Of course they are all bpught and paid for by Soros,Bloomberg Koch Bros ,Zuckerberg atc these are the filth behind the filth ,God Help America .
The Bible’s definitive limitation on blood sacrifice has placed a definitive limit on mandatory economic sacrifice. Neither the state nor the church possesses an unlimited claim to our wealth. The tithe sets the maximum limits of both institutions in New Covenant times.
But when men refuse to sacrifice to God, they eventually wind up sacrificing far more to the state. God graciously limits His economic demands on us. The state, representing the collective god, autonomous man, is not equally gracious. This is why widespread moral rebellion always brings high taxes and inflation. The state demands to be placated. It claims the moral high ground by proclaiming the economics of confiscation. It robs the productive and gives to the unproductive. This is Satan’s political economy: the disinheritance of the righteous. To thwart this satanic system of wealth redistribution, men must place God’s boundaries around the state, but this means that they must pay their tithes to their local institutional churches.
I know that symbol ‘A’ on the flag that the ‘peaceful’ protestoris carrying can’t be an Antifa flag…right? Because Antifa is just an idea according to dumbocrat Jerry Nadler.
This is obviously just another ‘mainly peaceful’ protest. Move along now.
Wasn’t it reported that Republican senator Lindsay Graham urged the use of lethal force against people he thought were Trump supporters?
What they did was infinitely worse. It hasn’t stopped since…. and now they are in power.
Wal1957 who takes notice if Poopd nadler ? The old bastard crapped his pants inthe senate a whjile back ,proves he is full of shit though ,dont it ?
democratic fascist have every intention to provoke the right into violent action at which point they can justify a major crackdown on the 2nd amendment, maybe even using their extensive and highly successful voter fraud network to remove it entirely.
wal1957 (#3726287, posted on January 16, 2021 at 12:48), if I recall correctly, even Biden invoked the “Antifa is just an idea” suggestion during the 1st presidential debate.
It truly makes me despair that from the 20th, a President will be in place who definitely has questions to answer re: corruption, and has a penchant for groping and sniffing young girls. And this president will be supported and enabled by the same people who labelled Trump a corrupt misogynist
criminals (eg mafia) + hate filled marxist zealots + assorted rent seekers and parasites (eg Washington War Machine) = Democratic Party.
McConnell is as much a problem if not more than Pelosi, he seems to be fine with what Pelosi and her mob are doing, not a peep in protest.
Wal1957 who takes notice if Poopd nadler ? The old bastard crapped his pants inthe senate a whjile back ,proves he is full of shit though ,dont it ?
I think there might an unpleasant fecal odour in the air with all those foul geriatrics during inauguration. At least JFK was youngish and good looking (sort of).
max
I like your post max but must point out that not only is the tithe not applicable to the New Covenant the OT tithe is food / goods, not money.
Come to think of it, Pelosi filth was probably at the JFK inauguation.
Wal1957 I think you’ll find the ‘A’ is the symbol for the anarchists. Each time I see the anarchists and fellow antifa travellers I just want to slap them into next week [NADT].