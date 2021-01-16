Jo Nova on impending declassification of Obamagate documents

This is the story with a video embedded.
-
How can this guy talk about content of documents he hasn’t seen?
VD you don’t think they’ve been leaked already? Ah the naive American dumb as dog shit!
Biden must pardon everyone?
Biden had to win so he could pardon the Democrat universe, including himself, it’s why they’ve been badgering Trump to pardon himself.
Don’t care if he declassifies a signed confession of Pizza, Obamagate, election fraud and creating ISIS. If it’s too late to lock them all up I’m not interested.
Well, I’m glad someone here picked this up.
I mentioned it this morning on the OT but between discussion of Joe Burns’s batting average and the flying ad homs it somehow got missed.
I refuse to believe anything bad about Biden, Obama or Pelosi until I hear from that absolute paragon, that troll garden lodestone of well balanced info & of literally everything reasoned, the narcissistic cynosure of everything knowledgeable, LQC.
Like everyone here I need [not want] to hear LCQ’s take on this.
Trump has a lot of them locked up behind a 12 ft fence with razor wire on top guarded by how many troops that he controls . Dems must be wondering whether to cancel the inauguration as those papers will have been read , dripped out and I would not be surprised to find Obama and Joe’s interference documented also. Fun and games just starting.
Too late. Most of it won’t be reported on; the rest will be lied about; and the lies will be presented as debunking anything else. Anyone trying to broadcast a different opinion will be silenced, abused and unpersonned.
The longer Solomon interview can be found at Eric Greitens media.
This.
If you can steal an election in plain sight, then hiding old news such as this would be a doddle.
The media are completely off the leash now. Write any bullshit – just make it up if you have to – and it will be published. This last week has been the worst week for (alleged) journalism in my lifetime.
The declassification of documents by Trump has got Buckley’s chance of being read by any more than 5% of the population in this country. The only reason that more people are likely to view it in the US, is because the 75+ million Trump supporters will seek it out.
The media are completely off the leash now. Write any bullshit – just make it up if you have to – and it will be published. This last week has been the worst week for (alleged) journalism in my lifetime.
This is true. Doesn’t matter if it’s public or private. NPR or CNN. ABC or Nein.
John Brumble
#3726915, posted on January 16, 2021 at 11:55 pm
You’re not wrong. This morning News.com not even a peep and Daily Mail same… Not even going to bother with ABC & Fairfax.
yup – people wont hear about it in MSM, so it doesn’t exist.
Orange man bad.
A lot of undue pessimism here. Our Visiting American has a point, but, given that Trump is unlikely to have declassified the documents unless he thought their content will be damaging to his opponents, there is a good chance they are.
Perhaps a good proportion of the 75 mill who voted for Trump will be keen to at least read reports of the documents contents; much more than 5 per cent. The report that the FBI have charged a leftist with violent behaviour in the Capitol is significant in that it blunts the narrative that the violence is all down to Trump, and may restore his standing.
Yes, big media may promote their narrative, but I doubt that its influence will be as great as many think. In states like Texas and Florida, of large populations and some very wealthy individuals who can bankroll dissident movements, there may well emerge very effective sites of opposition to Biden and all his backers represent.
Only if if gets reported, which it won’t.
Rafiki – I have hope that the MSM has jumped the shark.
The proportion of the populace that just doesn’t believe them any more is growing.
.. but I’m not sure that proportion is large enough yet.
Interesting to see the contortions & lies the usual suspect MSM & their lapdogs in Big Tech will do to distort or not report these important declassified documents? According to the Steele documents it was all done initially to give cover to that psychopath Hillarys attempts to cover her treasonous arse, sometimes I even find myself feeling sorry for promiscuous Bill.
Declassified Documents
https://linktr.ee/kagbabe?fbclid=IwAR1Y1elM_SfEFwOMFignqB6NkiDQrfBqsqwcqdzEG1-fcL847WCPkcZJ0Ns
Interesting which bits of the Hilarygate aspect of Flynn 302 docs are still redacted:
https://twitter.com/HansMahncke/status/1350533385819709448/photo/1
What’s the bet the redacted bit is Trump’s explanation for why he’s not going to “LOCK HER UP”.
Channel 9 this morning had Richard Wilkins interviewing Peter Strzok of all people. He thought he was talking about FBI inquiries into “unrest in the capital”. Too dumb to even know the background let alone mention it.