Liberty Quote
More government spending will not bring back the days when supposedly triple-A-rated mortgage securities could be fashioned out of dodgy loans to unqualified borrowers.— Arnold Kling
-
Recent Comments
- kaysee on Open Forum: January 16, 2021
- Bruce of Newcastle on Open Forum: January 16, 2021
- H B Bear on Open Forum: January 16, 2021
- DrBeauGan on Open Forum: January 16, 2021
- Tailgunner on US post-election thread VIII: It all ends in tears
- Albatross on Open Forum: January 16, 2021
- Tintarella di Luna on Open Forum: January 16, 2021
- Boambee John on US post-election thread VIII: It all ends in tears
- Tailgunner on US post-election thread VIII: It all ends in tears
- John A on Vive la résistance
- shatterzzz on Open Forum: January 16, 2021
- kaysee on Open Forum: January 16, 2021
- cuckoo on Latest on their ABC
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Open Forum: January 16, 2021
- incoherent rambler on Open Forum: January 16, 2021
- MatrixTransform on Open Forum: January 16, 2021
- johanna on Open Forum: January 16, 2021
- thefrollickingmole on Open Forum: January 16, 2021
- Vagabond on Latest on their ABC
- m0nty on US post-election thread VIII: It all ends in tears
- Struth on Open Forum: January 16, 2021
- Anne on US post-election thread VIII: It all ends in tears
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Open Forum: January 16, 2021
- Tailgunner on US post-election thread VIII: It all ends in tears
- MatrixTransform on Open Forum: January 16, 2021
- Anne on US post-election thread VIII: It all ends in tears
- Anne on US post-election thread VIII: It all ends in tears
- Struth on Open Forum: January 16, 2021
- DrBeauGan on Open Forum: January 16, 2021
- Tailgunner on US post-election thread VIII: It all ends in tears
-
Recent Posts
- Read this book
- Latest on their ABC
- Vive la résistance
- Jo Nova on impending declassification of Obamagate documents
- Mark Mills and the reality of the Green New Deal
- Incited by Nancy Pelosi, Democrat terrorists tried to kill Trump
- Open Forum: January 16, 2021
- One year ago
- Mask up, and stay safe
- Music Maestro: January 15, 2021
- His two biggest strengths were his two biggest flaws
- Life imitates art
- America’s democracy designed to survive Trump crisis
- “The markings of an organized operation planned well in advance”
- Melanin supremacy
- With Trump it’s ALWAYS someone else’s fault
- Frydenberg on behavioural responses
- Google experiments: ACCC to be humiliated?
- Political theatre on the left
- Business as usual at the New York Times
- Biden junta ordering troops to support Democrat terrorists only
- The cost and capacity of humungous batteries
- Laura’s Shapely But
- Great Trials of January
- Less is never more for Deep State clodhoppers
- They weren’t rattled by the people who entered the Capitol they were rattled by the people who didn’t
- Socialists can never be convinced that socialism does not work
- PBW on being young and free
- Australia on the lamb, 2021
- Close To Nearly
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: January 16, 2021
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,036 Responses to Open Forum: January 16, 2021
« Previous 1 … 3 4 5
« Previous 1 … 3 4 5
johanna:
‘When challenged, you say things like ‘I’m not saying it’s going to happen’ (after you said it will happen).’
Yep.
‘When challenged, you revert back to ‘well, I’m not sure that it’s going to happen’ but that we should all be vewwy, vewwy afwaid anyway.’
Yep.
‘I know you see yourself as a lone hero crying in the wilderness, but only the second part of that statement is true.’
Yep.
‘They certainly don’t have to pass your purity test to be useful.’
And yep.
The number is now 29.
Norway Raises Concern Over Vaccine Jabs for the Elderly
Can’t stay for long, gotta catch a flight to Brisbane. I’ve been recalled to bowl underarm at the injuns. We’ll get these bastards yet!
Leigh Lowe
#3727100, posted on January 17, 2021 at 10:39 am
Genuine question.
What are the main objections to the vaccine?
1. Is it the fact that it is rushed and fear that it may not be safe?
2. Is it fear that Big Pharma have inserted various agents in the vaccine for nefarious purposes?
3. Is it the compulsion/coercion aspect?
4. Is it that people just don’t think it will be effective or long-lasting?
Many have expressed suspicion or annoyance (respectively) in their answers to questions 1 and 3. Q2 is too silly for comment and with regard to Q4, the vaccine is only intended to last a year or so. It may work out to be like the traditional ‘flu vaccine and require a fresh vaccination each year or so to meet the changing strain. Eventually of course, the covid may be eliminated or reduced to near-eliminated status so a vaccination is not required, but only time will tell.
I have made several comments on the Cat in the past couple of weeks about the compulsion/coercion aspect and Mater said #3727164, posted on January 17, 2021 at 11:17 am “BTW, I’ve heard many nurses privately say that they don’t want a bar of this “rushed concoction”, but that they’ve been told that they won’t be able to work another shift if they don’t have it”.
That is just the beginning. Elsewhere somebody mentioned contractors and I have no doubt that, as a contractor, access to sites/offices of my clients will be restricted and eventually stopped until I get the jab. I know my clients – I know how they operate and how they think. With each new assignment I am asked for my insurance details (PI, PL etc) and I will bet my socks that proof of vaccination will soon follow. No jab = no work.
When unlimited and unrestricted by individual rights, a government is men’s deadliest enemy.
— Ayn Rand
That’s going to be coming good and hard to all the countries where the lockdown reigns supreme.
In the future it may do, yes.
For whatever reason the sick minds of socialism dream up.
And you won’t be able to do a thing about it as they are outside of the rule of Law and enforcing compliance.
I am not Nostrodamus (although I’m pretty good, but looking at their anti population stance so far, especially anti white and old, who knows?
And Nick you brought my old occupations up, I didn’t, just like I don’t bring up the Anzac thing all the time, you do.
What my occupations have to do with the ability to see socialism clearly would you like to explain?
Do I need to be a doctor, maybe Karen Phelps before my opinion on Climate Change and socialism count to you?
I also note in comes hysterical old Chook Johanna lying through her false teeth.
I have never said it was not going to happen, I have always said it will.
What I have always denied, you lying old slapper, is inciting it.
Observing it will eventually come to it, I have never backed away from, since February.
Hysterical bed wetters think that means I’m inciting it.
Have you taken all your pills today?
BrettW
#3727219, posted on January 17, 2021 at 12:10 pm
Some History,
Some great info on furry hat man. If it is that guy he is very nasty piece of work and as you say how come came from behind police lines. He is known as head of Antifa DC so police surely would know him.
In the Youtube clip it shows him standing right next to Maxine Waters in a group photo at one point. I will have to go back and see what the group was and when taken.
See also
Antifa activist facing assault charges was tied to Democratic policymakers
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/antifa-activist-facing-assault-charges-was-tied-to-democratic-policymakers
Mater:
In every state of Australia, there is a well trodden path between the unions and health management.
One is the other, and when you see discord, it’s all Kabuki Theatre – the results have been worked out a long time ago.
It’s just another tentacle of the billabong octopus.
Johanna, I think you are wrong about Struth. He has made several points that I think valuable, to wit:
1. There has clearly been a long march through the institutions which has reduced our freedoms and augmented the power of a political class which does not share our ideals.
2. This is ongoing and they exploit every crisis, real or confected, to expand their authority.
3. The boiling frogs among us haven’t noticed the extent of this because it’s happened on a long time scale. Ppl decline to die on each individual hill because each isn’t a big enough issue, so they slowly get dragged into dystopia and deny it.
4. You can laugh at the idea of an apocalyptic conclusion, but as has been pointed out, if you deny the ppl any peaceful, bloodless way of changing their government, the only alternative is an unpeaceful bloody one.
Metaphor for a bored monkey at the zoo.
Brings to mind the thought of state premiers tied to poles within range of bored but accurate monkeys.
Roll one up for Dan, Bubbles.
Honkler clowns.
Round and round and round and round and round the roundabout. Nothing has changed.
Shades of None by the way. ‘I waaaaarned you all!’
‘I waaaarned you right here on this very blog!’
If Johanna and KD actually read what I wrote, they’d agree with me.
Thank you, If I wozznt such a moronic cow hik from Queensland I wooda put it just like that.
***Is the vaccine (or any other injection) going to be designed to kill untold millions of the compliant, or isn’t it?***
I was going to say Strawman argument, no one is stupid enough to say that, when I read Struth’s latest missive.
Paine puts down another easy one, Washy and Thakur bring up the century partnership.
From American Thinker, an article defending and supporting Trump.
The Cult of Trump?
Read on ………..
The boiling frog analogy is perfect.
Honkler?
I like to first watch and wait to see how many people my age get ill and/or fall off the perch.
Risk is corona versus short trialled drug. About 50/50 at this stage.
Scomo thinking it is a good thing makes me hesitant to go near a vaccine.
Honkler?
Takes yer pick:
https://ftrs.com.au/noise/bulb_horns.php
(There are some corkers amongst that little lot…)
We have different styles, Struth, but I think we agree on the fundamentals.
But to add to that, what I am saying that the boiling frogs get to a point where it’s too late to reverse the cooking.
That point is the green tick tyranny the Chinese live under, and that they are bringing in here under the guise of covid.
Then we have a government that is above the rule of law, has the guns, so totally unaccountable, and with the ability to make you do or say whatever they want…….AS THEY DO in China.
No conspiracy theories again, as a year down the track if you haven’t worked it out, you are being a denialist and purposefully obtuse,
well, yr jotting down cryptic notes whilst quietly contemplating the universe
… taking the p!55, not disagreeing
when was it? back in May last year?
somebody here said, “wth is going on?” and I quipped, “the commies are making their play”
Even if it sounded like a joke, I wasn’t joking then
2015 on another forum there’s me … smart arse as usual.
Calling the woke The New Puritans
Saying Orwell was a prophet
last week me joking about the parallels between now and Germany 1933.
lol
It’s happening in plain sight while we sit about and sip gin
Vik Gov … keeping you safe
SpaceX Hopes to Launch And Land Starship No. 9 This Week
You could escape to freedom in 1933.
Lets take a couple of isolated cases of government tyranny.
Property rights nullified, and that nullification rubber stamped by the courts.
Hunger striking farmer Peter Spencer loses landmark Federal Court case over property rights
Hunger striking New South Wales farmer Peter Spencer has lost his Federal Court case calling on the Federal Government to compensate him for the loss of his farm.
The court case centred around the right of the Australian Commonwealth to acquire carbon credits from farmland, without compensating the farmers or landholders.
In 2009, Mr Spencer went on a hunger strike for 52 days over the issue of land clearing legislation and property rights as they affected his property at Shannon’s Flat, near Cooma.
Mr Spencer claimed that state and federal governments colluded to introduce land clearing legislation to lock up carbon on Australian farms, so Australia could meet carbon targets in the Kyoto Protocol.
….
Heres the peak body for NSW teachers on teaching sexuality. See if you can detect a tone..
https://www.nswtf.org.au/files/gender_sexuality_and_identity_policy_0.pdf
Students at this level of schooling are aware of gender differences. They may also be immersed in heterosexist family, peer group and popular culture values and practices.
..
Primary school
..Getting your gender “right” is beginning to be important to children of this age and this contributes to a heterosexist culture in primary schools.
..
schools will display materials, sent by Federation, which indicate the school support for “gender and sexual diversity”.
…
Secondary schools
Much effort is taken by many students to prove they have their gender “right”. This behaviour contributes to a heterosexist culture in high schools.
…
And as icing on the cake, they want to f**ck the kiddies again.
Federation will call on the:
1.1. Federal and State Governments to ensure their
anti-discrimination laws cover all aspects of law
relating to people of diverse sexuality and gender.
This should include, but not be limited to, laws on
marriage, adoption, IVF and age of consent.
heterosexism: the presumption that heterosexuality is universal and/or superior to homosexuality.
Prejudice, bias or discrimination is based on such
presumptions
One is direct government backed by the courts.
The other is effectively a quango, a union which appeals to government to make changes they see as desirable, again, backed up by legislation and the courts.
There is effectively zero chance of the high court of Australia ruling against the government when it seeks to crush individuals, unless that individual has an appropriate place on the victim totem pole.
The boiling frog analogy is based on a fallacy. Try it yourself. The frog jumps out (if it can) before it gets boiled.
Besides, it’s such a tired old cliche.
I am not getting into a slanging match with Struth, who, true to form, couldn’t resist throwing a few irrelevant personal insults into his latest diatribe. Sad. And he wonders why the masses are not flocking to him.
But I reject Dr BG’s characterisation of anyone who disagrees with the rants as being insensible to, or uncaring about, what is going on. This is the sort of ad hom dishonesty which poisons practical discussion here time and time again.
Let’s see how the WA election goes
True,
And there was a free country to go to.
Rep. Stefanik fires back at Harvard after being removed from Institute of Politics for commenting on voter fraud
Her statement on Harvard bowing to the woke Far-Left
A dog at play ……..!
https://ibb.co/dM2XvB2
Happened to see on instagram a photo of a well-heeled, well-known media couple – La Sgrimia* e la Simia with a caption “on a rare Friday night off” backgrounded by the lights of Sydney Harbour Bridge and the City – la simia wasn’t wearing a pirate’s bandana.
*in Veneto dialect sgrimia means: an unpleasant, unbearable, sour woman – in moments when words fail – the Veneto dialect has that little earthy edge.
I hate to agree with Nick but here it is. C.L. also deletes critical comments under his posts after smearing the poster so beware. This might be why, to my knowledge, he’s never said a contrary word about Twitter and Facebook banning Trump. Just another seat-smiffing Libertarian, but with a glass jaw that sees him wading into his post’s comments section to argue with detractors and removing critical posts when that doesn’t work. Very disappointing to see on the ‘Cat, home of robust Conservative and Libertarian debate.
There’s no shortage of examples, mole. But a great many don’t want to see them. Too challenging.
Forget about it. Even the half dozen snoozers that comprise the WA parliamentary Lieboral party are torching the work experience kiddie to try and keep their nose in the trough.
Or you could fly into space in a giant dildo.
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin aims to fly first passengers on its space tourism rocket as early as April (14 Jan)
A man surrounded by Amazons with a rocket looking like that seems to be stuck in adolescence.
^‿^
It’s soooo unfair.
Her cat …..
His dog…..