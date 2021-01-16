Open Forum: January 16, 2021

Posted on 12:01 am, January 16, 2021 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum.

1,036 Responses to Open Forum: January 16, 2021

  1. Knuckle Dragger
    #3727485, posted on January 17, 2021 at 4:31 pm

    johanna:

    ‘When challenged, you say things like ‘I’m not saying it’s going to happen’ (after you said it will happen).’

    Yep.

    ‘When challenged, you revert back to ‘well, I’m not sure that it’s going to happen’ but that we should all be vewwy, vewwy afwaid anyway.’

    Yep.

    ‘I know you see yourself as a lone hero crying in the wilderness, but only the second part of that statement is true.’

    Yep.

    ‘They certainly don’t have to pass your purity test to be useful.’

    And yep.

  2. kaysee
    #3727488, posted on January 17, 2021 at 4:35 pm

    Twenty-three people died in Norway within days of receiving their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, with 13 of those deaths — all nursing home patients — apparently related to the side effects of the shots, health officials said.

    The number is now 29.

    Norway Raises Concern Over Vaccine Jabs for the Elderly

    Norway expressed increasing concern about the safety of the Pfizer Inc. vaccine on elderly people with serious underlying health conditions after raising an estimate of the number who died after receiving inoculations to 29.

    The latest figure adds six to the number of known fatalities in Norway, and lowers the age group thought to be affected to 75 from 80. While it’s unclear exactly when the deaths occurred, Norway has given at least one dose to about 42,000 people and focused on those considered most at risk if they contract the virus, including the elderly.

    Until Friday, the vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech SE was the only one available in Norway, and “all deaths are thus linked to this vaccine,” the Norwegian Medicines Agency said in a written response to Bloomberg on Saturday.
    [ ……….]

    Australia’s Concern

    Australia, which has an agreement for 10 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, is seeking urgent information on the issue from the producer, health authorities and Norway’s government, Health Minister Greg Hunt told reporters in Melbourne on Sunday.

    Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration will seek “additional information, both from the company, but also from the Norwegian medical regulator,” Hunt said. Australia’s foreign ministry will also contact its counterpart in Norway on the issue.

  3. covid ate my homework
    #3727491, posted on January 17, 2021 at 4:37 pm

    Can’t stay for long, gotta catch a flight to Brisbane. I’ve been recalled to bowl underarm at the injuns. We’ll get these bastards yet!

  4. Speedbox
    #3727492, posted on January 17, 2021 at 4:40 pm

    Leigh Lowe
    #3727100, posted on January 17, 2021 at 10:39 am
    Genuine question.
    What are the main objections to the vaccine?
    1. Is it the fact that it is rushed and fear that it may not be safe?
    2. Is it fear that Big Pharma have inserted various agents in the vaccine for nefarious purposes?
    3. Is it the compulsion/coercion aspect?
    4. Is it that people just don’t think it will be effective or long-lasting?

    Many have expressed suspicion or annoyance (respectively) in their answers to questions 1 and 3. Q2 is too silly for comment and with regard to Q4, the vaccine is only intended to last a year or so. It may work out to be like the traditional ‘flu vaccine and require a fresh vaccination each year or so to meet the changing strain. Eventually of course, the covid may be eliminated or reduced to near-eliminated status so a vaccination is not required, but only time will tell.

    I have made several comments on the Cat in the past couple of weeks about the compulsion/coercion aspect and Mater said #3727164, posted on January 17, 2021 at 11:17 am “BTW, I’ve heard many nurses privately say that they don’t want a bar of this “rushed concoction”, but that they’ve been told that they won’t be able to work another shift if they don’t have it”.

    That is just the beginning. Elsewhere somebody mentioned contractors and I have no doubt that, as a contractor, access to sites/offices of my clients will be restricted and eventually stopped until I get the jab. I know my clients – I know how they operate and how they think. With each new assignment I am asked for my insurance details (PI, PL etc) and I will bet my socks that proof of vaccination will soon follow. No jab = no work.

  5. Tintarella di Luna
    #3727495, posted on January 17, 2021 at 4:42 pm

    When unlimited and unrestricted by individual rights, a government is men’s deadliest enemy.

    — Ayn Rand

    That’s going to be coming good and hard to all the countries where the lockdown reigns supreme.

  6. Struth
    #3727497, posted on January 17, 2021 at 4:44 pm

    Is the vaccine (or any other injection) going to be designed to kill untold millions of the compliant, or isn’t it?

    In the future it may do, yes.
    For whatever reason the sick minds of socialism dream up.
    And you won’t be able to do a thing about it as they are outside of the rule of Law and enforcing compliance.
    I am not Nostrodamus (although I’m pretty good, but looking at their anti population stance so far, especially anti white and old, who knows?

    And Nick you brought my old occupations up, I didn’t, just like I don’t bring up the Anzac thing all the time, you do.

    What my occupations have to do with the ability to see socialism clearly would you like to explain?
    Do I need to be a doctor, maybe Karen Phelps before my opinion on Climate Change and socialism count to you?

    I also note in comes hysterical old Chook Johanna lying through her false teeth.

    It reminds me of your behaviour about the inevitability, then possibility, then, whatever, of armed insurrection in this country. When challenged, you say things like ‘I’m not saying it’s going to happen’ (after you said it will happen).

    I have never said it was not going to happen, I have always said it will.
    What I have always denied, you lying old slapper, is inciting it.

    Observing it will eventually come to it, I have never backed away from, since February.
    Hysterical bed wetters think that means I’m inciting it.

    Have you taken all your pills today?

  7. Some History
    #3727498, posted on January 17, 2021 at 4:44 pm

    BrettW
    #3727219, posted on January 17, 2021 at 12:10 pm

    Some History,
    Some great info on furry hat man. If it is that guy he is very nasty piece of work and as you say how come came from behind police lines. He is known as head of Antifa DC so police surely would know him.
    In the Youtube clip it shows him standing right next to Maxine Waters in a group photo at one point. I will have to go back and see what the group was and when taken.

    See also

    Antifa activist facing assault charges was tied to Democratic policymakers

    https://www.foxnews.com/politics/antifa-activist-facing-assault-charges-was-tied-to-democratic-policymakers

  8. Winston Smith
    #3727500, posted on January 17, 2021 at 4:45 pm

    Mater:

    Where is the nurses Union when it comes to their members wishes and well-being?

    In every state of Australia, there is a well trodden path between the unions and health management.
    One is the other, and when you see discord, it’s all Kabuki Theatre – the results have been worked out a long time ago.
    It’s just another tentacle of the billabong octopus.

  9. DrBeauGan
    #3727501, posted on January 17, 2021 at 4:45 pm

    I know you see yourself as a lone hero crying in the wilderness, but only the second part of that statement is true. Like it or not, you have to persuade people (you know, the sheeple) if you want to win. What we lack is politicians who have the guts to do that, and they don’t have to adopt anything like extreme positions to defend our civil liberties. They certainly don’t have to pass your purity test to be useful.

    Johanna, I think you are wrong about Struth. He has made several points that I think valuable, to wit:

    1. There has clearly been a long march through the institutions which has reduced our freedoms and augmented the power of a political class which does not share our ideals.

    2. This is ongoing and they exploit every crisis, real or confected, to expand their authority.

    3. The boiling frogs among us haven’t noticed the extent of this because it’s happened on a long time scale. Ppl decline to die on each individual hill because each isn’t a big enough issue, so they slowly get dragged into dystopia and deny it.

    4. You can laugh at the idea of an apocalyptic conclusion, but as has been pointed out, if you deny the ppl any peaceful, bloodless way of changing their government, the only alternative is an unpeaceful bloody one.

  10. Farmer Gez
    #3727502, posted on January 17, 2021 at 4:45 pm

    Metaphor for a bored monkey at the zoo.

    Brings to mind the thought of state premiers tied to poles within range of bored but accurate monkeys.

    Roll one up for Dan, Bubbles.

  11. Knuckle Draggers
    #3727504, posted on January 17, 2021 at 4:48 pm

    Honkler clowns.

    Round and round and round and round and round the roundabout. Nothing has changed.

    Shades of None by the way. ‘I waaaaarned you all!’

    ‘I waaaarned you right here on this very blog!’

  12. Struth
    #3727505, posted on January 17, 2021 at 4:48 pm

    If Johanna and KD actually read what I wrote, they’d agree with me.

    1. There has clearly been a long march through the institutions which has reduced our freedoms and augmented the power of a political class which does not share our ideals.

    2. This is ongoing and they exploit every crisis, real or confected, to expand their authority.

    3. The boiling frogs among us haven’t noticed the extent of this because it’s happened on a long time scale. Ppl decline to die on each individual hill because each isn’t a big enough issue, so they slowly get dragged into dystopia and deny it.

    4. You can laugh at the idea of an apocalyptic conclusion, but as has been pointed out, if you deny the ppl any peaceful, bloodless way of changing their government, the only alternative is an unpeaceful bloody one.

    Thank you, If I wozznt such a moronic cow hik from Queensland I wooda put it just like that.

  13. Ed Case
    #3727506, posted on January 17, 2021 at 4:49 pm

    ***Is the vaccine (or any other injection) going to be designed to kill untold millions of the compliant, or isn’t it?***
    I was going to say Strawman argument, no one is stupid enough to say that, when I read Struth’s latest missive.
    Paine puts down another easy one, Washy and Thakur bring up the century partnership.

  14. kaysee
    #3727507, posted on January 17, 2021 at 4:49 pm

    From American Thinker, an article defending and supporting Trump.

    The Cult of Trump?

    What’s the story behind our fervent support of Donald J. Trump? Answer: Trump is nothing more than an avatar, an embodiment of a large segment of the American people who have been marginalized and abused. That is why he is so “loved” by so many. That’s also why he’s “hated” by so many others.

    Read on ………..

  15. Struth
    #3727508, posted on January 17, 2021 at 4:49 pm

    The boiling frog analogy is perfect.

  17. incoherent rambler
    #3727510, posted on January 17, 2021 at 4:50 pm

    What are the main objections to the vaccine?

    I like to first watch and wait to see how many people my age get ill and/or fall off the perch.

    Risk is corona versus short trialled drug. About 50/50 at this stage.

    Scomo thinking it is a good thing makes me hesitant to go near a vaccine.

  18. Rex Anger
    #3727511, posted on January 17, 2021 at 4:52 pm

    Honkler?

    Takes yer pick:

    https://ftrs.com.au/noise/bulb_horns.php

    (There are some corkers amongst that little lot…)

  19. DrBeauGan
    #3727513, posted on January 17, 2021 at 4:54 pm

    Thank you, If I wozznt such a moronic cow hik from Queensland I wooda put it just like that.

    We have different styles, Struth, but I think we agree on the fundamentals.

  20. Struth
    #3727514, posted on January 17, 2021 at 4:55 pm

    But to add to that, what I am saying that the boiling frogs get to a point where it’s too late to reverse the cooking.
    That point is the green tick tyranny the Chinese live under, and that they are bringing in here under the guise of covid.
    Then we have a government that is above the rule of law, has the guns, so totally unaccountable, and with the ability to make you do or say whatever they want…….AS THEY DO in China.

    No conspiracy theories again, as a year down the track if you haven’t worked it out, you are being a denialist and purposefully obtuse,

  21. MatrixTransform
    #3727517, posted on January 17, 2021 at 5:00 pm

    I am not Nostrodamus

    well, yr jotting down cryptic notes whilst quietly contemplating the universe

    … taking the p!55, not disagreeing

    when was it? back in May last year?
    somebody here said, “wth is going on?” and I quipped, “the commies are making their play”
    Even if it sounded like a joke, I wasn’t joking then

    2015 on another forum there’s me … smart arse as usual.
    Calling the woke The New Puritans
    Saying Orwell was a prophet
    last week me joking about the parallels between now and Germany 1933.
    lol

    It’s happening in plain sight while we sit about and sip gin

    Vik Gov … keeping you safe

  23. Struth
    #3727522, posted on January 17, 2021 at 5:02 pm

    last week me joking about the parallels between now and Germany 1933.

    You could escape to freedom in 1933.

  24. thefrollickingmole
    #3727525, posted on January 17, 2021 at 5:05 pm

    Lets take a couple of isolated cases of government tyranny.

    Property rights nullified, and that nullification rubber stamped by the courts.

    Hunger striking farmer Peter Spencer loses landmark Federal Court case over property rights

    Hunger striking New South Wales farmer Peter Spencer has lost his Federal Court case calling on the Federal Government to compensate him for the loss of his farm.

    The court case centred around the right of the Australian Commonwealth to acquire carbon credits from farmland, without compensating the farmers or landholders.

    In 2009, Mr Spencer went on a hunger strike for 52 days over the issue of land clearing legislation and property rights as they affected his property at Shannon’s Flat, near Cooma.

    Mr Spencer claimed that state and federal governments colluded to introduce land clearing legislation to lock up carbon on Australian farms, so Australia could meet carbon targets in the Kyoto Protocol.

    ….

    Heres the peak body for NSW teachers on teaching sexuality. See if you can detect a tone..
    https://www.nswtf.org.au/files/gender_sexuality_and_identity_policy_0.pdf
    Students at this level of schooling are aware of gender differences. They may also be immersed in heterosexist family, peer group and popular culture values and practices.
    ..
    Primary school
    ..Getting your gender “right” is beginning to be important to children of this age and this contributes to a heterosexist culture in primary schools.
    ..
    schools will display materials, sent by Federation, which indicate the school support for “gender and sexual diversity”.

    Secondary schools
    Much effort is taken by many students to prove they have their gender “right”. This behaviour contributes to a heterosexist culture in high schools.

    And as icing on the cake, they want to f**ck the kiddies again.
    Federation will call on the:
    1.1. Federal and State Governments to ensure their
    anti-discrimination laws cover all aspects of law
    relating to people of diverse sexuality and gender.
    This should include, but not be limited to, laws on
    marriage, adoption, IVF and age of consent.

    heterosexism: the presumption that heterosexuality is universal and/or superior to homosexuality.
    Prejudice, bias or discrimination is based on such
    presumptions

    One is direct government backed by the courts.
    The other is effectively a quango, a union which appeals to government to make changes they see as desirable, again, backed up by legislation and the courts.

    There is effectively zero chance of the high court of Australia ruling against the government when it seeks to crush individuals, unless that individual has an appropriate place on the victim totem pole.

  25. johanna
    #3727526, posted on January 17, 2021 at 5:05 pm

    The boiling frog analogy is based on a fallacy. Try it yourself. The frog jumps out (if it can) before it gets boiled.

    Besides, it’s such a tired old cliche.

    I am not getting into a slanging match with Struth, who, true to form, couldn’t resist throwing a few irrelevant personal insults into his latest diatribe. Sad. And he wonders why the masses are not flocking to him.

    But I reject Dr BG’s characterisation of anyone who disagrees with the rants as being insensible to, or uncaring about, what is going on. This is the sort of ad hom dishonesty which poisons practical discussion here time and time again.

  26. MatrixTransform
    #3727527, posted on January 17, 2021 at 5:05 pm

    You could escape to freedom in 1933

    Let’s see how the WA election goes

  27. incoherent rambler
    #3727528, posted on January 17, 2021 at 5:06 pm

    You could escape to freedom in 1933.

    True,
    And there was a free country to go to.

  29. kaysee
    #3727531, posted on January 17, 2021 at 5:12 pm

    Rep. Stefanik fires back at Harvard after being removed from Institute of Politics for commenting on voter fraud

    Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) fired back after being expelled from the Senior Advisory Committee of Harvard’s Institute for Politics for commenting on voter fraud.

    In an interview on Friday, Stefanik slammed the left for stifling discourse and free speech, citing government censorship and the intolerance for opinion diversity.

    She went on to respond to her removal in a tweet on Tuesday, describing the school as “cowering” to the “woke far left.”

    The congresswoman criticized the move as a “march toward a monoculture of like-minded, intolerant liberal views,” which could signal America’s loss of identity.

    “The pressure that the cultural left is exerting, whether it’s through the Big Tech censorship or the cancellation of millions and millions of social media accounts, or the cancellation in wiping Parler off of Apple, that is not who we are as America,” Stefanik explained.

    Harvard claimed Stefanik was removed from the panel not because of policy, but for statements on the electoral process.

    Her statement on Harvard bowing to the woke Far-Left

  31. Tintarella di Luna
    #3727537, posted on January 17, 2021 at 5:18 pm

    Happened to see on instagram a photo of a well-heeled, well-known media couple – La Sgrimia* e la Simia with a caption “on a rare Friday night off” backgrounded by the lights of Sydney Harbour Bridge and the City – la simia wasn’t wearing a pirate’s bandana.
    *in Veneto dialect sgrimia means: an unpleasant, unbearable, sour woman – in moments when words fail – the Veneto dialect has that little earthy edge.

  32. Albatross
    #3727538, posted on January 17, 2021 at 5:19 pm

    Nick
    #3727035, posted on January 17, 2021 at 9:34 am
    C.L has long history being a practicing Catholic but not a blind apologist.

    I find his responses to be shrill and emotional. His posts often have a negative undertone about women that gets boring after awhile.

    I hate to agree with Nick but here it is. C.L. also deletes critical comments under his posts after smearing the poster so beware. This might be why, to my knowledge, he’s never said a contrary word about Twitter and Facebook banning Trump. Just another seat-smiffing Libertarian, but with a glass jaw that sees him wading into his post’s comments section to argue with detractors and removing critical posts when that doesn’t work. Very disappointing to see on the ‘Cat, home of robust Conservative and Libertarian debate.

  33. DrBeauGan
    #3727540, posted on January 17, 2021 at 5:20 pm

    Lets take a couple of isolated cases of government tyranny.

    There’s no shortage of examples, mole. But a great many don’t want to see them. Too challenging.

  34. H B Bear
    #3727541, posted on January 17, 2021 at 5:20 pm

    Let’s see how the WA election goes

    Forget about it. Even the half dozen snoozers that comprise the WA parliamentary Lieboral party are torching the work experience kiddie to try and keep their nose in the trough.

  35. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3727542, posted on January 17, 2021 at 5:21 pm

    SpaceX Hopes to Launch And Land Starship No. 9 This Week

    Or you could fly into space in a giant dildo.

    Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin aims to fly first passengers on its space tourism rocket as early as April (14 Jan)

    After years in development, Jeff Bezos’ private space company Blue Origin aims to carry its first passengers on a ride to the edge of space in a few months.

    Blue Origin on Thursday completed the fourteenth test flight of its New Shepard rocket booster and capsule. Called NS-14, the successful test flight featured the debut of a new booster and an upgraded capsule.

    A man surrounded by Amazons with a rocket looking like that seems to be stuck in adolescence.

  36. kaysee
    #3727543, posted on January 17, 2021 at 5:23 pm

    ^‿^

    It’s soooo unfair.

    Her cat …..

    His dog…..

