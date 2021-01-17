Latest on their ABC

During the week former communications minister Richard Alston had an op-ed in the AFR.
Nearly 25 years ago, when I became the minister responsible for the ABC, I had to bludgeon it into taking economics seriously. It was happy to provide wall-to-wall political coverage but economics was a no-go area – it simply wasn’t interested.
Since then little has changed – as the pandemic has graphically illustrated. It is simply incomprehensible that, in the depths of the COVID-19 crisis, its so-called principal economics correspondent, Emma Alberici, was urging people to “stop talking about the economy”, as though it was some abstract concept, rather than the lifeblood of the nation.
Fortunately, she moved on, but the damage to the ABC was there for all the world to see.
Australia may be politically diverse, but the same cannot be said for the ABC. It is obsessed with the need for greater diversity in every field except for politics, where its views are overwhelmingly one-sided and always to the left.
It is hard to keep a straight face when Leigh Sales pretends that there may well be some conservatives at the ABC while Barrie Cassidy warns that to have any would be “dangerous”.
Fast forward 50 years and it is unrecognisable – now it seems to take endless delight in being at war with middle Australia, let alone those with conservative inclinations.
The ABC continues to pretend that internal polling, which it always refuses to publicly release, shows that Australians support the ABC. They may well do in regional and rural Australia, where local staff live, but in the urban areas it is a different matter.
This is because its news and current affairs coverage panders overwhelmingly to its peers in elite, inner-urban Australia.
The great majority of its staff work in the comfortable inner-city enclaves of Ultimo in Sydney and Southbank in Melbourne, and nearly all its commentators and presenters are tertiary educated, with the same world view fixated on progressive social issues such as gender diversity, discrimination, climate change, gay marriage and asylum seekers.
So let’s be very clear – Richard Alston was the man whose very job was to keep the ABC on the straight and narrow. A man who drew a salary from Consolidated Revenue and oversaw an organisation also funded out of Consolidated Revenue. This is a man who knows exactly what is wrong with the ABC.
Growing up in the post-war years, I felt the ABC was part of the mainstream. My parents started with nothing, including no tertiary education, yet they both had profound respect for the organisation and identified with its values. They regarded it as the electronic media of record.
There is no one in the federal parliament who favours privatising, gutting or defunding the ABC. This chimera is simply a straw person trotted out by the ABC to distract criticism of its real shortcomings. What parliamentarians really want is a balanced, high-quality ABC.
Anyway, I typed out a rejoinder that the AFR published yesterday (ungated version here).
Alston’s bewilderment comes from a lack of understanding of what the ABC is, and what it isn’t. Unlike most other organisations the ABC lacks the discipline that comes from simultaneously meeting the needs of paying customers and meeting the demands of investors. The ABC neither must attract paying customers nor financial backing – they do as they please. There is no need to please anyone else.
Organisations are disciplined by the need to raise funds. There are two sources of funding – investors and paying customers.
In the very first instance, the ABC has no paying customers. Unless you count the federal government as being a paying customer. That is one view.
Another view is that the federal government is the only ABC investor but that it practices a form of malign neglect.
Whatever. The fact of the matter is that no amount of symbolic appointments to the board or moral suasion can ever drive any change at the ABC. In the absence of any political will to privatise, gut, or defund the ABC there can never be any change at the ABC.
The ABC should be privatised. Either sold as a going concern to an existing media mogul or piecemeal to investors. I have previously suggested that the ABC be given away to current and former staff who pay for the shares via capital gains tax on disposal. It doesn’t really matter how the ABC is privatised – it does matter that even former communication ministers don’t realise that the ABC cannot be salvaged given its current organisational structure.
It being the silly season and all, I have received more twitter ‘love’ for this op-ed than any I’ve ever written. Including this attempt at cancellation:
Anyway, she has missed the bus – the ABC and their confederates made a huge effort to get Chris Berg and I fired in 2018 after we published our book Against Public Broadcasting.
Yes it was James Buchanan who described universities as places where the consumers (students) to not buy, the producers (the faculty) do not sell and the owners (trustees, state boards etc) do not control.
Surely the students do buy and pay a lot of money. But I diverge.
I wonder what Buchanan would have said about the ABC. Probably what Sinc says.
This “Sue Barrett” is projecting very much, I think.
It was Adam Smith.
Here’s one today:
BBC’s new chairman urged by Brexiteer to switch to subscription service – ‘Seems fair’ (16 Jan)
The ABC doesn’t mean anything to vast swathes of Australians also, yet there are some who value its output. Likewise many people now subscribe to Netflix and Foxtel to receive advertising-free broadcasting, so the people are much more accustomed to paying a subscription for content now. Moving the ABC over to a subscription model would be fair to all those people who do not use their service, yet who currently still have to pay for it via taxation.
Moving the ABC over to a subscription model would be fair to all those people who do not use their service, yet who currently still have to pay for it via taxation.
And we know that fairness is very important to folk at the ABC.
There is no one in the federal parliament who favours privatising, gutting or defunding the ABC.
Uniparty in action.
https://www.aph.gov.au/senators_and_members/members
Members
There are currently 151 members of the House of Representatives, each representing one geographic area of Australia. Members are elected for a 3 year term and when in parliament take part in debate on proposed laws and public policy, representing the views of the people in their electorate.
Not a single one wants their ABC reigned in.
Show some respect to a winner of the Victorian Government Small Business Award.
https://www.suebarrett.com/about-me/
Straw person? Alston’s been got at.
C.L.
That bio pic just screams COAT.
I also note she managed to burrow into a uni position doing diplomas in “sales’.
Professor.
You may have answered this before, but why not just argue to abolish it? That is as politically likely (or unlikely) as flogging it off either to an investor or issuing shares to members of the employee co-op.
And as a matter of substance probably the right policy outcome given the multiplicity of media options consumers have that you have highlighted.
This is an admission that everybody in the federal government couldn’t care less about their voters, the people who matter are those whom they wish to impress, like Ita, or those who they are afraid of, like the ABC on-air personalities.
We are governed by weasels.
The Morrison mob got excited about the ABC only when it examined their private lives. They have no ideological desire to fix TheirABC.
Let’s be clear here: that Barrett creature apparently wants Sinclair to lose his job, his livelihood and his ability to provide for his family because she disagrees with him about the ABC. She also wants him to black-banned from publishing.
The biggest thing happening in the world right now is the left’s “right-wing extremist” lie. They have already corrupted the law and the courts and now they’re looking to institutionalise the criminalisation of all opponents of leftism using the security services. They already have the ear – if not the testicles – of ASIO. They have captured and now control the FBI.
As with the ABC, the Liberal Party is deserting the field on this.
They are gutless, morally disgusting cretins.
Plenty of advertising on Foxtel. The 60x fast forward deals with it.
Excellent post, Professor Davidson. Thank you.
I am guilty of underestimating the vile, personalised anti-intellectual bile you have to put up with from fascist Brown Shirt thugs in academia, which is now the world’s major enemy of human freedom.
I have long argued that the ABC should be given to the people of Australia.
Every Australian citizen living at a given date/time could be gifted a marketable parcel of shares, and the corporation should be officially listed after, perhaps, a three-year transition period, with declining Government funding and a gradual move to whatever new revenue sources the board deems fit.
Then it would truly be “our” ABC. Or in my case, “their” ABC, as I’d be a seller on Day One of the listing.
I actually suspect that this might be a marketable model if it were given some serious thought.
Let’s be clear here: that Barrett creature apparently wants Sinclair to lose his job, his livelihood and his ability to provide for his family because she disagrees with him about the ABC. She also wants him to black-banned from publishing.
She also quotes the Dalai Lama, saying that if we contribute to other peoples’ happiness we will find the meaning of life.
Between the ideal and the reality…falls the shadow.
Or we chop it up into state based broadcasters. Works well in Germany.
“C.L.
#3727298, posted on January 17, 2021 at 1:39 pm”
I was going to write something but then I read your comment C.L. and realised you had written what I was going to write.
So here we have another priceless example of how a leftist progressive casually smears and attempts to silence and cancel someone they disagree with. Note that Barrett’s doesn’t argue, debate or try and refute…she just smears Sinclair as “far-right” in order to delegitimise and silence him and at the same time sinisterly and wickedly tries to get him cancelled from his job.
This is the progressive left in 2021…..smear, scream, shout, silence, cancel. THEY ARE SCUM.
I have long argued that the reason the progressive left are so empowered to behave like this, even agitating for someone to lose their livelihood, is because….
1. Social media…which provides a platform for these far-leftists to spruik their rancid rabid ideas; and
2. Very few on the centre, centre-right, libertarian, right-wing side ever fight back.
This must change.
Forgive my ignorance regarding its corporate structure, but might the news services be split from the other divisions; the taxpayer continuing to support the ‘important function’ of news delivery, and the remainder be offered for privatisation? Emphasis would be placed on the ‘Government’s’ support for the news division (possibly including a budget increase or proposal for revitalisation of the same), and its hope that a patriotic Australian/s will continue the ABC’s tradition of quality drama (etc). All-positive messaging. The Government (taxpayer) to support the news division directly (with continued public funding), and the other divisions indirectly (by desiring their revitalisation, and giving ordinary (or corporate) Australians the opportunity to own a significant contributor to our modern history). How is it that citizens have been denied an active role in their national broadcaster for so many decades? Isn’t it fair and in the interest of equality that everyone be offered that opportunity?
The problem with privatising the ABC is the other networks don’t want it to happen as it would eat into their already dwindling revenue stream.
Any politician advocating for privatisation would be hammered by all media.
IPA is like garlic to vampire Leftists.
Go Prof!
Split the structure of the ABC.
Continue to publicly fund a news division (revitalise).
Offer the remaining drama/music/publishing divisions to the Australian public. It’s YOUR ABC, so it’s about time YOU owned a part of it.
In short no one has a realistic solution to this. It appears the Libs don’t have any interest in ending the ABC’s reign of misinformation.
Its hard to tell the difference between the ABC and (indigenous) NITV these days. Every time I turn on the ABC there’s someone telling me I’m a racist arsehole… and thats just the presenters.
Sorry – but if by revitalizing you mean restoring balance this zero prospect of happening. Let’s make sure the Q&A audience is selected to ensure “balance” lol. Oh that’s right – the ABC is already doing that.
What is required is far more fundamental – most importantly a government (the sole representative shareholder for the public) taking real action to, at the very least, enforce the Charter. Labor won’t (why would they?) and the jelly back Libs live in fear of Ultimo (save for the Turnbull/Kean/Photios types – who are part of the club).
Sadly Alston is correct. There is no political will for change – and that means there will be no change.
In my opinion the ABC does have a left bias, which even when it’s not blatant, is relentlessly consistent. Over the last ten, but five years in particular, that’s pretty much been the norm for most of the main stream media.
It’s not confined to Australia either. I can’t believe the shift to the left by say the New York Times over the last twenty years. I once had a lot of respect for its quality journalism. No longer. Incidentally for me respect does not depend on an outlet sharing my own political views.
It’s hard therefore to pin the ABC bias on a lack of market “discipline” due to the ABC’s non commercial status. There are plenty of commercial outlets that share a very similar bias.
In my opinion the Fairfax press has had a left bias for many years. Although I should add it has improved noticeably recently with its ownership change. But not in the comments it attracts or their moderation.
I think part of the move to the general move to the left is a result of the more conservative side of politics losing the ongoing fight with the left.
I’m not at all so sure of the assertion that the “discipline” of the commercial market is particularly useful in encouraging higher quality in journalism. That argument could go either way. The ABC, for example, was once pretty universally respected by all sides – and it’s never been commercial.
tombell.
Given this is a public forum, it is difficult to be explicit. Readers will have to make their own interpretations of what I’ve written.
WX,
If you include op-ed in news, this is the wrong way around. It is most important to remove their malign, tax-funded influence on public opinion through systematic mis- and dis-information.
If there is one area that is likely to attract subscritions, though, it is classical music. Replays of British-produced series should be just as easily accessible from the original producer. Programmed broadcasts, subscription or not, are a shrining market, given the penetration of broadband of sufficient bandwith to carry video. That presents its own problems.
I know many Cats find this hard to believe, but there are significant numbers of people out there who budgets cannot stretch to subscription services of any kind. For one thing, they’re paying a mountain of excise tax for alcohol and tobacco. It would be unfortunate if we developed information and entertainment poverty ghettos.
“pbw
#3727414, posted on January 17, 2021 at 3:22 pm”
“I know many Cats find this hard to believe, but there are significant numbers of people out there who budgets cannot stretch to subscription services of any kind. For one thing, they’re paying a mountain of excise tax for alcohol and tobacco. It would be unfortunate if we developed information and entertainment poverty ghettos.”
pbw…I understand what you’re saying however I think you’ll find that those people whose “budgets cannot stretch to subscription services of any kind” aren’t watching their ABC….they’re watching commercial free to air….and given the crap that the commercial stations throw up…prime example being The Project….these stations are no better than their ABC.
I no longer watch anything on their ABC…..maybe once a year I’ll watch Australian Story”…however I still continue to watch SBS at times which at least offers viewers some interesting docs and movies. And whilst SBS’s news is left-wing…..I find it much more tolerable than their ABC news etc.
Point taken regarding your first paragraph, pbw.
There was a specific intention behind my proposal, however. As stated above, I don’t think it’s wise to lay everything on the table here.
Their ABC despises Conservatives and their world view. We get nothing for the dollars we spend to feather-bed these myopic parasites.
If only we could produce an independent poll that samples 10,000 Australian taxpayers to gauge a more current view of public sentiment. Who could fund this?
We just pissed $1,000Bn up against the wall.
“You’re interfering with the ABC’s editorial independence”
Quentin Dempster
Serial #theirABC Apologist
““You’re interfering with the ABC’s editorial independence”
Quentin Dempster
Serial #theirABC Apologist”
Which is why I call him Quentin the serial “Dumpster”.
pbw…I understand what you’re saying however I think you’ll find that those people whose “budgets cannot stretch to subscription services of any kind” aren’t watching their ABC….they’re watching commercial free to air …
I agree, Cassie, somehow I don’t think they are part of the ABC demographic.
Generally speaking, the upper middle, upper classes, the so-called “elites”, and the Turnbull/Matt Kean set, are.
BTW, the ABC is not just “biased”, but fiercely partisan.
WX
#3727359
Tombell
#3727392
pbw
#37274194
The ABC is publicly owned! You can’t get more public than ownership by government in a democracy!
Our centre or centre right current government ( however you want to look at it) has the power, not completely dissimilar to most commercial boards, to bring about change in the ABC.
But it hasn’t been effective at all. The last attempt was by the Turnbull government as I recall. That seemed more like scourging with a wet tram ticket.
But the problem is to interfere with the ABC too deeply would be politically untenable for either side of politics in Australia. They simply wouldn’t be up to it. They know that. It’s definitely not going to happen.
Although Labor would be pretty happy with the status quo. Very happy actually. They would certainly not want to interfere at all.
The biggest bias as I see it is in the news and public affairs coverage. So keeping them in the same structure would make no discernible difference anyway.
“BTW, the ABC is not just “biased”, but fiercely partisan.”
Exactly.
People on benefits can get (heavily)discounted subscriptions.
ABC are all about the fair.
Cassie of Sydney
#3727298
You’re spot on with your point 2, above. The conservative side has lost the will to fight the creeping leftism I believe. It’s almost given up.
And I tend to watch SBS more than the ABC too. Their food coverage is pretty impressive for its comprehensiveness. And hard to be left or right wing biased about food. But I guess give the left time – they’ll probably find a way.
Of course SBS seems to deliberately or inadvertently created a little niche market for themselves in docos covering Hitler and nudity.
Sorry, BalancedObservation2, the government and the communications minister have absolutely no authority whatsoever over the ABC thanks to its much-vaunted independence which is enshrined by statute. The only way that could change is if the government could get an amendment to the legislation through the House and the Senate: far chance of Labor and the Greens letting that happen.
The ‘independence’ covers not just editorial matters and program selection, but also budgets, industrial relations and legal matters. It exempted itself from the pay caps the Coalition imposed on the public service and the government couldn’t do a thing. And the victims of its libels or its in-house p3d0s such as Jon Stephens have to reckon with the fact that it is under no obligation to observe the Commonwealth government policy of being a model litigant.
Truer than true. Sadly for the rest of us.
And Sue Barrett is a disgusting merchant of smear.
But you’re right about the comparison with SBS, about the only place for a decent documentary these days.
Your dog left you a ‘gift’ on the grass. How can you not only sell it to your neighbour, but have him/her offer you extra money to pick it up themselves? Can you?
Look at the world around you. Choose a product. Why did you pay that much for it? Why did you pay for it at all? Almost every communication we have with another human is a negotiation. Negotiations have outcomes.
People are not thinking creatively enough.
I hope the Keeping Us Safe brigade really enjoy their Banquet of Consequences
… an entree
People may wake up when they realise that things were lost
might take a while though
Ms Barrett’s customer base would make an interesting review. I suspect all customers are government aligned / funded or form part of government funded programs. I doubt many self respecting private businesses would engage Barret with a CV like hers unless there is a taxpayer funded incentive at the end of it.
There is no need for ABC.
And they too seem to be getting worse and more derivative. You get a docos of the pyramids then the pyramids again and then more pyramids, but fewer and fewer of other stuff (except the woke schlock on SBS Viceland and whatnot).
One very early series I loved was Haroun Tazieff’s extraordinary series on volcanoes, which SBS subtitled. And played once, as far as I recall. Hours and hours of fascinating material. You can see it nowhere. Instead we now have to have endess docos on lesbian sex culture.
That link to Sue Barrett’s page should have come with a trigger warning.
The perfect SBS doco would be something like Secrets of Hitler’s mega-pyramids