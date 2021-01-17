Read this book

Overnight we got the sad news that William Allen had passed away . Not a household name, but a co-author of one of the best series of books ever written on economics.

University Economics was first published in 1964 and co-authored with the late great Armen Alchian. That book went through a number of editions. Then two more books were written Exchange and Production: Theory in Use and Exchange and Production: Competition, Coordination, and Control.

A few years ago University economics was republished by Liberty Fund as Universal Economics. If you are looking to read an accessible, yet not trivial, foundation book in economics, you’d struggle to go past Universal Economics by Alchain and Allen.