Read this book

Posted on 12:46 pm, January 17, 2021 by Sinclair Davidson

Overnight we got the sad news that William Allen had passed away . Not a household name, but a co-author of one of the best series of books  ever written on economics.

University Economics was first published in 1964 and co-authored with the late great Armen Alchian.  That book went through a number of editions. Then two more books were written Exchange and Production: Theory in Use and  Exchange and Production: Competition, Coordination, and Control.

A few years ago University economics was republished by Liberty Fund as Universal Economics.  If you are looking to read an accessible, yet not trivial, foundation book in economics, you’d struggle to go past Universal Economics by Alchain and Allen.

This entry was posted in Classical Economics, Economics and economy. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to Read this book

  1. Roger
    #3727263, posted on January 17, 2021 at 1:07 pm

    OK…I’ll add it to the pile. 🙂

  2. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3727328, posted on January 17, 2021 at 2:19 pm

    It’s not like private broadcasters or internet companies are less biased. Why the taxpayer needs to fund it though…

  3. Lurks
    #3727397, posted on January 17, 2021 at 3:12 pm

    Well I never… you mean there were others besides Henry George and Adam Smith. What more was there to understand about economics.

    Apart from…..
    In the beginning there was a neanderthal man that was able to run faster then the others in the tribe… and the rest is history because he not only supplied the tribe he was in charge of distribution.

    From that simple explanation what part of capitalism or communism do you not understand

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.