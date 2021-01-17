Trust The Science

Posted on 9:23 pm, January 17, 2021 by currencylad

19 Responses to Trust The Science

  1. John Dee
    #3727894, posted on January 17, 2021 at 9:59 pm

    NORWAY population 5.33 million
    BRISBANE population 5.17 million

    Brisbane has 6 alleged Covid deaths since Feb 2020
    Norway apparently has had 23 ( revised from 13) deaths in less than I month following the vaccine.

    The Pfizer vaccine of which the Australian government has purchased 10 million doses.
    Follow the science to your grave.

  2. John Dee
    #3727898, posted on January 17, 2021 at 10:01 pm

    Queensland NOT Brisbane

  3. Leo G
    #3727913, posted on January 17, 2021 at 10:22 pm

    A fact sheet just released by the US State Department claims that the ChiComs have been undertaking a dangerous type of research known as “gain of function” to increase the transmissibility and virulence of bat virus RaTG13 and 18 related virus commencing between 2013 and 2016.
    China’s claims that RaTG13 was not simliar to SARS-CoV-2 are countered by findings that in its 2013 form it was 96.2% similar to the recent SARS-CoV-2 virus.

  4. Chris M
    #3727915, posted on January 17, 2021 at 10:22 pm

    More coronavirus deaths!

  7. Shane
    #3727955, posted on January 17, 2021 at 10:51 pm

    Next they will be saying you cant trust voting machines

  8. feelthebern
    #3727962, posted on January 17, 2021 at 10:54 pm

    Leo, all that information has been publicly available from the NY Mag article two weeks ago.

  9. Charles Rasp
    #3727950, posted on January 17, 2021 at 11:50 pm

    23 deaths 0f very frail patients from 40,000 elderly >80 years old vaccinated (The Australian today).
    Could be many, many reasons for these deaths, apart from vaccine.
    How many dead in the healthy young health workers cohort? Crickets.
    Not to say there should not be caution about these miraculously conjured vaccines which did not go through the full test regime … there should be … but these numbers on face value are not evidence of unusual vaccine fatality rates.

  10. Damon
    #3728043, posted on January 18, 2021 at 12:43 am

    “How many dead (from covid) in the healthy young health workers cohort? Crickets. LOL

  11. Andre S
    #3728046, posted on January 18, 2021 at 1:15 am

    The hysterical health bureaucrats and some billionaires are having wet dreams and delusions of grandeur about replicating the polio program and saving billions of lives and having hospitals and schools named after them. But COVID is not polio. We don’t need mass vaccinations, we need a rational approach to vaccinations which probably should exclude mass vaccination programs. But without mass vaccinations the lockdowns will remain say the finger waving health bureaucrats that fear for their reputations. And the poor civilians will remain confused and fearful of COVID and say give us the vaccines and free us of this killer virus so we can go back to our sports stadiums, concerts, cafes and overseas holidays maskless. This social and cultural construct has taken us to a really bad place, but not thanks to the virus… no its not the virus fault … its the fault of the medico legally vulnerable and emotionally unstable technocrats that advise our docile politicians, using irrelevant scientific words that have no basis in truth. The madness will not be ending anytime soon.

  12. pbw
    #3728047, posted on January 18, 2021 at 1:23 am

    LeoG,

    This is a fascinating article from the Lancet Infectious Diseases Newsdesk on the situation with GoF research in the US.

    On Dec 19, 2017, the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced that they would resume funding gain-of-function experiments involving influenza, Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus, and severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus. A moratorium had been in place since October, 2014.

    And…

    The situation has its roots in 2011, when the NSABB suppressed two studies involving H5N1 viruses that had been modified to allow airborne transmission from ferret to ferret. They worried that malign actors could replicate the work to deliberately cause an outbreak in human beings. After much debate, the studies were published in full in 2012. HHS subsequently issued guidelines for funding decisions on experiments likely to result in highly pathogenic H5N1 viruses transmissible from mammal to mammal via respiratory droplets. The guidelines were later expanded to include H7N9 viruses.
    In 2014, several breaches of protocol at US government laboratories brought matters to a head. The news that dozens of workers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) might have been exposed to anthrax, that vials of smallpox virus had been left lying around in an NIH storeroom, and that the CDC had unwittingly sent out samples of ordinary influenza virus contaminated with H5N1, shook faith in the country’s biosafety procedures. Over 200 scientists signed the Cambridge Working Group declaration arguing for a cessation of experiments creating potential pandemic pathogens “until there has been a quantitative, objective and credible assessment of the risks, potential benefits, and opportunities for risk mitigation, as well as comparison against safer experimental approaches”.
    The debate is focused on a subset of gain-of-function studies that manipulate deadly viruses to increase their transmissibility or virulence. “This is what happens to viruses in the wild”, explains Carrie Wolinetz, head of the NIH Office of Science Policy. “Gain-of-function experiments allow us to understand how pandemic viruses evolve, so that we can make predictions, develop countermeasures, and do disease surveillance”. Although none of the widely publicised mishaps of 2014 involved such work, the NIH decided to suspend funding for gain-of-function studies involving influenza, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV. [My emphasis]

    An article from the Asia Times on Fauci’s involvement (as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)) in outsourcing CoF research to Wuhan.

    There is any number of such reports to be found by searchin “gain of function research in china”.

  13. Mark A
    #3728049, posted on January 18, 2021 at 1:47 am

    I commented on this issue before and my observation was that those most vulnerable should not risk themselves or not be experimented on by others.

    My point was that the the development was rushed through and testing was minimal therefor the vaccine is not proved safe.
    Of course some came from the opposite direction and assumed the vaccine to be safe and first to be administered to the aged and vulnerable.

    That is wrong, young healthy adults can survive adverse effects where even healthy but aged people cannot. Simple I thought.

  14. Stimpson J. Cat
    #3728051, posted on January 18, 2021 at 1:59 am

    I find it fascinating that everyone suggesting that the COVID Vaccines are safe for healthy young adults,
    are not actually healthy young adults.

    😂

  15. Mark A
    #3728053, posted on January 18, 2021 at 2:17 am

    Stimpson J. Cat
    #3728051, posted on January 18, 2021 at 1:59 am

    I find it fascinating that everyone suggesting that the COVID Vaccines are safe for healthy young adults,
    are not actually healthy young adults.

    Touche my friend, but a young adult is still more resilient than an older one.
    What you think?

  16. Stimpson J. Cat
    #3728056, posted on January 18, 2021 at 2:44 am

    Touche my friend, but a young adult is still more resilient than an older one.
    What you think?

    Most definitely,
    I’m just wondering why we still don’t have a valid HIV vaccine considering they started trials on young Ugandans way back in 1999.

    Curious indeed!

    If only they had Operation Warp Speed,
    I’m sure everything would be fine by now.

  17. Mark A
    #3728058, posted on January 18, 2021 at 2:49 am

    Mixing politics and science is bad news.

  18. a happy little debunker
    #3728059, posted on January 18, 2021 at 3:30 am

    The AstraZeneca vaccine (Australia’s vaccine of choice) in clinical trials has been found to be 62% effective.
    Public health experts believe herd immunity will be gained when 80+% of the population has immunity.

    So – Australia’s strategy is to rollout a vaccine that will not achieve herd immunity even if 100% of the population are vaccinated.

    Following the science is hard…

  19. feelthebern
    #3728078, posted on January 18, 2021 at 5:11 am

    An article from the Asia Times on Fauci’s involvement (as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)) in outsourcing CoF research to Wuhan.

    Fauci actions caused more more damage to the world than Kennedy sending Americans to Vietnam.

