Trust The Science

#COVID19 vaccination: 23 elderly people dead after Pfizer shot in Norway https://t.co/pakYW1nj0y
NORWAY population 5.33 million
BRISBANE population 5.17 million
Brisbane has 6 alleged Covid deaths since Feb 2020
Norway apparently has had 23 ( revised from 13) deaths in less than I month following the vaccine.
The Pfizer vaccine of which the Australian government has purchased 10 million doses.
Follow the science to your grave.
Queensland NOT Brisbane
A fact sheet just released by the US State Department claims that the ChiComs have been undertaking a dangerous type of research known as “gain of function” to increase the transmissibility and virulence of bat virus RaTG13 and 18 related virus commencing between 2013 and 2016.
China’s claims that RaTG13 was not simliar to SARS-CoV-2 are countered by findings that in its 2013 form it was 96.2% similar to the recent SARS-CoV-2 virus.
More coronavirus deaths!
Dr Lee Merrick on the vaccines, HCQ and Ivermectin
https://blogs.bmj.com/bmj/2021/01/04/peter-doshi-pfizer-and-modernas-95-effective-vaccines-we-need-more-details-and-the-raw-data/
Report from the BMJ
Next they will be saying you cant trust voting machines
Leo, all that information has been publicly available from the NY Mag article two weeks ago.
23 deaths 0f very frail patients from 40,000 elderly >80 years old vaccinated (The Australian today).
Could be many, many reasons for these deaths, apart from vaccine.
How many dead in the healthy young health workers cohort? Crickets.
Not to say there should not be caution about these miraculously conjured vaccines which did not go through the full test regime … there should be … but these numbers on face value are not evidence of unusual vaccine fatality rates.
“How many dead (from covid) in the healthy young health workers cohort? Crickets. LOL
The hysterical health bureaucrats and some billionaires are having wet dreams and delusions of grandeur about replicating the polio program and saving billions of lives and having hospitals and schools named after them. But COVID is not polio. We don’t need mass vaccinations, we need a rational approach to vaccinations which probably should exclude mass vaccination programs. But without mass vaccinations the lockdowns will remain say the finger waving health bureaucrats that fear for their reputations. And the poor civilians will remain confused and fearful of COVID and say give us the vaccines and free us of this killer virus so we can go back to our sports stadiums, concerts, cafes and overseas holidays maskless. This social and cultural construct has taken us to a really bad place, but not thanks to the virus… no its not the virus fault … its the fault of the medico legally vulnerable and emotionally unstable technocrats that advise our docile politicians, using irrelevant scientific words that have no basis in truth. The madness will not be ending anytime soon.
LeoG,
This is a fascinating article from the Lancet Infectious Diseases Newsdesk on the situation with GoF research in the US.
And…
An article from the Asia Times on Fauci’s involvement (as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)) in outsourcing CoF research to Wuhan.
There is any number of such reports to be found by searchin “gain of function research in china”.
I commented on this issue before and my observation was that those most vulnerable should not risk themselves or not be experimented on by others.
My point was that the the development was rushed through and testing was minimal therefor the vaccine is not proved safe.
Of course some came from the opposite direction and assumed the vaccine to be safe and first to be administered to the aged and vulnerable.
That is wrong, young healthy adults can survive adverse effects where even healthy but aged people cannot. Simple I thought.
I find it fascinating that everyone suggesting that the COVID Vaccines are safe for healthy young adults,
are not actually healthy young adults.
😂
Stimpson J. Cat
#3728051, posted on January 18, 2021 at 1:59 am
Touche my friend, but a young adult is still more resilient than an older one.
What you think?
Touche my friend, but a young adult is still more resilient than an older one.
What you think?
Most definitely,
I’m just wondering why we still don’t have a valid HIV vaccine considering they started trials on young Ugandans way back in 1999.
Curious indeed!
If only they had Operation Warp Speed,
I’m sure everything would be fine by now.
Mixing politics and science is bad news.
The AstraZeneca vaccine (Australia’s vaccine of choice) in clinical trials has been found to be 62% effective.
Public health experts believe herd immunity will be gained when 80+% of the population has immunity.
So – Australia’s strategy is to rollout a vaccine that will not achieve herd immunity even if 100% of the population are vaccinated.
Following the science is hard…
Fauci actions caused more more damage to the world than Kennedy sending Americans to Vietnam.