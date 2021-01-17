Vive la résistance

This is from Instapundit.
ROGER SIMON: Should the Real ‘Resistance’ Start Now?
Literally within minutes of the 2016 election of Donald J. Trump, his opponents took to the streets declaring themselves “The Resistance.”
Some of us, myself included, considered that an act of what the “woke” like to call “cultural appropriation,” indeed an extreme—I would even say obscene—one.
CA is a term, many will recall, applied to those insensitive souls who allegedly steal from another group for their own gain or amusement, as in fraternity boys donning sombreros and drinking margaritas for Cinco de Mayo.
What was appropriated back in 2016 was something quite serious—“La Résistance”—the clandestine and highly-dangerous underground movement to subvert Nazi Germany’s control of France during the Second World War.
Although an astonishing number of younger Americans have little or no knowledge of the Holocaust, I would imagine most readers of this outlet realize that Germany’s takeover with the Vichy government’s compliance resulted in such events as the notorious July 1942 night time roundup in suburban Paris of 7000 Jews, including 4000 children, before they were shipped off for extermination.
Comparing that to the election of Donald Trump really is obscene, and also wildly anti-Semitic, unless, of course, you think saying nasty things about your opponents on Twitter is the equivalent of Auschwitz.
Many of our supposedly “progressive” friends evidently did, overwhelmed by a delusional case of moral narcissism all out of proportion to reality, allowing them to “act out” in the most self-aggrandizing manner, identifying with the true heroes of “La Résistance” when there was no discernible threat to them whatsoever.
Indeed, what actually happened to the daily lives of our liberal friends during the Trump administration was next to nothing.
Until COVID came along, they got to enjoy the lowest unemployment virtually ever, including minorities, with actual wages going up for the lower classes for the first time in years, a booming stock market, lower gas prices through energy independence, peace in the Middle East and peace in general.
They weren’t censored in any way and maintained control of most of the media, entertainment, and the schools throughout.
Yet still they raged.
But to continue with the French analogy, what’s going on today is “toute autre chose,” entirely different.
The now victorious left is attempting to erase the right, to drive it out of existence forever.
We see signs of this everywhere, from the clearly fascistic actions of Big Tech in destroying upstart Parler on grounds of hosting some violent posts (something they themselves have been doing for years) to ridiculous virtue signaling like Macaulay Culkin signing on for having Donald Trump’s cameo removed from “Home Alone 2.”
Communist Chinese-style “social credit” controls are being instituted across our economy with the likes of Master Card, PayPal and Stripe canceling conservative groups that protested the election and automated business email systems doing the same.
In many ways this is more effective and dangerous than the Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution because we are so reliant on technology now and because it is so sub rosa. No need for prancing around in dunce caps. An individuals’ access to his or her daily needs can be turned off with the click of an invisible mouse.
American versions of “Good Germans” are coming out of the woodwork as many are beginning to live in fear of what this could do to their lives. Others have been asked to recant or soon will be.
The traditional Republican Party politicians have been of little help, disconnected, as many, maybe most, are from their rank-and-file.
So is this time for a new, and more justified, “Resistance”?
As Caroline Glick writes, Biden is continuing the left’s shopworn tradition of comparing conservative Republicans to National Socialists: Goebbels and the New American Terror.
What purpose did it serve for President-elect Joe Biden to liken Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) to Adolf Hitler’s top propagandist Joseph Goebbels?
In response to a question about the two Republican lawmakers following remarks on January 8, Biden said, “I was being reminded by a friend of mine…when we’re told [about] Goebbels and the great lie, you keep repeating the lie, repeating the lie.”
Although Biden’s comparison was imperfectly stated, it was clear enough to follow. He was saying that the lawmakers’ efforts to challenge the Electoral College votes from disputed states was a Nazi-like effort.
By speaking this way, Biden did many things at once. First, he whitewashed Goebbels’ barbaric crimes. Goebbels was the chief architect of totalitarianism in Nazi Germany and one of the lead architects of the Holocaust.
In his literary warning about the fragility of freedom and the allure of totalitarianism, 1984, George Orwell demonstrated that total control over a society is achieved through total control over the information its members can see.
Goebbels implemented this in Nazi Germany. As Hitler’s propagandist, Goebbels exerted total control over information. He ensured that Germans would view Hitler as their infallible savior. He conditioned them to view Jews as subhuman vermin, to be exterminated like cockroaches. And he made them believe that all Germans who didn’t accept what they were told were enemies of the people.
Goebbels achieved all of these things by blocking public access to accurate information while inundating the Germans with images and words that repeated and amplified his monstrous lies. Goebbels’ success in controlling information was the necessary precondition for all he and his comrades unleashed on Jews, and on humanity as a whole.
The second thing Biden did by comparing Hawley and Cruz to Goebbels was to whitewash the unspeakable crimes of Nazi Germany. After all, if merely questioning certain election returns is the moral equivalent of Goebbels’ “Big Lie,” then the Big Lie was actually no big deal.
The third thing Biden did by comparing Hawley and Cruz to Goebbels was set them up for what Orwell referred to as “un-personing”—or in today’s culture, “canceling.”
Obviously, if Cruz and Hawley are Goebbels, then all right-thinking people must work to silence them and remove them from positions of influence in the Senate and larger society.
As if on cue, shortly after Biden said what he did, Senate Democrats began debating whether to censure the lawmakers. Senate Republicans, for their part, began discussing the possibility of denying the two members cherished committee assignments. According to Senate officials, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is leaning toward denying the two their subcommittee chairmanships—thereby removing them from the line of seniority.
As Glick writes, “A sense of foreboding and fear now grips millions of Americans—and, indeed, conservatives worldwide. Unless something is done quickly by those who wield power to restore freedom, it is impossible to see a happy end to this story.” #Unity!
The Left has conducted a coup. Once a coup is executed and power is obtained, the coup leadership needs to do a number of things, almost concurrently. The first imperative is to prevent a counter coup. We are seeing this by the deplatforming and censoring of many leading conservatives. This will continue. The coup leaders need to consolidate heir power and project power. Why do you think Biden has deployed more troops to Washington DC than the US has in Afghanistan? He is telling the world, but mostly conservatives in the USA, that the military is completely loyal to him. But there is one other thing a coup needs to do, and that is to purge any potential internal challengers to the coup leadership. This is going to be the interesting part, because a number of different people will all claim that they were responsible for ousting Trump. The Democrats v the Deep State is going to be very interesting to watch.
You’re being too kind to Biden.
There is nothing good at all about that vile lifelong corruptocrat. No redeeming features whatsoever.
The Fine People Hoax. Now that’s a Big Lie that worked a treat.
““A sense of foreboding and fear…” No anger!
Biden ordered the troops ? He is not their chief yet.
No shit.
The USA is about to become the Socialist Republic of North America.
It’s 1918 all over again. Seize control without popular approval.
Joe McCarthy was spot on too.
Might be a bit hard to tart up the old corruptocrat to make him seem like a 21st century Lenin. Maybe that role was for o’bumma.
I watched this Casablanca a few weeks ago, and recall Claude Rains talking to Rick and saying (Paraphrased) “I am just a low corrupt official”.
Forty years ago I used to read Art Buchwald whose columns (and books) were all about (alleged) corruption in the US of A. He had a very humourous yet very cutting way of writing.
https://www.kirkusreviews.com/book-reviews/a/art-buchwald-12/i-am-not-a-crook/
“Maybe that role was for o’bumma.”
Make no mistake….the powers behind Sniffy and Camela are the Obummers. They will be pulling all strings.
We are indeed the rebel alliance up against the dark side empire.
Nonsense. The ending will be happy. The civil war will be a bloodbath of epic proportions, but if as I suspect the rednecks have more guns and are more happy to kill and eat what they hunt, then the ending will be happy. Only the inbetween will be a horror on the scale of the asian invasion of Europe in late 1237.
Since all that will be available to eat for some months will be human flesh, we will be disgusted as we watch from afar, but the US will be divested of all vegans vegetarians and piscatorians. So the ends will justify the means.
Surely it’s too early to ask if resistance is necessary? It would be more polite and morally acceptable to give JoKa two terms to ease into the job before we started to consider thinking about criticising. Perhaps we have simply misinterpreted their intentions. Decisiveness, ruthlessness, and assertiveness, are for people who don’t want to be liked. Let’s not do anything that might result in being called names.
Its too late resistance is useless.I see George Christensen is going to be investigated for the having the temerity to use Gab, described in the article not as an alternative to twitter but as an alt right website.
Investigated by whom?
Cassie, it was very chilling when O’bumma purchased a mansion in DC in 2016 or 17. A shadow Whitehouse.
Viva la Revolution!
The Mexican one lasted 30 years.
This one will go on for longer than that.
Another Big Lie is that all those who voted Trump are dangerous white supremacists, to be shunned and shut out of employment and socially, who need their brains reprogrammed.
I wonder how those people are going to deal with that. They really cannot express themselves for fear of losing livelihoods. Even the banks are against them. It can only end badly.
French Resistance was partly run
by Stalin.
the powers behind Sniffy and Camela are the Obummers. They will be pulling all strings.
I think Cassie is right there. I bet they wrote that Transition communication as it has the feel of Obama language.
From Cassie of Sydney at 8:49 am:
I will have to do some reading Cassie to remind me – I am sceptical of the magic negro¹ having anywhere near the intellectual capacity or the energy to lead anything beyond a queue of worshippers to his autograph opportunity. Whenever he has been called on for a candid comment he struggles, the drongo is semi literate. I have long regarded him as a mere puppet of whoever installed him, to do their bidding.
Rancorous Moochelle – he/she is no better. I have a copy of her university thesis, worthy of a 14 year old C grade school student. She will nonetheless be promoted as president next time around – it’s astonishing, a bit like spruiking for Bonce or Whoopi Goldberg. My God the US has fallen!
¹ Spike Lee ® 2001. He said it, not me, don’t know what he is famous for but it is officially attributed to him and he looks like his life matters and he is therefore authorised to say this “n” word.
Resistance will be difficult.
Anyone listen to ABC News Radio around 10:30 NSW time?
The interviewee was an Elaine Kamark of the Brookings Institute opining about the Biden inauguration and dumping on Trump. A quick search on Elaine Kamark reveals a rabid Democrat.
The ABC just keep doing it.
Even though they think victory is in the bag.
Mick,
I’m impressed. How did you do that?
How?¹
¹Unicode superscripts.
Amor Towels’ novel “A Gentleman In Moscow”, as stunning and biting a novel-as-fable that you might hope for, depicting the idea of resistance as something all can and must do in the face of over overwhelming Soviet physical, mental and bureaucratic tyranny, has running through it as a theme the movie ‘Cassablanca’. Interesting.
What else would expect from ABC ‘news’ radio?
Some 10,000 people marched through the center of the Austrian capital Vienna on Saturday to protest against restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of Covid-19, and to demand the resignation of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.
Coronavirus skeptics took to the streets as Kurz and his government discussed the possibility of extending the ongoing third lockdown in Austria,
https://www.rt.com/news/512761-vienna-coronavirus-lockdown-protest/
skeptics – a person inclined to question or doubt accepted opinions.
I am proud to question everything
The anti fascist resistance will really get wound up when the communists try to confiscate guns guns will be a real threat to their power theft . The will try to use the police etc to confiscate them ,tgey will ban ammunition sales ,however like all communist plans it hasnt been thought through ,the USA is swimming with enough ammo to kill every communist in the world many times over.
Wonder if there is enough room st Gitmo to hold all the communis elitst scumbags ,gould always build a few Gulags in Northern Alaska to stick them in . MAKE AMERICA CLEAN AGAIN , MACA .
The left in America are behaving like oppressors now; one shudders to think what things will be like when they are actually in power in a few days time.
The neo-dark age has begun. Social credit is the prefered weapon of mass control by all modern fascists.
The CCP are getting what they wanted – the control or the destruction of the USA.
The rest of the world is enough for them.
I think someone said once that the first person to employ nazi analogy is the loser in any debate.
We know that trump refused to accept any election result that didn’t give him a win because he said so before the election. We know trump promoted election fraud and that lawyers acting on his claims has to tell judges on about 59 occasions that there was no evidence of electoral fraud. We know trump tried to bully the Georgia secretary if state into “finding” 12000 votes for him so as to steal the Georgia result. We know trump tried to force pence to overturn the electoral college result bu unconstitutional action.
Trump is a criminal and a threat to democracy. A large number of criminal cases are in train that all hand at his door. Time is up and those who have been in his cult are headed for a very big koolaid day.
A quick search on Elaine Kamark reveals a rabid Democrat.
and a generous Democrat donor
Here’s a fun game: Every time the ABC quotes a US ‘expert’, check the name against the donors’ ledger at Open Secrets. Almost without exception, the ABC only ever manages to find ardent Democrats.
https://www.opensecrets.org/
Don’t tell lies Kim
You are 2 months late, shill.
Go away and enjoy your +1 to your Social Credit rating for the next 30 seconds.
Chairman Winnie Xi Pooh approves…
“I think someone said once that the first person to employ nazi analogy is the loser in any debate.” Kim, I believe it is called Godwin’s Law but can’t wait to see your response after you have reminded China Joe of his recent analogy comparing Trump to Goebbels no less. This mindless first-year Uni response has also been trumpeted by a number of members of the Democrat Congress, so looks as though you have got your work cut out -again in the interests of setting the record straight I can’t wait to see your responses.? FYI – Examples can easily be found on Fox News or even CNN
Kim sounds exactly like EllenG, down to the use of the word “koolaid”, and with all the same talking points and TDS thrown in.
Makes me wonder if they are the same person, or working together with the same leftist script.
Yep it’s all sounding pretty bad.
In the meantime I’m following CornPop until he gets banned.
https://twitter.com/RealC0rnP0p/status/1350547036815310848/photo/1
Lee at 1249
Could be either or both. Fascist lefties must have a “narrative” to follow, or they are lost.
all leftards share the same brain
Everyone to the right of Albanese is apparently “far right” these days.
Pence is the one organising the Security for the Inauguration – if you want to know why 30k troops are necessary – ask him!
Lee, looking from The Left Pole, everything is Right, and Far Right
Time is up and those who have been in his cult are headed for a very big koolaid day.
The 80,000,000 + people who voted for Trump.
What will be their fate, Kim? I imagine there are many millions in America who are worried what the Democrats will do to them, if they are safe from antifa, if their jobs are safe. Will they be prosecuted for liking Trump?
Obamas #resistance was nothing like the French resistance to nazis. Last Aug the blm fascists set up a guillotine on the front lawns of the white Hiuse. Revolution was on their minds. The Obama insurrection has so far lasted 4 years.
Ask any progressive acquaintances if they prefer the guillotine to gulags to handle over 70 M patriots, and in BLM Square in front of the White House.
No doubt communists have a history of executing non believers.
Every junta shows its complete take over of power by presenting a large military force in the Capitol
.
Pelosi has made it clear (after the election, of course) that it will be an act of resistance to say man, woman, husband, wife, father, mother, son , daughter, uncle, aunt etc etc. So a lot of people will be signed up willy-nilly.
Resistance is useless. You will be Democrated.
Every sentence in Kim’s comment above involves a lie.
they’re not lies .
they’re omissions, exaggerations, hopes and, yet-to-be-established facts
To quote a cartoon “What a maroon!!”
He should have been decrying the slur, and asking “How Dare You?”
Is he one of the swamp creatures, too?