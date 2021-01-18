Phil Spector 1939 – 2021

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed the death in a statement. The official cause of death hasn’t yet been determined. Since 2009, Mr. Spector had been serving a sentence of 19 years to life for the 2003 shooting death of actress Lana Clarkson at his home.

A legendary music producer, songwriter and musician, Mr. Spector, known for hits like “Be My Baby” and “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’,” created a lush, regal approach to music production whose extravagant orchestral arrangements and overpowering layers of sound shaped the pop and rock of the 1960s. More than any other producer of his time, Mr. Spector elevated the role of pop music in culture and transformed the recording studio into an instrument—all while capturing the crushes and breakups of teenagers.