Phil Spector 1939 – 2021

Posted on 9:22 am, January 18, 2021 by Sinclair Davidson

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed the death in a statement. The official cause of death hasn’t yet been determined. Since 2009, Mr. Spector had been serving a sentence of 19 years to life for the 2003 shooting death of actress Lana Clarkson at his home.

A legendary music producer, songwriter and musician, Mr. Spector, known for hits like “Be My Baby” and “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’,” created a lush, regal approach to music production whose extravagant orchestral arrangements and overpowering layers of sound shaped the pop and rock of the 1960s. More than any other producer of his time, Mr. Spector elevated the role of pop music in culture and transformed the recording studio into an instrument—all while capturing the crushes and breakups of teenagers. 

WSJ obituary here.

18 Responses to Phil Spector 1939 – 2021

  1. stackja
    #3728247, posted on January 18, 2021 at 9:28 am

    The Wall of Sound is a music production formula developed by American record producer Phil Spector at Gold Star Studios, in the 1960s, with assistance from engineer Larry Levine and the conglomerate of session musicians later known as “the Wrecking Crew”.

  2. Leo G
    #3728248, posted on January 18, 2021 at 9:29 am

    … created a lush, regal approach to music production whose extravagant orchestral arrangements and overpowering layers of sound shaped the pop and rock of the 1960s.

    Layers of sound a.k.a. “Wall of Noise”.

  3. stackja
    #3728253, posted on January 18, 2021 at 9:31 am

    Phil Spector’s Wall Of Sound

    The Crystals – Da Doo Ron Ron
    The Ronettes – Be My Baby

  4. stackja
    #3728258, posted on January 18, 2021 at 9:34 am

    Leo G
    #3728248, posted on January 18, 2021 at 9:29 am

    Pseudo Echo – Funkytown – Wall of Noise

  5. Leigh Lowe
    #3728260, posted on January 18, 2021 at 9:35 am

    Good music producer.
    Ordinary person.

  7. Judge Dredd
    #3728265, posted on January 18, 2021 at 9:37 am

    No loss to civilization. I only hope he repented before his Judgement.

  8. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #3728271, posted on January 18, 2021 at 9:40 am

    Spector? A dead set grub.

  9. gavalanche
    #3728279, posted on January 18, 2021 at 9:50 am

    more interesting is the sudden death of benjamin de rothschild….57

  10. mh
    #3728280, posted on January 18, 2021 at 9:54 am

    more interesting is the sudden death of benjamin de rothschild….57

    Which artists did he work with?

  12. Rob
    #3728288, posted on January 18, 2021 at 9:58 am

    The wrecking crew documentary is worth watching, Spector’s influence on music was amazing.

  13. RJH
    #3728343, posted on January 18, 2021 at 10:38 am

    Vale A much flawed but musical genius/freak of his time. Having spent my teenage years in the Swinging Sixties I can’t imagine it existing without Spector’s influence & his strikingly unique Wall of Sound, whilst not forgetting the likes of the beautifully brilliant Ronettes & the many other girl groups whom without Spector”s guidance would never have reached the brilliance & prominence they subsequently achieved.

  14. Up The Workers!
    #3728356, posted on January 18, 2021 at 10:47 am

    Phil Spector.

    Interred in death.

    A turd in life.

  15. Mark M
    #3728366, posted on January 18, 2021 at 10:58 am

    As longtime Beatles producer George Martin drolly commented to EMI’s management when he wasn’t given a credit on Let It Be, “I produced the original, and what you should do is have a credit saying ‘Produced by George Martin, over-produced by Phil Spector.’”

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Let_It_Be_(Beatles_album)

    via instapundit

  16. Roger
    #3728394, posted on January 18, 2021 at 11:26 am

    The wrecking crew documentary is worth watching…

    +1

    Those guys (and gals) were amazing.

  17. Real Deal
    #3728402, posted on January 18, 2021 at 11:33 am

    I don’t mourn a murderer. However without his Wall of Sound there would not have been Jim Steinman or Meatloaf. Make of that what you will.

  18. thefrollickingmole
    #3728406, posted on January 18, 2021 at 11:38 am

    Awful chap.
    Great “Artist’ (I think thats the right word to use)

