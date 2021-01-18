The empire strikes back with a wet lettuce leaf

After my AFR piece on the weekend, their ABC have responded.
Sinclair Davidson writing in the Australian Financial Review has presented a basket case of inaccuracies about the role of the ABC and its value to Australians.
A basket case of inaccuracies. Heh. That’s a bit rude. But warming to the theme:
Mr Davidson, a professor of economics at the RMIT Blockchain Innovation Hub, is also listed as an adjunct fellow at the Institute of Public Affairs (IPA) and is the co-author of the publication “Against Public Broadcasting: why we should privatise the ABC and how to do it”.
That’s Doctor Davidson – but I suppose this is representative of the care and attention the ABC displays to the discovery and presentation of facts.
His 15 January piece “The ABC no longer has a purpose” displays a lack of understanding of the critical role of public broadcasters such as the ABC in the modern media age.
Having just told the world, that I’m a professor of economics and I’ve co-authored a whole book on public broadcasting, they now claim – with zero substantiation – that I don’t understand public broadcasting.
And the main contention – that Australian audiences are not as reliant on ABC services as they once were – is blatantly wrong.
Got that? Blatantly wrong!
In 2020 Australians turned to the ABC in record numbers, highlighting its role as Australia’s most trusted and valued media organisation.
Now they just repeating themselves.
Let’s look at the claims:
ABC News was the nation’s #1 digital news brand every month for the past 12 months.
Brand recognition? Seriously? I recognise Lamborghini as a brand – doesn’t mean I drive one. This is their original claim simply rebranded, if you’ll excuse the pun.
ABC News’s average daily digital audience is up 79% on 2019 to 2.2 million people and its average monthly audience is 38% higher at 12.5 million.
According to the ABS, the Australian population is 25.6 million. So 2.2 million is a very small number. So 8.6% of Australians use that #1 digital news brand.
ABC TV was the #3 network in 2020, for the first time since 2013.
There are only 4 networks. That means that #3 is really second last.
The ABC News channel achieved its highest-ever monthly reach in March of 6.4 million viewers.
Artificially boosted by the ABCs status as an emergency broadcaster, broadcasting both the bushfire crisis and the COVID pandemic. Even then, the dodgy ‘reach’ number is a mere 25% of the population.
ABC TV was the only free-to-air network to experience significant growth in reach in 2020 (up 1.4 percentage points on 2019 to 46.9%).
Again, bushfires and the daily tune in to listen to the state premiers explain their latest COVID policy.
ABC Kids is the #1 channel among children, achieving a share of 53% among 0-4 year olds. ABC Kids is also #1 among 5-12s during daytime, with ABC ME in 2nd place.
Now we’re talking. The only instance where the ABC scores above 50%. Kids between the ages of 0 and 4 years of age. But, of course, this is crowding out as was reported in The Australian a few years ago.
ABC Radio was the nation’s #1 radio network in 2020 with a share of 25.3% (combined metro, regional and national). In total, our radio networks also reached 37.2% of listeners across the five major capitals.
100% – 25.3% = 74.7% of Australians do not listen to ABC Radio. The dodgy ‘reach’ number isn’t much better; 100% – 37.2% = 62.8% of Australians were not reached by ABC Radio.
All ABC Radio networks increased their share and reach this year.
One would hope so, what with so many people not being at work. Mind you, even their increased share and reach numbers are still pretty low.
15 of the top 20 ABC TV programs in 2020, across broadcast and ABC iview, were Australian.
Hardly surprising, but so what?
But the question remains. What exactly have I gotten blatantly wrong? With the exception of infants and very young children (aged 0 – 4) there is simply no majority of Australians reliant on the ABC. They were the second worst television network in Australia in 2020. By their own admission. Close to 75% of Australians do not listen to ABC radio.
So bottom line – The ABC has confirmed my observation:
ABC apologists often point to survey results showing how many Australians “trust” the ABC as an organisation. Yet media rating data suggests few of those very same Australians actually consume their product. Australians “trust” and value the ABC because they are in the habit of doing so, not because they are overly familiar with ABC offerings.
Note that their ABC did not even attempt to rebut the substance of my argument – the ABC is an anachronism that simply cannot be reformed … and these people are calling me the basket case?
Does anybody know the source of that”most trusted News”BS? That really grates.
Superb induced flinch, my Doomlord.
When’s the next one going to be delivered? 😁
A billion dollars a year to outrate the permanently insolvent Ten network is some achievement.
Maybe a Lieboral will be shamed into action. Do they even experience shame?
ABC all the news we can make up and get away with. Why would you expect accuracy from the abc?
Sodomy Before Sleep makes five?
Sinclair, you sound a little bit miffed.
Yep – putting out rubbish like this is an insult to everyone’s intelligence.
The ABC by “basketcase” mean Professor Davidson goes into the “basket of deplorables” that Hilary Clinton talked about – white, racist, homophobes bad people.
That’s why they use the term “basketcase” – stole it from Hilary Clinton.
In my opinion, at the end of the day the ABC entertains and is directed to about 10% of Australians who are Greens and quite left peoples. They have their own TV station for free addressing interests dear to their heart.
“Basket case” is just another example of the semi-literacy of ABC (and, to be fair, the great majority of all Australian) journalists. You can see they just meant “basket” – unless they really did mean “basket case” but just could not frame a sentence properly to use the expression correctly.
I am a long-term ABC watcher simply because I cannot stand the drivel and advertising on the commercial stations, but I hardly ever bother now. Every night is filled with tedious repeats or, if there is anything new, it is usually piss-poor ‘comedy’ (some unfunny jerk shouting his/her entirely predictable opinions at the audience) or equally predictable ‘commentary’ recycled from the news and that day’s radio interviews. Nobody with any other political or social views ever gets a look-in. Even the television news is dull – same stories as everyone else with a heavy dose of do-gooder items about one minority or another.
Why are we paying a billion every year for this stuff?
last week my wife listened to me once. Today it was twice. THAT IS A 100% increase in my audience. Statistics don’t lie.
Can any Cat break that story out of the Oz paywall, about the ABC crushing the kids’ tv competition?
One “startup” called Kindling was strangled in the nursery iirc
Lol……….. cheap babysitters is all. I’m amazed that 0-4 year olds can be this discerning about what they watch. I’m still trying to clean out the peanut butter from the dvd player from the last visit by my daughter and my 16 month old granddaughter toddler.
If the ABC really believed the rubbish it puts out then I challenge them to ask for a referendum on their value to the nation or a run a significant survey with a strong methodology that captures a representative cross section of actual Australians and not the bedwetting offendopotomi It will never happen. They are beyond redemption and a basket case in their own lunch boxes.
Great work Doomlord.
TEN gave up on news a while back, so they’re still running last.
Well Done Doctor/Professor – the ABC appears to be most indignant and the more indignation the more unsubstantiated BS and poorly written at that.
The argument might be made that the ABC patronises and looks down upon its audience. That they are insincere and elitist.
Think about this for a moment.
If the ABC are so darn popular they’ll be delighted to go to a subscription service.
kudos sinclair
keep defending reality – a strange but essential task in today’s looking glass world
They have done to children’s programming what they do to all other shows, undercut them financially thus pricing them out of existence. No other channels can afford children’s programs since for the ABC money is no object. Voila! Monopoly!
I was surprised to see that statement because I think the author, Head ABC Head of Communications, is married to L Milligan. I see Sally Jackson wrote the response regarding ABC coverage of Cardinal Pell last year: https://about.abc.net.au/statements/the-abcs-reporting-on-cardinal-george-pell/
#3729175, posted on January 18, 2021 at 9:30 pm
Re the ABC 2020 statement, S Jackson was the media contact. Response was by ABC Editorial Director Craig McMurtrie.
How bad would you feel if you also had to pay for it?
As others have already pointed out, their main target demographic is 4 year olds.
I understand that Tel, but my suggestion – naive as it reads – had a specific purpose. I believe that ‘groundwork’ needs to be done before anything is attempted on this issue, as I’ve stated previously. Being a public forum, I’m not keen on giving any opponents an undeserved opportunity.
Don’t underestimate the whif of advertising revenue and the incentive to make a show more interesting than the next guy. Ryan’s Toy Review is pulling in tens of millions per year as a YouTube star. Their shows are made with no studio and very minimal equipment.
The ABC brings a butter knife to an Uzi fight.
Ahahahahahahahaha.
Giggle my arse off!
Sell it, or turn it into a subscription service.
Why should taxpayers have to fund this kolkhoz vanity project?
I don’t need the ALPBC to insult my intelligence. I know plenty of people who will do it for free,
ABC is shit
By: arky
Expertly fielded, Professor Davidson.
The ABC don’t make a statistician’s bootlace. It is they who are ‘blatantly wrong’.
You’ll never get them to admit that though, Mr. Davidson. 🙂
basket case of inaccuracies
Sloppy diction but sounds like Clinton.
Artificially boosted by the ABCs status as an emergency broadcaster, broadcasting both the bushfire crisis
I was visiting relatives who were surrounded by bushfires last Christmas (2019). WE got our information from the Rural Fire Service website on the computer. Did not watch the ABC once.
Around about the age of 4, children start to exercise choice over the content they watch
The fact that the ABC has responded so quickly (by their standards, particularly at this time of year when people who count tend to be on hols) shows that they’re rattled – as does the attempted smear in line four (reference to IPA) and the mischievously out of context quote from Richard Alston.
There may, of course, be some oh-so-clever people in and around the federal government who, aside from having a bad case of Stockholm Syndrome with the ABC, are more focused on the death of broadcast television and the sexy, lucrative things which can be done with the freed-up spectrum.
The recent de-platforming of the US President by the US internet giants who (parochial fantasies aside) would doubtless dominate a post-TV media world in Australia, should give serious pause for cause on the part of current and prospective centre-right politicians who might hope to pursue policies which may not always be to the taste of the US tech elites and their local fellow travellers – of which the ABC is foremost.
Bahaha, right over the target Professor Davidson.
Snap TBH
https://twitter.com/petercastieau/status/1351047167708958730?s=21
If you ever want to give your “Private business owner boss ” the 5hits, first thing in the morning! Leave the work ute radio on ABC, and a a fairly loud volume!
Makes for very funny 5hits & giggles! 🙂 (but it does make him grumpy till morning smok’o) 😁
So most of the ABC audience are aged between 0-4 0-12 and the other 3% are older but their brain age I assume is in the same 0-12
You know you’ve hit a nerve when their only defence is point-and-sputter
I don’t listen or watch their ABC
It is shit