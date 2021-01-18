The Insider Assassination Hoax



Somebody should frisk Kamala Harris – can anyone think of a bold groper up for the task?

AFTER doing the Kremlin’s bidding with the treasonous Steel Dossier, the Democrat Party’s security police – the FBI – has turned on Union troops, smearing them as assassins. I say “Union troops” advisedly because the Biden Junta is already resembling a new Confederacy. Its Incitement Impeachment Hoax is a new enfilade à la Fort Sumter and, like the 1861 attack, is meant to rend a nation in twain. Needless to say, the Bureau made sure nobody went to prison for the Russia Hoax. Here is the solemn oath the Guardsmen swore:

I, _______, do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States and of the State of _______ against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to them; and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the Governor of _______ and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to law and regulations. So help me God.”



Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and every senior member of the Democrat Party have been domestic enemies of the US Constitution and the lawfully elected President for four years. They also incited and wholeheartedly endorsed a summer-long terrorism campaign that left hundreds dead. This was the insider attack. They were the grenade lobbers at the veritable Sadat parade of American politics from 2016. I pray that not a plugged hair of Biden’s desolate head is harmed on “Inauguration” Day. He and the Rebs deserve to be done slowly.