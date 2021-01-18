Trump’s loss: the treason of the intellectuals

The following is a condensed version of a piece in the Spectator, where I explore causes and consequences of the Democrats seizure of power in the US.
One of the truly remarkable developments over the past half-century is the reversal and the relative flows of electoral funding going to parties of the right and parties of the left.
Fifty years ago, parties of the right had a colossal advantage. In the recent United States election, the Democrats outraised and outspent the Republicans almost to two to one. Open Secrets adds, “Even when excluding the money spent by billionaire presidential candidates Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer, Democrats spent $5.5 billion compared to Republicans’ $3.8 billion.” But that is also remarkable in so far as two billionaire candidates were seeking to represent the Democrats, which is not only the leftist party but is far more to the left on a vast range of issues than it has ever been in the past.
Obama personified an abrupt left-wing turn by the Democrats. This was welcomed by the oligopoly that controls the media: Facebook, Apple, Twitter, Google , Amazon (FATGA to Niall Ferguson) plus Microsoft, Netflix, YouTube, SnapChat, Stripe, Shopify and others, which occupy first, third, fourth and fifth places in the market cap league table.
Those giants have not only refused to allow their communications networks to be used by Trump-aligned Republicans but also blocked the access of Parler, a rival to Twitter with a conservative following. They have showed an almost total tolerance for left wing violence . But moves against their political enemies on the right have culminated in deplatforming The President and 70,000 other users.
Why has business shifted its political support to the left, when – at least in the US – the moderate left has all but disappeared? Economic motivations are unpersuasive, especially since Trump reduced business and high-income earners’ taxes.
Much of the business courting of the left is down to “wokegeld”. Firms are vulnerable to attacks from consumers and shareholder activist groups which can depress sales, reduce share prices and make recruitment more difficult.
But there is something far deeper at play.
Senior executives and many employees in tech sectors were appalled by Trump’s 2016 election victory and sought to bury issues, like Hunter Biden’s business dealings, that were unfavourable to the Democrats. Employees at all levels in the major tech companies and the thousands of companies that play important roles as subcontractors see themselves as something akin to previous revolutionaries’ self-depiction as the vanguard – a righteous dictatorship to carry out the unconscious wishes of the common people. Their firms’ phenomenal success has led their leadership and other employees to claim the “master of the universe” title. And they are now exercising greater power than any politician outside of totalitarian states has ever controlled.
Having overturned the Trump Presidency, the tech oligarchy is now seeking to prevent such raw anti-establishment power ever arising again. With the Biden Presidency they have reached first base.
But that victory carries the seeds of their ultimate defeat. Political leaders including those on the left have expressed horror that a group of private businesses can exercise such control over the political airwaves. Russia’s opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, spoke for many in saying “Don’t tell me (Trump) was banned for violating Twitter rules. I get death threats every day for many years, and Twitter doesn’t ban anyone.”
Clipping the power of the tech firms will be facilitated by a Biden Administration, unencumbered by moderate voices or a Republican Senate, undermining the US economy. Biden has already signalled tax increases and plans to double the $7.25 an hour minimum wage. After a rebound from COVID 19 a consequent economic downturn will cause the loss of the Democrat Senate and House of Representatives majorities in 2022.
In the interim, considerable turmoil is certain.
That’s not convincing.
A nation cannot survive half free and half enslaved.
Biden people want all enslaved.
The intellectuals have caused the infantilization of political debate whereby the focus shifts from policies to the personality of the president, or at least President Trump and other conservative leaders. That process is apparent in the flight to the woke side by the commentators and leader-writers in The Australian in recent months. It came home with a dull thud reading a piece by Tom Switzer yesterday, I am sure he can do better but survival in that milieu requires conformity to the narrative. People with families to feed are between a rock and a hard place, some of us can still say more or less what we think but a lot of others cannot.
A nice example of something, not sure what to call it.
$15/hr is never going to happen.
It would be interesting to happen… because it would destroy left economics. But it won’t happen.
Dems absolutely bow to the lobbyists. They want the big evil corps to appear as enemies of the people from which dems are the saviour. Once they get power, they quite down again.
Obama and Hillary both toed around minimum wage increases – ultimately they left it to the states. This hasn’t changed.
Trump represented a thread to several well established orders.
He could not be allowed to succeed.
*threat
Only now, 4 years later, when they were seen to be encouraging violent rebellion. That’s being pretty generous – plenty of people have been suspended from these platforms for less in the past.
The system in the USA makes it virtually impossible to get elected unless you are a rich man, or have rich friends. That applies to republicans and democrats. Thankfully we don’t have that here.
That’s how democracy works.
Normies have much more economic power than the hardcore prog-left minority bullies.
Why don’t businesses realise that?
Because they employ many of the latter in their PR departments and that’s how they view the world.
The system in the USA makes it virtually impossible to get elected unless you are a rich man, or have rich friends. That applies to republicans and democrats. Thankfully we don’t have that here.
Great trollshitting, Grigory.
I’m not going to bother to point out the massive donations from politically-aligned.business.moguls.and lobbyists, etc. As.I suspect.you know about them and what they do, and will only try to dissemble and deflect.from your painfully obvious wrongology.
Stupid Grigory…
there is no going back….DC, big tech, msm, universities have become co-opted by powers hostile to the american republic.
if the republic is to survive the military will have to take control
general flynn i would guess.
an awful lot of people need to go to jail.