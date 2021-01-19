CIS Annual Report for 2020

Good to see the wide-ranging agenda, from the bread and butter economic policy issues to the Warlpiri/Celtic woman Jacinta Price and Warren Mundine and Culture, Prosperity and Civil Society.
Go that Walpiri/Celtic woman!
Jacinta Nampijinpa Price came from Alice Springs and worked for many years to create understanding between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australia. In 2015 she was elected to Alice Springs Town Council.
Jacinta and her mother, former NT Government Minister Bess Price, have advocated against domestic violence through television, visual art, music, women’s AFL and local government.
How Brazil does racial classification.
By all means be proud of your ethnic heritage but in a democracy the only public identity that matters is citizen.
Walpiri/Celtic woman. But is she proud?
Yes, she is proud — and rightly so.
She is good to listen to. Her mum and dad brought her up well. So much sense.
I went to see Jacinta when she was touring a couple of years ago.
It was fantastic. I had no idea of the ‘relations’ aspect of their culture and how that impacts when it comes to dealing with domestic violence. And the poor treatment of women, well that is evident even within our local aboriginal population.
Unfortunately decades of treating Aborigines as naifs incapable of taking responsibility but instead burdened by colonialism and persecuted by white people.
The ‘remedies’ have never addressed the real issues and their side effects have added to their Aborigines’ condition. But they have been lucrative opportunities for activists, spivs and bureaucrats.
There is an appalling and tragic history of Aborigines suffering under whitey, but not from 1788. More from the 1970’s onwards, and not all whitey but the elites lusting power and who degrade the first to humiliate the second.
Jacinta (and Bess of course) have assumed the task of taking on the whole rotten edifice. No small thing, but being Aboriginal grants them some cachet when taking on the 1/16 mobs in the cities. Her higher profile will have her bombarded ceaselessly by people whose position and power are under threat.
That is a brave woman.
“Walpiri/Celtic woman. But is she proud?”
I usually find all that talk to be so contrived and irritating, but with her it actually has meaning. She must be proud because she always pushes forward despite the abuse she gets from the baiters, and she radiates with the glow of someone not beaten.
I am such a fan of Jacinta! She is bright, and so, so brave.
She has such a total grasp of the plight of her people as a result of misguided policy dictated by “do-gooders” for years. It must be incredibly frustrating for this very talented lady.
And she has a wonderful mum & dad.