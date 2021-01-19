CIS Annual Report for 2020

Good to see the wide-ranging agenda, from the bread and butter economic policy issues to the Warlpiri/Celtic woman Jacinta Price and Warren Mundine and Culture, Prosperity and Civil Society.

Go that Walpiri/Celtic woman!

Jacinta Nampijinpa Price came from Alice Springs and worked for many years to create understanding between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australia. In 2015 she was elected to Alice Springs Town Council.

Jacinta and her mother, former NT Government Minister Bess Price, have advocated against domestic violence through television, visual art, music, women’s AFL and local government.