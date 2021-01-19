Liberty Quote
-
Democrat extremists now have a green light from Biden Junta
This entry was posted in Politics of the Left, Terrorism. Bookmark the permalink.
Democrats resume usual business.
What is happening in the rest of America right now. Are kids going to school. Are people getting up and going to work. Are shops open and people going about their daily business or is it the twilight zone everywhere.
The Dead Kennedys are turning in their graves. Their party has been hijacked by fascist street thugs fronted by an ageing corpse bought and paid for by the Chinese Communist Party.
The Green light is certainly on.
Democrat Majority Shifts Focus to Climate Action: ‘We Are Now Thinking in Very Ambitious Terms’ (18 Jan)
And that’s why they stole the election, both for Prez and the Georgia run-offs. They Believe that only they can save the planet. Is that hubris or what?
And that’s why they stole the election, both for Prez and the Georgia run-offs. They Believe that only they can save the planet. Is that hubris or what?
The planet’s just fine, Bruce.
This is about doing the bidding of their corporate donors, who stand to make a lot of money from the “greening” of the US economy, just as they have in Europe.
Inauguration 2017.
The “street-theatre ” this time around will be “interesting”.
You could say the same is happening here in Australia!
Indeed, it looks like a world-wide phenomena.
Inauguration 2017.
https://rumble.com/embed/vac5b7/?pub=fii0j
The “street-theatre “, this time around and already building up quickly, will be “interesting” in, appropriately enough, a “Chinese Curse”, sort of way.
Roger – the left-wing of the Dems are all Believers. We saw that with the Bernie Bros that Project Veritas suckered. The Squad are all Believers.
That’s why they were fine with Biden, because they think they can “guide” him in the right direction. And so it’s now happening. Dementia Joe will just recite what is put onto his teleprompter. I don’t know what Jill wants.
The crony corruptocrats and the Deep Staters went along with the rigging, despite the horrific risk, because they feared the hammer coming down upon them. As Hillary is said to’ve said about “hanging from nooses”.
There are still a few blue dog Democrats left, who may not wish to vote themselves out of their seats at the next election. It is not a foregone conclusion that all of the economy killing legislation will get passed the Senate, even on a simple majority. Some senators, like Joe Manchin, may stand up against the rest of their party.
Getting the votes in the senate is a bit like herding cats.
The cheating and thuggery only work if one party does it. Obama has brought Kenyan style politics to the USA. Next election if the Repubs were to bash, burn, intimidate and drop in 18m fake votes I wonder how things will go down with the Dem/media.
George Carlin thought so too