Democrat extremists now have a green light from Biden Junta

Posted on 10:21 am, January 19, 2021 by currencylad

12 Responses to Democrat extremists now have a green light from Biden Junta

  1. stackja
    #3729579, posted on January 19, 2021 at 10:29 am

    Democrats resume usual business.

  2. Joanna Smythe
    #3729591, posted on January 19, 2021 at 10:38 am

    What is happening in the rest of America right now. Are kids going to school. Are people getting up and going to work. Are shops open and people going about their daily business or is it the twilight zone everywhere.

  3. Tom
    #3729592, posted on January 19, 2021 at 10:38 am

    The Dead Kennedys are turning in their graves. Their party has been hijacked by fascist street thugs fronted by an ageing corpse bought and paid for by the Chinese Communist Party.

  4. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3729601, posted on January 19, 2021 at 10:47 am

    The Green light is certainly on.

    Democrat Majority Shifts Focus to Climate Action: ‘We Are Now Thinking in Very Ambitious Terms’ (18 Jan)

    Democrat lawmakers plan to use their status as the majority party in both the House and Senate to focus on climate-related issues, a top priority of the party’s far-left members, admitting that they are now thinking in “very ambitious terms.”

    Rep. Kathy Castor (D-FL), chair of the House Select Committee on Climate Crisis, said the makeup of the Senate, House, and White House — which will all be led by Democrats — will force different conversations with the hope that progressives can take legislative action on climate-related issues.

    “Now the conversations are a little bit different,” she said, according to the Hill, adding that Democrats are “now thinking in very ambitious terms.”

    And that’s why they stole the election, both for Prez and the Georgia run-offs. They Believe that only they can save the planet. Is that hubris or what?

  5. Roger
    #3729604, posted on January 19, 2021 at 10:51 am

    The planet’s just fine, Bruce.

    This is about doing the bidding of their corporate donors, who stand to make a lot of money from the “greening” of the US economy, just as they have in Europe.

  6. Bruce
    #3729610, posted on January 19, 2021 at 10:56 am

    Inauguration 2017.

    The “street-theatre ” this time around will be “interesting”.

  7. Noddy
    #3729617, posted on January 19, 2021 at 11:00 am

    You could say the same is happening here in Australia!
    Indeed, it looks like a world-wide phenomena.

  8. Bruce
    #3729620, posted on January 19, 2021 at 11:03 am

    https://rumble.com/embed/vac5b7/?pub=fii0j

    The “street-theatre “, this time around and already building up quickly, will be “interesting” in, appropriately enough, a “Chinese Curse”, sort of way.

  9. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3729625, posted on January 19, 2021 at 11:10 am

    Roger – the left-wing of the Dems are all Believers. We saw that with the Bernie Bros that Project Veritas suckered. The Squad are all Believers.

    That’s why they were fine with Biden, because they think they can “guide” him in the right direction. And so it’s now happening. Dementia Joe will just recite what is put onto his teleprompter. I don’t know what Jill wants.

    The crony corruptocrats and the Deep Staters went along with the rigging, despite the horrific risk, because they feared the hammer coming down upon them. As Hillary is said to’ve said about “hanging from nooses”.

  10. Dianeh
    #3729638, posted on January 19, 2021 at 11:20 am

    There are still a few blue dog Democrats left, who may not wish to vote themselves out of their seats at the next election. It is not a foregone conclusion that all of the economy killing legislation will get passed the Senate, even on a simple majority. Some senators, like Joe Manchin, may stand up against the rest of their party.

    Getting the votes in the senate is a bit like herding cats.

  11. Chris M
    #3729650, posted on January 19, 2021 at 11:33 am

    The cheating and thuggery only work if one party does it. Obama has brought Kenyan style politics to the USA. Next election if the Repubs were to bash, burn, intimidate and drop in 18m fake votes I wonder how things will go down with the Dem/media.

  12. Tintarella di Luna
    #3729668, posted on January 19, 2021 at 11:44 am

    The planet’s just fine, Bruce.

    George Carlin thought so too

