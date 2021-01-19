“Harming people in the name of helping them is one of mankind’s favourite pastimes”

I love this.

President-Elect Joe Biden delivered his first major national address since the Electoral Count was certified Thursday night; calling on “everyone at the top” to pay “their fair share” so we can rebuild and rescue the American economy. “What I just described does not come cheaply… We simply can’t not afford to not do what I’m proposing,” said Biden. “Even Wall Street firms have reinforced the logic. We must invest now, boldly, and smartly,” said Biden. “Asking everyone to pay their fair share at the top so we can make permanent investments to rescue and rebuild America is the right thing for our economy,” he added.”>thisthis: President-Elect Joe Biden delivered his first major national address since the Electoral Count was certified Thursday night; calling on “everyone at the top” to pay “their fair share” so we can rebuild and rescue the American economy. “What I just described does not come cheaply… We simply can’t not afford to not do what I’m proposing,” said Biden. “Even Wall Street firms have reinforced the logic. We must invest now, boldly, and smartly,” said Biden. “Asking everyone to pay their fair share at the top so we can make permanent investments to rescue and rebuild America is the right thing for our economy,” he added.

A Keynesian solution to a bloated government. Pure genius.

And don’t worry, Mitch, it won’t last, but in the meantime: Poll: 91% of GOP voters still with Trump … McConnell worried?. The Republicrats will fix it, but until then:

A poll taken after the Capitol Hill rioting that Democrats blame on President Donald Trump reveals that more than nine out of 10 of his supporters would still vote for him – results that could spell disaster for Republicans such as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who have supported efforts to impeach the president. The favorable Trump numbers relayed in a Washington Examiner report revealed the findings of pollster Frank Luntz – numbers that reportedly should have many Republicans who sided with the Democrats very concerned. “Despite their criticism of his conduct since November 3rd and last week, 91% of Trump voters say they’d still vote for him if another presidential election were held today,” Luntz tweeted Monday.

Will also add this: POLL: Few blame Trump for Capitol riots. But all the media, all of the leaders of the Senate and House on both sides, and the President-elect and the V-P elect do, so what does a poll result have to do with anything? The minions on the left never debate among themselves, they just listen for instructions and then immediately sign on. Whatever the mantra of the moment, that is what they will say and think.