CNN: Biden is pressing the nation to his healing groin

CNN's David Chalian says that the side lights on the National Mall's reflecting pool are like "extensions of Joe Biden's arms embracing America." pic.twitter.com/G88C8UCN3C
CNN’s David Chalian says that the side lights on the National Mall’s reflecting pool are like “extensions of Joe Biden’s arms embracing America.”
What a truly horrible thought.
“Healing” apparently means going after 75 million voters and their families, cancelling them from social media, investigating them for imagined crimes and getting them fired from their jobs.
We have 4 long years to come.
The media will suck up to their pick – no matter what happens. It will be sickening.
Also aparrently Jill Biden is bringing fashion back to the Whitehouse.
Hang on.. wasn’t Ivanka a model?
Let the sniffing begin
If only Joe knew about this.
PRESIDENT BIDEN AND A CATHOLIC INFLECTION POINT
by George Weigel
1 . 20 . 21
If only The Republicans had managed to win those senate seats in Georgia.
And the tongue bath for the kiddy sniffer begins
bend over america biden is coming
Bruce of Newcastle #3731948, posted on January 21, 2021, at 12:24 pm
And locking them out of the national capital with military force.
See Tucker Carlson Tonight Monday edition for a lengthy explanation of the effrontery in the actions of this ruling junta.
Yeah, CL needs to do a thread on how wonderful it is that America finally has its second Catholic President, following in the giant footsteps of JFK. It’s a victory for Micks everywhere!
Could have been worse. They could have gazed lovingly at the crease in his trousers like Chris Mathews did with Obama. Don’t know what it is about journalists.
hunter might want a crack too..
surely to end in the same manner
THEIR ABCess:
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-01-21/amanda-gorman-poet-at-joe-biden-inauguration-the-hill-we-climb/13076882
Sloppy seconds for Hunter. He won’t mind.
“Healing”?
Heeling, as in bringing to heel : totally different thing; pretty much what is actually intended
Biden will come across and sniff Lara Trump’s hair as a sign of heeling.
Does Biden’s support for abortion constitute “” High Crimes and Misdemeanors?
The j’ismists’ haven’t mentioned their collective leg tingles yet?
…he says, assuming elections will still be held etc. Control by Politburo and loyal military junta now.
SCOTUS better brace itself.
By the way where are Pelosis impeachment documents? Or has she torn them up as well?
First he attends Mass, then he places his hand on a Douay-Rheims Bible. tweet
After Unity Speech, Biden Plans To Immediately Reinstate Taxpayer Funding For Abortions Here And Abroad
January 20, 2021 By Jordan Davidson – The Federalist
Thanks, P.
Not one of Weigel’s better essays, though, in my opinion. All over the shop.
If only he were a Catholic.
We’ve already had the mandatory “halo” lighting picture that seems to be a feature of every President in their media-honeymoon period, so embracing arms (and wandering hands?) is not exactly surprising.
“It’s a victory for Micks everywhere!”
Given the religious inclinations of the picks for the top positions, I don’t see much evidence of any victory for Micks. Another “religion” (could be a race, this week) appears to be the big winner, yet again.
Well, I suppose j’ismists started out working on quantity rather than quality to get as many stories printed as possible to attract people to newspapers.
One thing is certain, very few of them have the least rhetorical or poetic flair.
When they seek to give voice to what they doubtless think to be lofty thoughts and edifying reflection, it invariably comes out as cheesy, awkward, and contrived.
The saddest part is that to them it sounds right. They are expressing precisely in accordance with the way they think.
I only noticed the halo framing for Obama. And there was a lot of it.
Obama himself would spend hours standing in front of a mirror in near darkness, with only faintest gleam coming from the open fridge in the kitchen where Michelle was occupying herself, certain he could see the divine glow around his head as he turned once this way then that.
He’s looking for palms, time for some palm reading.
I noted that he “guest singer” at this billion-dollar gig performed ,This Land is Your Land” which segued into “America the Beautiful, with a belting of “Let’s get Loud”. Subtle as a train smash.
“This land, etc” was written by Woodie Guthrie, a hard-core leftie “artiste and activist” . His guitar was adorned with the words, “This guitar kills Fascists”. He inspired “America’s best known communist”, Pete Seeger, to greater depths.
And this is just the set- dressing for the real action to come.
The Oz media are drooling and groveling, as one would expect.
the MSM has made a habit of hatred and the spewing of their bile, where will that go now?
Trump supporters sure, but they will learn to keep their heads down
the half truth and opinion method of journalism will reach new heights, if they have an audience for it, but I guess there will always be an echo chamber for hate. or as they put it, correcting of improper opinions
should be interesting
I do hope President Trump starts his own media organisation as well as acres of server farms to host all like minded folk
Is there a contest between gays at CNN to see who can come up with the gayest comment? Hard to beat that one, Davvy boy
Joe Biden would like to extend an invitation to the pants party.
That headline made me laugh and throw up!
TNN – Trump News Network [amalgamation of Fox News and CNN … both soon to be on the going cheap file]
And he should host the Servers in many international jurisdictions.
Looking forward to the State funeral in a couple of weeks.
Is this one of those religious things where you have to rub an old relic?
Eeeeeew!
Arrested Development gets Joe Biden.
Saint Biden is having his Nobel price for peace drafted as we speak.
He will get for bringing piece to a divided USA, defeating the neo nazi movement, crushing white supremacy.
Here is a fun thing to do.
Bannon is right.
This administration, the inauguration is a fucking joke. No one was there at the inauguration.
Get load of this.
https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bannon-trump-is-going-to-take-back-the-white-house-in-2024/
No one’s there – not even wearing masks! No fucking way did this demented goofball receive 85 million votes.
Hilarious. If Biden suddenly stops walking they will have to retrieve this groveller by his shoes.
On a similar note I watched the Death of Stalin last night. A strange interpretation, but they didnt hide the monstrous way people were secretly proscribed , rounded up and tortured, shot, raped or sent to gulags then shot. Ahhh the whiff of a true Communist regime. Kamala and AOC would love it.
Not to where you think.
You need to delete the second “i” from antifia.
As long as the GOP has members openly acknowledging QANON, don’t talk to me about stupidity.
But it’s hilarious reading how they’re all raging “we’ve been had”
How stupid can one get?
Reminds me of the Russian sailor who thought the Baltic was a type of pubic louse…
Damn it! Sorry. I just can not believe they are this blatant. The 4th Estate has failed.
http://www.antifa.com
aka. The DNC Brownshirts.
Are those lights caressing and sniffing little girls’ hair?
Jeez that’s pretty cringe.
Great banner, Republicans LARPing as an idea!
Remember the great carry on about the small crowd at Trump’s inauguration compared with Obumma’s. Went on for days. Suddenly total crickets over nobody attending Biden’s- other than forced attendees.
Laammaa still making shit up I see.
Sing this song & change the words from “Into My Arms” to “Into Joe’s Groin”.
The boss should start a thread where we all bid when Biden will be ousted.
I say by Monday January 10 2022.
Joe will get to do one SOTU.
So he’s got just over 12 months to attach a vacuum cleaner to Ukraine, Iran etc.
This is hilarious. I dare you not to laugh:
On behalf of Davey Boys everywhere and in perpetuity, let it be known that David Chalian is in no way associated with, endorsed, appreciated, acknowledged or otherwise validated by us in any way whatsoever.
Welcome to the US (and other country) media’s years long Biden/Harris tongue bath coming to an outlet near you.
In the latest White house video by RoboBiden “President Biden Delivers Remarks and Signs Executive Orders” at 1:16:36 you can hear Hunter Biden start talking on a hot mic that he has “just accepted a plea sentence for” something.
https://youtu.be/Ec3mkoSWf0A?t=4594
This has been up for 6 hours and has not been edited/removed yet.