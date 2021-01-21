CNN: Biden is pressing the nation to his healing groin

Posted on 12:10 pm, January 21, 2021 by currencylad

59 Responses to CNN: Biden is pressing the nation to his healing groin

  1. Lee
    #3731941, posted on January 21, 2021 at 12:19 pm

    CNN’s David Chalian says that the side lights on the National Mall’s reflecting pool are like “extensions of Joe Biden’s arms embracing America.”

    What a truly horrible thought.

  2. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3731948, posted on January 21, 2021 at 12:24 pm

    “Healing” apparently means going after 75 million voters and their families, cancelling them from social media, investigating them for imagined crimes and getting them fired from their jobs.

  3. wal1957
    #3731950, posted on January 21, 2021 at 12:25 pm

    We have 4 long years to come.
    The media will suck up to their pick – no matter what happens. It will be sickening.

    Also aparrently Jill Biden is bringing fashion back to the Whitehouse.
    Hang on.. wasn’t Ivanka a model?

  4. H B Bear
    #3731951, posted on January 21, 2021 at 12:25 pm

    Let the sniffing begin

  5. Roger
    #3731957, posted on January 21, 2021 at 12:28 pm

    “Healing” apparently means going after 75 million voters and their families, cancelling them from social media, investigating them for imagined crimes and getting them fired from their jobs.

    If only Joe knew about this.

  7. 132andBush
    #3731974, posted on January 21, 2021 at 12:41 pm

    If only The Republicans had managed to win those senate seats in Georgia.

  8. Carpe Jugulum
    #3731981, posted on January 21, 2021 at 12:46 pm

    And the tongue bath for the kiddy sniffer begins

  9. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3731984, posted on January 21, 2021 at 12:49 pm

    bend over america biden is coming

  10. John A
    #3731986, posted on January 21, 2021 at 12:50 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle #3731948, posted on January 21, 2021, at 12:24 pm

    “Healing” apparently means going after 75 million voters and their families, cancelling them from social media, investigating them for imagined crimes and getting them fired from their jobs.

    And locking them out of the national capital with military force.

    See Tucker Carlson Tonight Monday edition for a lengthy explanation of the effrontery in the actions of this ruling junta.

  11. m0nty
    #3731990, posted on January 21, 2021 at 1:00 pm

    PRESIDENT BIDEN AND A CATHOLIC INFLECTION POINT

    Yeah, CL needs to do a thread on how wonderful it is that America finally has its second Catholic President, following in the giant footsteps of JFK. It’s a victory for Micks everywhere!

  12. Scott Osmond
    #3731995, posted on January 21, 2021 at 1:04 pm

    Could have been worse. They could have gazed lovingly at the crease in his trousers like Chris Mathews did with Obama. Don’t know what it is about journalists.

  13. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3731996, posted on January 21, 2021 at 1:05 pm

    bend over america biden is coming

    hunter might want a crack too..

  14. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3731998, posted on January 21, 2021 at 1:05 pm

    Yeah, CL needs to do a thread on how wonderful it is that America finally has its second Catholic President, following in the giant footsteps of JFK.

    surely to end in the same manner

  16. H B Bear
    #3732010, posted on January 21, 2021 at 1:12 pm

    Sloppy seconds for Hunter. He won’t mind.

  17. Bruce
    #3732015, posted on January 21, 2021 at 1:13 pm

    “Healing”?

    Heeling, as in bringing to heel : totally different thing; pretty much what is actually intended

  18. Paul
    #3732041, posted on January 21, 2021 at 1:28 pm

    Biden will come across and sniff Lara Trump’s hair as a sign of heeling.

  19. Michel Lasouris
    #3732046, posted on January 21, 2021 at 1:30 pm

    Does Biden’s support for abortion constitute “” High Crimes and Misdemeanors?

  20. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3732048, posted on January 21, 2021 at 1:30 pm

    The j’ismists’ haven’t mentioned their collective leg tingles yet?

  21. Chris M
    #3732079, posted on January 21, 2021 at 1:54 pm

    We have 4 long years to come.

    …he says, assuming elections will still be held etc. Control by Politburo and loyal military junta now.

  22. Fair Shake
    #3732088, posted on January 21, 2021 at 1:59 pm

    SCOTUS better brace itself.
    By the way where are Pelosis impeachment documents? Or has she torn them up as well?

  23. P
    #3732091, posted on January 21, 2021 at 2:01 pm

    First he attends Mass, then he places his hand on a Douay-Rheims Bible. tweet

    After Unity Speech, Biden Plans To Immediately Reinstate Taxpayer Funding For Abortions Here And Abroad
    January 20, 2021 By Jordan Davidson – The Federalist

  24. C.L.
    #3732100, posted on January 21, 2021 at 2:09 pm

    PRESIDENT BIDEN AND A CATHOLIC INFLECTION POINT
    by George Weigel
    1 . 20 . 21

    Thanks, P.
    Not one of Weigel’s better essays, though, in my opinion. All over the shop.

  25. Roger
    #3732106, posted on January 21, 2021 at 2:11 pm

    First he attends Mass, then he places his hand on a Douay-Rheims Bible.

    If only he were a Catholic.

  26. PB
    #3732116, posted on January 21, 2021 at 2:18 pm

    We’ve already had the mandatory “halo” lighting picture that seems to be a feature of every President in their media-honeymoon period, so embracing arms (and wandering hands?) is not exactly surprising.

  27. PB
    #3732129, posted on January 21, 2021 at 2:23 pm

    “It’s a victory for Micks everywhere!”

    Given the religious inclinations of the picks for the top positions, I don’t see much evidence of any victory for Micks. Another “religion” (could be a race, this week) appears to be the big winner, yet again.

  28. Mother Lode
    #3732134, posted on January 21, 2021 at 2:27 pm

    Well, I suppose j’ismists started out working on quantity rather than quality to get as many stories printed as possible to attract people to newspapers.

    One thing is certain, very few of them have the least rhetorical or poetic flair.

    When they seek to give voice to what they doubtless think to be lofty thoughts and edifying reflection, it invariably comes out as cheesy, awkward, and contrived.

    The saddest part is that to them it sounds right. They are expressing precisely in accordance with the way they think.

  29. Mother Lode
    #3732145, posted on January 21, 2021 at 2:34 pm

    We’ve already had the mandatory “halo” lighting picture that seems to be a feature of every President in their media-honeymoon period

    I only noticed the halo framing for Obama. And there was a lot of it.

    Obama himself would spend hours standing in front of a mirror in near darkness, with only faintest gleam coming from the open fridge in the kitchen where Michelle was occupying herself, certain he could see the divine glow around his head as he turned once this way then that.

  30. Chris M
    #3732184, posted on January 21, 2021 at 3:10 pm

    First he attends Mass, then he places his hand on a Douay-Rheims Bible.

    He’s looking for palms, time for some palm reading.

  31. Bruce
    #3732187, posted on January 21, 2021 at 3:15 pm

    I noted that he “guest singer” at this billion-dollar gig performed ,This Land is Your Land” which segued into “America the Beautiful, with a belting of “Let’s get Loud”. Subtle as a train smash.

    “This land, etc” was written by Woodie Guthrie, a hard-core leftie “artiste and activist” . His guitar was adorned with the words, “This guitar kills Fascists”. He inspired “America’s best known communist”, Pete Seeger, to greater depths.

    And this is just the set- dressing for the real action to come.

    The Oz media are drooling and groveling, as one would expect.

  32. billie
    #3732195, posted on January 21, 2021 at 3:20 pm

    the MSM has made a habit of hatred and the spewing of their bile, where will that go now?

    Trump supporters sure, but they will learn to keep their heads down

    the half truth and opinion method of journalism will reach new heights, if they have an audience for it, but I guess there will always be an echo chamber for hate. or as they put it, correcting of improper opinions

    should be interesting

    I do hope President Trump starts his own media organisation as well as acres of server farms to host all like minded folk

  33. Xword
    #3732197, posted on January 21, 2021 at 3:21 pm

    Is there a contest between gays at CNN to see who can come up with the gayest comment? Hard to beat that one, Davvy boy

  34. feelthebern
    #3732211, posted on January 21, 2021 at 3:34 pm

    Joe Biden would like to extend an invitation to the pants party.

  35. Megan
    #3732213, posted on January 21, 2021 at 3:36 pm

    That headline made me laugh and throw up!

  36. Rorschach
    #3732216, posted on January 21, 2021 at 3:40 pm

    I do hope President Trump starts his own media organisation as well as acres of server farms to host all like minded folk

    TNN – Trump News Network [amalgamation of Fox News and CNN … both soon to be on the going cheap file]

    And he should host the Servers in many international jurisdictions.

  37. jo
    #3732238, posted on January 21, 2021 at 4:09 pm

    Looking forward to the State funeral in a couple of weeks.

  38. H B Bear
    #3732241, posted on January 21, 2021 at 4:15 pm

    Is this one of those religious things where you have to rub an old relic?

  39. Mother Lode
    #3732247, posted on January 21, 2021 at 4:22 pm

    Is this one of those religious things where you have to rub an old relic?

    Eeeeeew!

  40. feelthebern
    #3732250, posted on January 21, 2021 at 4:23 pm

    Arrested Development gets Joe Biden.

  41. mundi
    #3732259, posted on January 21, 2021 at 4:30 pm

    Saint Biden is having his Nobel price for peace drafted as we speak.

    He will get for bringing piece to a divided USA, defeating the neo nazi movement, crushing white supremacy.

  42. Back Burn
    #3732260, posted on January 21, 2021 at 4:30 pm

    Here is a fun thing to do.

    Type in “www.antifia.com” into your web browser.

    Watch where it redirects to…..

  43. JC
    #3732266, posted on January 21, 2021 at 4:36 pm

    Bannon is right.

    This administration, the inauguration is a fucking joke. No one was there at the inauguration.

    Get load of this.

    https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bannon-trump-is-going-to-take-back-the-white-house-in-2024/

    No one’s there – not even wearing masks! No fucking way did this demented goofball receive 85 million votes.

  44. Jock
    #3732271, posted on January 21, 2021 at 4:44 pm

    Hilarious. If Biden suddenly stops walking they will have to retrieve this groveller by his shoes.

    On a similar note I watched the Death of Stalin last night. A strange interpretation, but they didnt hide the monstrous way people were secretly proscribed , rounded up and tortured, shot, raped or sent to gulags then shot. Ahhh the whiff of a true Communist regime. Kamala and AOC would love it.

  45. Lee
    #3732272, posted on January 21, 2021 at 4:44 pm

    Here is a fun thing to do.
    Type in “www.antifia.com” into your web browser.
    Watch where it redirects to…..

    Not to where you think.
    You need to delete the second “i” from antifia.

  46. Daily llama
    #3732325, posted on January 21, 2021 at 5:36 pm

    As long as the GOP has members openly acknowledging QANON, don’t talk to me about stupidity.
    But it’s hilarious reading how they’re all raging “we’ve been had”
    How stupid can one get?
    Reminds me of the Russian sailor who thought the Baltic was a type of pubic louse…

  47. Back Burn
    #3732326, posted on January 21, 2021 at 5:36 pm

    “You need to delete the second “i” from antifia.”

    Damn it! Sorry. I just can not believe they are this blatant. The 4th Estate has failed.

    http://www.antifa.com

    aka. The DNC Brownshirts.

  48. Igor
    #3732330, posted on January 21, 2021 at 5:38 pm

    Are those lights caressing and sniffing little girls’ hair?

  49. tgs
    #3732366, posted on January 21, 2021 at 5:57 pm

    Jeez that’s pretty cringe.

  50. Boambee John
    #3732378, posted on January 21, 2021 at 6:09 pm

    Great banner, Republicans LARPing as an idea!

  51. Biota
    #3732405, posted on January 21, 2021 at 6:24 pm

    Remember the great carry on about the small crowd at Trump’s inauguration compared with Obumma’s. Went on for days. Suddenly total crickets over nobody attending Biden’s- other than forced attendees.

  52. Bronson
    #3732509, posted on January 21, 2021 at 7:53 pm

    Laammaa still making shit up I see.

  53. feelthebern
    #3732556, posted on January 21, 2021 at 8:22 pm

    Sing this song & change the words from “Into My Arms” to “Into Joe’s Groin”.

  54. Baa Humbug
    #3732558, posted on January 21, 2021 at 8:23 pm

    The boss should start a thread where we all bid when Biden will be ousted.

    I say by Monday January 10 2022.

  55. feelthebern
    #3732562, posted on January 21, 2021 at 8:25 pm

    Joe will get to do one SOTU.
    So he’s got just over 12 months to attach a vacuum cleaner to Ukraine, Iran etc.

  56. dover_beach
    #3732609, posted on January 21, 2021 at 8:54 pm

    This is hilarious. I dare you not to laugh:

  57. Davey Boy
    #3732619, posted on January 21, 2021 at 9:03 pm

    On behalf of Davey Boys everywhere and in perpetuity, let it be known that David Chalian is in no way associated with, endorsed, appreciated, acknowledged or otherwise validated by us in any way whatsoever.

  58. Andre Lewis
    #3733026, posted on January 22, 2021 at 11:02 am

    Welcome to the US (and other country) media’s years long Biden/Harris tongue bath coming to an outlet near you.

  59. Colonel Crispin Berka
    #3733122, posted on January 22, 2021 at 12:09 pm

    In the latest White house video by RoboBiden “President Biden Delivers Remarks and Signs Executive Orders” at 1:16:36 you can hear Hunter Biden start talking on a hot mic that he has “just accepted a plea sentence for” something.
    https://youtu.be/Ec3mkoSWf0A?t=4594
    This has been up for 6 hours and has not been edited/removed yet.

