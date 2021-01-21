Mass arrests soon?

So now John Brennan is celebrating that The Biden administration is going to be going after libertarians because “they are an insidious threat to democracy” pic.twitter.com/LevpBba8Ag
— Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) January 20, 2021
Liberty Quote
The rule of law bakes no bread, it is unable to distribute loaves or fishes (it has none), and it cannot protect itself against external assault, but it remains the most civilized and least burdensome conception of a state yet to be devised.— Michael Oakeshott
There are people here stupid enough to have campaigned for the Harris Admin because they didn’t like Trump666. Some even campaigned for Illary because something.
They already had mass arrests after the Capitol insurrection, of a bunch of good ole boys and girls.
Benito M0ntylini cheers on his [‘Anti-‘]Fascist comrades in the Struggle…
told ya.
early Russia
Germany ’33
whaddya reckon it was like back then when similar types took control?
why, it looked just like it does now only, without the internet
Mass arrest?
You mean the Catholics?
Wot dey done?
He hates the democrims doesnt he ? Descibed them perfectly . Oops he was talking about the democrims wasnt he ? Are there any leftoids who are not gross hypocries and serial liars ?
Lol Monty Mr Organic Viking is a classic ‘good ole boy’
I have it from a good source that Pistol ammunition is almost impossible to buy in Australia at present because there has been so much stockpiling in America the major manufacturers cannot keep up. These aren’t small number we’re talking here… 100 million rounds of ammunition to go with all the extra guns purchased.
Good luck with the whole arrests thingy and the comparison to Kristallnacht. These “O’l boys’ as our resident FW Monty calls them, wont be going anywhere without a fight.
Welcome to the 2nd American Civil war.
Brennan is a evil piece of shit. I hope the worst happens to him. He’s absolutely fucking evil.
All they have to do is tweet RIGGED and the stasi fbi will smash down their doors and arrest the dissidents.
m0nty
#3732343, posted on January 21, 2021 at 5:44 pm
Mass arrests soon?
They already had mass arrests after the Capitol insurrection, of a bunch of good ole boys and girls.
munty again demonstrates his total ignorance of fascism (and communism).
You don’t fill a Gulag or a concentration camp a hundred at a time, mass arrests have to be in the thousands.
Any forests in the US named Katyn? The new regime might have need of them.
Huh
in Portland it is catch and release
They always say that ANYBODY can aspire to be President and Vice President of the United States of America
How right they are;
Now two NOBODIES have been so elevated
Biden people cheated before now they have power to do what they want.
RINOs don’t care.
I heard they are considered especially dangerous because they think people should be left alone to live as they like.
Karen doesnt like that.
And so it begins! MAGA supporters and the like will become like resistance fighters, unable to speak the truth or express an honest opinion for fear of cancellation, the sack, or internment. They will flit from shadow to shadow, meet in secret. But they will fight back. I doubt whether it will ever be possible to remove the Democrats through the electoral system again – a massive influx of former illegal immigrant voters and the way the system has been skewed will see to that. A few democratic terms of government catering to the climate carpetbaggers and UN and WHO opportunists will however severely weaken the US economy and probably relegate the US to lapdog status where China is concerned. Perhaps when ‘others people’s money’ runs out and the country sinks further into anarchy the populace will recognise what they have done and rectify the mistake.
Multiple leftists arrested for invasion of the Capitol.
Agree JC, Brennan is evil filth. A fucking commo- jeez when I first went to get a US visa , I was asked if I had ever been a member of a commo organization.
Brennan attended Fordham University, graduating with a B.A. in political science in 1977. Why do they run these bullshit bludge courses? For bullshitters and bludgers I suppose.
Perhaps when ‘others people’s money’ runs out and the country sinks further into anarchy the populace will recognise what they have done and rectify the mistake.
The demrats will try to Cloward-Piven the country.
Brennan is a corrupt bureaucrat that aided and abetted the obummer lawlessness
I think he meant Libertarians are a threat to Democrats rather than democracy.
In any case, is being a Libertarian actually a crime in the US?
No, I didn’t think so.
In any case, is being a Libertarian actually a crime in the US?
Irrelevant- courts from SCOTUS down refuse to enforce the law.
At least the HC of A can dispense justice now and then.
“JC
#3732384, posted on January 21, 2021 at 6:11 pm
Brennan is a evil piece of shit. I hope the worst happens to him. He’s absolutely fucking evil.”
Yep..he’s the worst. The swamp is back…big time baby.
Interesting lesson in political-economy from the last 10 years: big corporations and communism go together quite well. GM seems to love China.
In any case, is being a Libertarian actually a crime in the US?
I think they mean potential threat to democracy,
not actual threat to democracy
It’s like Malcolm Turnbull’s potential greatness.
So will we see Ron Paul and Rand Paul arrested?
Perhaps Brennan can get Rand Paul’s Demonrat neighbour to arrest him. The neighbour attacked Rand Paul a few years ago….on Rand Paul’s front lawn. Paul suffered serious injuries as a result. I’m sure Brennan approved and will approve.
I regard John Brennan as evil.
I regard John Brennan as evil.
Agree but he has strong competition in that field- Clinton, Pelosi, Bidet etc etc
There’s a special place in hell for amoral totalitarians like John Brennan.
One of Trump’s failures.
Picked the wrong people to go after this treasonous piece of shit, so he got away with it. Just.
Blacks are killing each other at the rate of dozens per day, and the only thing they can talk about is right white extremeists who as far as I can tell have maybe killed 3 or 4 people in 4 years.
IMO this whole thing will backfire on them. Imagine all the focus this is getting compared to the real problems on the ground in so many cities.
It will be interesting to see what BLM do from here out. I suspect Biden will funnel large $$$ to them to quite them down.
Does anyone know how the “insurrection” ended?
They were armed, in numbers sufficient to break through barriers.
But then they left without firing a shot.
Why?
And to think, Doomlord, you didn’t think they would come for you, yet you were one of the first class enemies in the firing line for America’s new fascist one-party state. Choose your allies very carefully when the most powerful government apparatus in the world wants you dead.
You should have seen it coming. Liberty and all jts departments like the free market and free thought (which created Silicon Valley, ironically founded by the autistic enemies of freedom) are now in the firing line with the CIA and FBI sent to destroy them on behalf of the socialist US government.
Miltonf, Bidet I like it ,I call the asshole a corrupt rat faced paedo andIm so close to the mark there .
“Blacks are killing each other at the rate of dozens per day, and the only thing they can talk about is right white extremeists who as far as I can tell have maybe killed 3 or 4 people in 4 years.”
And here in Oz….we’ve have seen an elderly couple slaughtered in their Brisbane home by young a Muesli scumbag and all ASIO and the left will talk about is a few faaaaaaar-riiiiiiight extreeeeeeeeemists.
Chrisal, it wasn’t an insurrection
they were let in, once inside realised there was nothing to do, the main march was outside, and they simply wondered back out ushered by security
There was no insurrection, this was the biggest straight up false flag in US history.
Prof Lenin I pinched the name ‘bidet’ from someone else here but yes it’s appropriate. Hard to think of a more repulsive man. What a fuckwit place Delaware must be, inflicting the grub on the USA for all those years.
If Brennan is such a bad dude why didn’t aTrump have him arrested?
Trump should have used every power at his command to grab Brennan and slam him into Gitmo, where he would meet with an unfortunate deadly accident. The only person more evil than Brennan on this planet is Soros666.
Yeah now that Strong is gone, that title should go to Soros.
Who are the billionaire couple in Hawaii who fund many leftwing activities?
Kids at high school are now being taught that Is lami c terrorists are ‘far-right extremists’.
Trump should have used every power at his command to grab Brennan and slam him into Gitmo, where he would meet with an unfortunate deadly accident. The only person more evil than Brennan on this planet is Soros666.
Trump was a feckless president who outsourced his job to Jared Kushner.
Here we go…
Trump actually took on some very powerful and very dangerous people.
Sure; trade deals, lower pharma prices, tax cuts, ME peace deals, immigration- Trump did none of it. Fkn idiot.
“Trump was a feckless president who outsourced his job to Jared Kushner.”
Rubbish.
He did Milt. And in the end he will sacrifice much in his efforts to get a better deal for the US working middle class. The forgotten.
Maybe Trump doesn’t speak nacely or something.
“Sure; trade deals, lower pharma prices, tax cuts, ME peace deals, immigration- Trump did none of it.”
Well said.
Yep. Tomorrow or the next day, probably.
It’d be silly to waste 65,000 National Guard.
Pick ‘em up!
Start at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
God bless you Anne !
Never change.
#Shadowprez
Hey blaming the Libertarians … I guess they can’t blame Trump anymore.
If Brennan gets his numbers up, and blames Libertarians often enough … he might be accepted as an honourary Conservative.
Ubique
#3732429, posted on January 21, 2021 at 6:48 pm
Multiple leftists arrested for invasion of the Capitol.
Are these the “good ole boys and girls” munty the fat fascist fool was talking about?
Another rake destroyed in the cause of stupidity.
chrisl
#3732488, posted on January 21, 2021 at 7:39 pm
Does anyone know how the “insurrection” ended?
They were armed, in numbers sufficient to break through barriers.
In some cases, the Capitol Police shepherded them through the barriers, in other cases they just pushed them over. The barriers did not appear to be substantial.
Apart from Buffalo man and his spear “flagpole”, there have been no other reports that those entering the Capitol were armed. This was the first unarmed “insurrection” in history, based on current reporting.
I don’t think the new powers have got this in-hand
if they get rid of the antifa type useful idiots, they’re jumping the shark
But but but Trump was a barbarian! Said someone on this blog, a few times.
Shows how tenuous “universal values” really are.
He apparently believes that extreme polarisation is driving the threat of ‘domestic’ violence. The risk is only from one side however. Clearly gets his news from CNN and MSNBC. The solution is to deploy the most extreme language imaginable to characterise your political opponents and of course lock them up. Sure to work. How people like him reach the upper echelons of the government in a country of 335 million people is beyond me. And to top it off, he doesn’t even believe in democracy.
Bern, go over to the Election thread immediately and read JohnSmith’s link.
Biden is not POTUS.
The new Administration Trump refers to is the Military.
Then –
https://www.thevintagenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/r0luudm1-640×354.jpg
and now –
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/13B4E/production/_116581708_hi065255589.jpg
How people like him reach the upper echelons of the government in a country of 335 million people is beyond me. And to top it off, he doesn’t even believe in democracy.
They’re like cockroaches. Canbra’s full of ’em.
When civil war 2.0 starts academics around the world will spill oceans of ink and slaughter billions of electrons trying to work out the causes. This will be one of the causes. One wonders if Brennan and his ilk are trying to start something? Are they that confident that they will win? Do they think that the police and military are mindless robots who will follow orders? It’s not as if they haven’t seen several civil wars in realtime over the last decade or so. The thing that makes civil war so ugly is that you don’t know who is on your side. The guy you shared a chat with over the watercooler may be passing information to the resistance. The guy you shared a squad car with for years may be the one putting a bullet in your head. This is why no one sane wants it. Considering firearm and ammunition sales in America lots of people have studied history and know what’s coming.
Trump took on all of them, and he won.
He has taken out the 13 Venetian families, the lesser Banking families, the European Royals, the Vatican, the Bilderbergers, the US Deep State and every corrupt Government around the world, including ours.
Mount Rushmore seems inadequate.
Test.
Obama used the IRS to go after his political enemies. The democrats are repulsive.
Lois Lerner should be strung up.
Finally someone is taking seriously the threat libertarians pose to all of us.
Long have I railed against the tyranny of these unicorn molesterers
Don’t worry libertarians, when you get hunted down and de-platformed and lose your jobs and bank accounts, you may rest easy that this is just private companies exercising their property rights.
Also, feel free to shoot up some smack. It’ll help you relax.
It’s the new order.
Go with the flow man. Let it all hang out.
Don’t worry about the libertarians everyone.
They’ll be fine.
Unlike most of us they can always survive by falling back on giving blowjobs in alleyways.
geez Arky, sometimes yr a bit bleak
you should come over for a BBQ
How many libertarians does it take to give you a beej?
Two.
One to suck you off and the other to give you a lecture on property rights and contracts.
Antifa will have ‘become’ a white supremacy group by this time next week. Expect to see media lining up their message by Monday. Rather than infiltrating Trump supporters during the ‘insurrection’, Antifa will be co-conspirators.
Antifa will be made an example of for BLM etc of what happens to useful idiots who outlive their usefulness.
I am looking forward to watching the same media who were horrified by Trump using federal government forces to stop Antifa, and who hate the military, cheer on Biden in calling out the troops to crack skulls.
I’m onto a thing my irish mate told me about.
pickled pork
corned beef’s forgotten irish cousin
pickled, then slow cooked
Louis is correct. Antifa are the modern brownshirts. They fulfilled their purpose but now that the regime needs economic runs on the board they can’t have 50 cities being regularly subjected to riots, burning and looting. If they were doing that out in flyover country it might be a different matter. The only question is how hard the crackdown will be. Or will they quietly stand down until needed next time?
They need to round up the ‘multi racial white supremacists’ as the MSM has labelled them.
Actually I’d be curious to see such a bunch, fascinating. Like a conspiracy theory for people that know they are smarter than all of us.
Louis is correct. Antifa are the modern brownshirts. They fulfilled their purpose but now that the regime needs economic runs on the board they can’t have 50 cities being regularly subjected to riots, burning and looting.
I have come around to that way of thinking myself, the last couple of days.
Now that they have filled their purpose, I expect them to be disavowed and dumped by the Democrat Party, and possibly labelled as “Trumpists”, even though everyone knows they hate Trump and his supporters’ guts.
As Stalin would say, they are the “useful idiots” of the Democrat Party.
Chris M it’s been done before. Remember George Zimmerman? The media refered to him as a white Hispanic. When you are of the left words are fluid. A bit like their ethics, morals and sexuality.
The Democrats have forgotten the meaning of the word ‘democracy’. They should adopt a new name along the lines of ‘The USA Socialists’ .
Having had time to read and digest the first impressions of the new US regime, horrible mistakes seem to have been made. This Biden bloke is a sock puppet.
Whatever happens in America happens here a little later.
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2021/01/where_to_find_a_principled_rightwing_party.html
Democrats = Liebor/Greens. Republicans = Lieborals.
There are parallels with the Sturmabteilung (SA).
Will they encounter their own “Night of the Long Knives”?
Interesting thing about Brennan is that he converted to Islam a long time ago while serving in the ME, and has never said how or whether his beliefs have influenced his service in his various USA positions. It is a question that has never been asked of him, except by President Trump.
It’s already playing out. ANTIFA, the useful idiot street thug brown shirts allowed to destroy, maim and kill the opposition of the Democrats, think they got rid of Trump. Now they are attacking Democratic Party HQ in Portland to reinforce their political power.
ANTIFA is the most pathetic of all the groups who think they were most responsible for taking out Trump. When the time comes the US law enforcement will round them all up as the Coup consolidates power. I look forward to seeing the highly politicised FBI suddenly smash ANTIFA (& it will be violently) when the real powers to be have had enough of their antics. I’m thinking it won’t take long. The funniest thing will be to see how the FBI paint them as part of the Trump support base and how the media amplify that story.
Trade deals – In March this year, the U.S. Department of Commerce stated that in 2018 the U.S. trade deficit with China reached $621 billion, the highest it had been since 2008.
Lower pharma prices – Drugmakers lifted prices 3.3% in the New Year.
Tax cuts – The 7 Myths of the GOP Tax Bill.
ME Peace deals – As a reward for destroying the lives of generations of Palestinians, Israel made ‘peace’ with two Arab states, UAE and Bahrain, whose combined citizenries are smaller than the Gaza Strip.
Immigration – The parents of 545 children separated at the border still haven’t been found (Texas tribune – Oct 2021)
Fkn idiot.
I don’t know what Trump is thinking of doing, but he can’t focus purely on the GOP. Large numbers of registered Democrats voted for Trump. Trump should very selectively look to primary a bunch of Democrat House Reps and Senators to destabilise his political opposition and to weaken their power.
They already had mass arrests after the Capitol insurrection, of a bunch of good ole boys and girls.
If munty’s typing, he’s lying.
I don’t know what Trump is thinking of doing, but he can’t focus purely on the GOP. Large numbers of registered Democrats voted for Trump. Trump should very selectively look to primary a bunch of Democrat House Reps and Senators to destabilise his political opposition and to weaken their power.
Good point, he can build a party form American Patriots of both sides.
There are parallels with the Sturmabteilung (SA).
Will they encounter their own “Night of the Long Knives”?
Given their extremism and inability to stand down at the appropriate time, I have no doubt that the key elements will be locked up for a very long time now they have served their purpose.
Parler lost its request for an injunction against AWS. Strike me down with a feather, a Court in Washington backs the Deep State puppet masters. Anyone who thinks our legal system is immune to this kind of politicisation is sadly misguided. Everything is political, even American Courts, and increasingly Australian ones as well.
They rounded up the fat ones first…because…carbon footprint.
Examples need to be made.
Where’s Monty?
Brennan is an insidious threat to civil liberties and constitutional, law abiding government.
” Anyone who thinks our legal system is immune to this kind of politicisation is sadly misguided. Everything is political, even American Courts, and increasingly Australian ones as well.”
Agree and I think the George Pell case proved the Victorian judicial system has been totally politicised.
Where are the smug dickheads with their fake latin names?
They probably couldn’t even read latin without google translate.
Rayvic
#3732722, posted on January 22, 2021 at 12:24 am
The Democrats have forgotten the meaning of the word ‘democracy’. They should adopt a new name along the lines of ‘The USA Socialists’ .
USA Fascist Party would be more accurate.
Enemies lists, “deprogramming” of those who have any links to the previous administration, and especially their children, purging the armed forces of suspected “unreliable elements”. The US fascist Party is off to a flying start.
I hope they arrest millions of rednecks, libertarians, centrists and ex Republicans.
Prison is the best place to gather, focus, and organise. And toughen the fuck up for the struggle ahead.
Geez Sinclair, will you have to have an ID card to go places, etc?
“Geez Sinclair, will you have to have an ID card to go places, etc?”
QR codes will be the ID card of the new century.
Agreed. He was the deranged left’s version of Q during Russiagate. Always promising the upcoming indictments and jail terms for Trump and his family.
Everyone knew there was a deep state but few understood that it was this deep.
Libertarians who weren’t part of the unholy alliance that led a murderous insurrection in the Capitol building are not being arrested.
Libertarians who weren’t part of the unholy alliance that led a murderous insurrection in the Capitol building are not being arrested
Benito M0ntylini is off with the Fascist fairies again.
The only people who assaulted the Capitol were his own ‘Anti-‘Fascists.
Incessant repetition of the lie that it was anyone but only reinforces the farcical and sinister nature of the Derp State and its Steal.
I am not inclined to believe someone lying to my face over events I saw with my own eyes, despite the fact they are screaming so hard the spittle is flying, and they are trying to brain me with a bike lock.
That’s not how persuasion works…
Libertarians who weren’t part of the unholy alliance that led a murderous insurrection in the Capitol building are not being arrested
Benito M0ntylini is off with the Fascist fairies again.
The only people who assaulted the Capitol were his own ‘Anti-‘Fascists.
Incessant repetition of the lie that it was anyone but only reinforces the farcical and sinister nature of the Derp State and its Steal.
I am not inclined to believe someone lying to my face over events I saw with my own eyes, despite the fact they are screaming so hard the spittle is flying, and they are trying to brain me with a bike lock.
That’s not how persuasion works…
“Libertarians who weren’t part of the unholy alliance that led a murderous insurrection in the Capitol building are not being arrested.”
This slug clearly supports the arrest and detainment of political opponents. I ask again…why are we tolerating here the intolerant?
led a murderous insurrection
BTW, do we know the name of the murderous Capitol cop yet?
The only people who led the insurrectionists into the Capitol were the Capitol Police. Remind me who these insurrectionists murdered?
QR codes will be the ID card of the new century.
Yep. It’s an easy step to enlarge the QR code to capture all kinds of data for subsequent harvesting, analysis and, where necessary, action. Meld in a database of facial recognition, known associates, ATO, licence(s), health, other Government held information, and the entirety of your life can be examined.
The only thing missing at the moment is the single (national) database. Once that is announced, in the interests of national security (cough, cough), we will effectively mimic the Chinese and their national credit scorecard.
Ol’ “punch a Nazi” graces us with his brainfarts.
Seems like Joe has brought in more restrictions and regulations in one day than Trump did in four years. No one can travel within America due to COVID restrictions, except illegal aliens who can’t be deported even if they are rapists and murderers. And let’s not forget it was Biden who deployed tens of thousands of troops onto the street to control American citizens. That is how the Biden administration started. Trump never deployed troops on the streets despite extreme provocation from ANTIFA and BLM. Remind me, what were dictator Trump’s main dictatorial laws?
”Tom Atkinson
#3733001, posted on January 22, 2021 at 10:43 am
Brennan is a evil piece of shit. I hope the worst happens to him. He’s absolutely fucking evil…”
No dissent here, he is obviously a DS member fully paid up & paid off, ..& he helped get some of the KSA dupes into place for the 911 play. Without him , they would have obviously needed different actors from those already chosen to performed their assigned roles. Makes one hope that there is truly a Hell for such as him even though its striking what how his face is the exact opposite to being a happy healthy face so maybe he’s just in the warm up stage..
”According to Freedom Outpost, Brennan was the CIA station chief in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, when the 9/11 hijackers were given visas to travel to the United States. There are even reports he gave the final approval for those visas.
In September 2014, a whistleblower named Greg Ford, a former military intelligence officer, told Ground Zero Radio’s Clyde Lewis that Brennan actually overrode CIA objections to the approval of those visas.
Brennan the key?
Ford said on the show: “All 19 high jackers? Where did they get their visas stamped before they came to this country to launch 9/11? They got their visas stamped in the CIA station in Jeddah. And the second in command said, ‘No way, absolutely we are not going to stamp those visas.’ And the fellow who was in charge, his name was John Brennan. He was the person who overrode those concerns and cautions and ordered those visas stamped in Jeddah.”
Bombshell.
_Freedom Outpost _noted further that Michael Springman was, at the time, head of the American visa bureau in Saudi Arabia, a post he held during the Reagan and Bush administrations, from September 1987 through March 1989. He said during his time there he was ordered by higher State Department officials to hand out visas to applicants who were not qualified. He said the applications were for recruits of Osama bin Laden, who was fighting against the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan, and who was sending recruits to the U.S. for training by the CIA.
Springman made his incredible claims during an appearance at the National Press Club on June 10, 2002.
https://www.real.video/5826837259001
The National Review subsequently reported that none of the 9/11 hijacker visas were completed in the proper manner, turning the U.S. government into “a travel agency for terrorists.”
The magazine, citing an August 2004 report[.pdf] from the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States, said the visa applications for the 19 hijackers were replete with data fields left blank and questions that were not fully answered, and yet U.S. officials approved 22 of 23 visa applications for the hijackers.
Of the 15 Saudi terrorists, four of them received visas through the Visa Express Program in June 2001.
“If it weren’t for John Brennan, 9/11 may never have happened,” _Freedom Outpost _concluded.”
“Tax cuts – The 7 Myths of the GOP Tax Bill.”
Check the date – 2017.
Let’s see:
1. The tax bill will pay for itself. – fact check: true. Federal tax revenues increased
2. It will supercharge growth. – fact check: true. Growth tripled
3. Cutting the corporate tax rate will lead businesses to give raises to regular workers. – fact check: true. Wages for low and middle income earners increased more in 12 months than the entire 8 years of Obama.
4. Corporations will invest more. – fact check:true
5. The rich are not going to benefit from the bill. – fact check mostly true. Both percentage of income and percentage of taxes paid by the rich increased. They did get richer though, because the entire economy grew.
6. The plan is designed for the middle class. – fact check: true. By far the biggest cuts went to middle and low income earners (eg low income went from ~15% to ~12%, middle went from ~28% to ~25%)
7. It will help small businesses. – fact check: true. Surveys showed small business greatest concerns changed from tax and income to finding qualified staff.
It might help you Numbers, to actually look at the results after the fact, rather than a hit-piece written before we knew what actually happened.
It might help you Numbers, to actually look at the results after the fact, rather than a hit-piece written before we knew what actually happened.
The ostrich doesn’t want to know what actually happened. He just wants to keep promulgating the Big Lie in all of its versions, which can be summarised as “Non-leftists bad”. Meanwhile, like munty, he welcomes the installment of a fascist regime in the US.
The left embraces Neo-conservatism. C.L. would be proud.
Hmm, according to the ABC this morning, there are THOUSANDS of abandoned children. Never mind, their parents will turn up in the next caravan, any day soon.
The American Constitutional Patriot Party. ACP Party. Heh.
Kneel #3733169
Is that from a proper article … or you quickly went through them yourself?
Someone like Bob Murphy might like to run with those, if you are fine with me passing across your list of points … unless there’s already an article covering that … no need for duplicate effort.