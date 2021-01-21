We’ll just have to get used to the lies and the idiocy

Joe Biden has signed his first slate of executive actions as president, erasing core aspects of Donald Trump’s legacy on the coronavirus pandemic, immigration, climate change, and more with the simple stroke of a pen. Following an afternoon of ceremonies that included a virtual parade through Washington, DC, and the laying of a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, the new administration immediately got to work around 5:15pm on the East Coast, rolling out 15 executive orders and two other action items. “There’s no time to start like today,” the president said from the Oval Office’s Resolute Desk.

Biden Signs Executive Orders Ending Trump’s

Travel Ban, Stopping Border Wall Construction President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed a series of executive orders on immigration, moving to preserve and fortify the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, to end the so-called “Muslim ban,” and to stop construction on the U.S.-Mexico border wall. Biden’s executive orders are in line with campaign promises that he would overturn a number of former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies on day one and come as part of a slate of 17 executive orders, memorandums and proclamations the Democrat will issue on his first day. While the Supreme Court stopped Trump from terminating DACA, Biden’s executive order directs the Secretary of Homeland Security to “take all appropriate actions

‘White guy fires Black man on first

day in office:’ Biden sacks Surgeon

General Adams “White guy fires Black man on first day in office.”This would be the headline if the corrupt media establishment covered Joe Biden the same way they covered President Donald Trump for four-plus years. U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams took to social media early Wednesday, ahead of Biden’s inauguration, to say that the incoming administration asked him to resign — Biden will reportedly name an acting surgeon general within hours. “I’ve been asked by the Biden team to step down as Surgeon General. Its been the honor of my life to serve this Nation, and I will do all I can to ensure everyone has an equal opportunity to achieve and

Liberal Media Immediately Backhands

Melania; Says Jill Biden Will “Bring

Fashion Back” To The White House The mainstream media believes that swapping out a 50-year old super model with a 69-year old lady is going to “bring fashion back” to the White House.Yes, really. Refinery29 published an article titled “Dr. Biden is bringing American fashion back into the White House starting with this subtle sparkly coat” Look below: (Tweet) As you can imagine, they immediately got BLASTED all over Twitter.“Our corporate media are so sick and sad and hateful that they will assert that the DEPARTURE of an actual fashion supermodel from the White House means the ARRIVAL, with the totally normally attired Jill Biden, of ***fashion*** to the White House,” said Mollie Hemingway.

Was the Best Inaugural Address I Ever Heard’ The first impression of President Joe Biden’s inauguration speech that Fox News viewers received on Wednesday was from anchor Chris Wallace, who uniformly praised it as “the best inaugural address” he has ever heard. Following Biden’s powerful address in which he declared “democracy has prevailed” and called upon Americans to “end this uncivil war,” the 73-year-old Wallace turned to his Fox colleagues and likened it to all the other presidential speeches he’s witnessed over the years, including that of President John F. Kennedy in 1961.

A Dangerous World While the incoming kakistocracy is ridding the country of a treacherous evil — registered Republicans — the world’s real villains are patiently waiting for President “Insurrection” to leave Dodge. Lost in their hatred induced psychosis is that the bad actors of the world have been largely kept at bay by a shrewd champion of peace through strength. We’ve seen ISIS dismantled, Iran crippled by sanctions, North Korea’s belligerence subdued, and the impossible, peace spreading throughout the Middle East. The Democrats’ all-consuming pathological myopia has caused them to lose touch with that global reality, no doubt assured their resplendence will usher in a new woke utopia.