We’ll just have to get used to the lies and the idiocy

Joe Biden has signed his first slate of executive actions as president, erasing core aspects of Donald Trump’s legacy on the coronavirus pandemic, immigration, climate change, and more with the simple stroke of a pen. Following an afternoon of ceremonies that included a virtual parade through Washington, DC, and the laying of a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, the new administration immediately got to work around 5:15pm on the East Coast, rolling out 15 executive orders and two other action items. “There’s no time to start like today,” the president said from the Oval Office’s Resolute Desk.
President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed a series of executive orders on immigration, moving to preserve and fortify the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, to end the so-called “Muslim ban,” and to stop construction on the U.S.-Mexico border wall. Biden’s executive orders are in line with campaign promises that he would overturn a number of former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies on day one and come as part of a slate of 17 executive orders, memorandums and proclamations the Democrat will issue on his first day. While the Supreme Court stopped Trump from terminating DACA, Biden’s executive order directs the Secretary of Homeland Security to “take all appropriate actions
“White guy fires Black man on first day in office.”This would be the headline if the corrupt media establishment covered Joe Biden the same way they covered President Donald Trump for four-plus years. U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams took to social media early Wednesday, ahead of Biden’s inauguration, to say that the incoming administration asked him to resign — Biden will reportedly name an acting surgeon general within hours. “I’ve been asked by the Biden team to step down as Surgeon General. Its been the honor of my life to serve this Nation, and I will do all I can to ensure everyone has an equal opportunity to achieve and
The mainstream media believes that swapping out a 50-year old super model with a 69-year old lady is going to “bring fashion back” to the White House.Yes, really. Refinery29 published an article titled “Dr. Biden is bringing American fashion back into the White House starting with this subtle sparkly coat” Look below: (Tweet) As you can imagine, they immediately got BLASTED all over Twitter.“Our corporate media are so sick and sad and hateful that they will assert that the DEPARTURE of an actual fashion supermodel from the White House means the ARRIVAL, with the totally normally attired Jill Biden, of ***fashion*** to the White House,” said Mollie Hemingway.
The first impression of President Joe Biden’s inauguration speech that Fox News viewers received on Wednesday was from anchor Chris Wallace, who uniformly praised it as “the best inaugural address” he has ever heard. Following Biden’s powerful address in which he declared “democracy has prevailed” and called upon Americans to “end this uncivil war,” the 73-year-old Wallace turned to his Fox colleagues and likened it to all the other presidential speeches he’s witnessed over the years, including that of President John F. Kennedy in 1961.
While the incoming kakistocracy is ridding the country of a treacherous evil — registered Republicans — the world’s real villains are patiently waiting for President “Insurrection” to leave Dodge. Lost in their hatred induced psychosis is that the bad actors of the world have been largely kept at bay by a shrewd champion of peace through strength. We’ve seen ISIS dismantled, Iran crippled by sanctions, North Korea’s belligerence subdued, and the impossible, peace spreading throughout the Middle East. The Democrats’ all-consuming pathological myopia has caused them to lose touch with that global reality, no doubt assured their resplendence will usher in a new woke utopia.
Can someone explain why Biden took the oath at 11.48 am instead of waiting for noon? Every other inauguration in the last few decades has had the oath at noon exactly.
As it happens, Biden was half-way through his speech at the moment he became president, a moment that wasn’t marked by anything at all.
And this is how we know you are not a conservative…
When you get used to the lies they’ve won.
Steve, I refuse to get used to any such thing.
I am, however, not going to squeal with glee every time Biden mumbles or looks lost. Not that we’ll see much of it. The media will carefully curate what is seen from now on. And no one in the ranks will question why.
#3731818, posted on January 21, 2021 at 11:01 am
When does someone start trouble, knowing Biden won’t act?
Fifteen executive orders in one afternoon! TheirABC will be consumed with outrage at such an afront to democracy.
A fascist dictatorship has arrived. Or something.
So not pulling it down then. Good.
There was never a “Muesli” ban….it was a ban on certain countries.
I’ll enjoy seeing the continuing decline of Fox News over the next few years.
Meanwhile at Newsmax
Cancelling the Keystone project seems ominous for the fossil fuel industries.
I don’t think Americans voted for this business of stopping the use of fossil fuels, or granting citizenship to millions of illegal immigrants.
If SCOTUS had looked at the fraud evidence and ruled no fraud, you could say that’s what Americans voted for. But they didn’t so these Biden polices are just not legit in the eyes of more than half of Americans. It’s just simply foisted on them and there’s nothing they can do about it.
Trump’s letter to Biden:
“hEY Joe olE BuDDy, hOw abOUt A pARdoN foR oLD tImES sAke, wHAddYa sAy??”
Antifa/BLM send Creepy Joe their congratulations
Antifa is Biden’s problem now.
#3731919, posted on January 21, 2021 at 12:06 pm
Joe you ain’t black Biden is gearing up. How soon before all thse black people in Pennsylvania,who got their jobs under Trump are fired?
It will be soon.
Out for revenge for taking those jobs back from Chyna.
What I think is the Fraud President has been given all the directives, directly from Obama. In a letter, saying this is what you will do, Joe.
Biden’s speech and language used has that Obama sound to it as well.
But four years have passed and I wonder whether Americans really want to go back to the Obama years.
The world is different. Let alone the Democrats have no mandate to do this because of the electoral fraud.
“Antifa is Biden’s problem now.”
But…but….but…Antifa is just an idea.
How’s that Antifa “is an idea” going now that you’re president, Joe?
So the left sowed, now they will reap the whirlwind.
No President can sign a treaty without first getting the Senate to vote on it.
To the best of my knowledge, there has been no Paris Agreement vote, so any executive order either way is junk.
You just beat me to it, Cassie, while I was typing out my comment!
Black-clad insurgents in Portland flip over a family in an SUV.
https://twitter.com/amuse/status/1352065098462986252
Yes. Not binding. Ted Cruz tried to get Trump to get the Senate to vote on it so it could have been quashed definitely. I’d guess that most Senators are aware of the death pill that Climate Change is and they – for the same reasons that Cruz’s proposal failed – will move heaven and earth to prevent it making it into the Senate and having to take a position.
USA is now a gay parody of the former USSR
The idiot supremacist, Pete the Pirate of PantsAnts, alerts us to the real danger:
Not even I thought that the swamp’s flood gates were so large.
Jane Carosene provides an in-depth analysis:
Pete, Alan and the author don’t half project, do they?
Antifa will be discredited by their handlers telling them to do dumb shit so that the Democratic party can look like heroes after removing them, when really it’s more getting rid of loose ends.
Alan Kohler: Pray for America as radical Christian right vies for power
Yeah, while Antifa/BLM smash up Portland and Seattle as we type
Displaying their happiness of course
The Portland Poh-leece is very understanding
Kohler lost his marbles quite a while ago.
Biden: I want there to be unity as soon as we get rid of those 75 million white supremacists.
Biden to new administration staffers: Be nice to others or ‘I will fire you on the spot’
It comes after a 2020 presidential campaign in which he said he’d ‘beat the hell’ out of his opponent behind a gym
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-administration-be-nice-or-i-will-fire-you
Alan Kohler: Pray for America as radical Christian right vies for power
Who would take investment advice from this flog?
No President can sign a treaty without first getting the Senate to vote on it.
To the best of my knowledge, there has been no Paris Agreement vote, so any executive order either way is junk.
A two thirds senate majority is required, iirc.
It’s pure theatre.
When the soap box in the village square is silenced, the munition box is opened.
Kohler is a complete idiot. He gets paid by the ABC to promote his business on the ABC.
Whitmer Violated Her Own COVID Rules By Attending Inauguration In D.C.
https://michiganrisingaction.org/2021/01/21/whitmer-violated-her-own-covid-rules-by-attending-inauguration-in-d-c/
Funny, that’s exactly how I feel about Jane Caro.
The Doom Pixie takes a swipe at Trump. She’s so, soooo funny [for a Doom Pixie]
My latest letter to Epoch Times:
Perhaps a reminder of what those weapons were for, the circumstances under which to use them, and a quick reread of the 2nd Amendment might jog some memories.
Biden can. Because ‘Climate Emergency’.
I smile whenever I see that video.
The scrawny fuck would have lost a fight with a pillow.
Not such an easy throw away line. Most of the electoral disaster can be laid squarely at courts turning a blind eye to constitutional and other legal breaches because of the COVID/Wuhan Flu emergency. I suspect that the in next two years a lot of Executive Orders will be rammed through because of WuFlu or a similar Climate Emergency declared following a bad storm or forest fire….
My letter to the Epoch times was deleted.
My next letter was:
“If The Epoch Times censors my letter, I cancel my subscription.”
That one was also deleted.
Fuck ’em.
Living the Cranky Old Fart Dream.
There was never a “Muesli” ban….it was a ban on certain countries.
…. and those countries were nominated by the Obama-Biden administration.
Biden lied repeatedly during his campaign (eg, Trump said the neo Nazis at Charlottesville were good people) so I don’t expect him to stop now. His press secretary has already started. Fortunately, the Democrat leadership are inveterate liars, so I expect a lot of their more outrageous policies to be shelved as they settle back into making money. One statement that is not a lie is that they are going after “white supremacists” and “racists”; in their world that means Trump supporters.
Don’t forget the “domestic terrorists”
(no, not antifa, silly!)
This article from today’s American Thinker is food for thought for all conservatives :
January 20, 2021
The Glass-Jawed Party
By J.R. Dunn
Somebody needs to explain to me why conservatives are so defeatist.
It never fails. A setback occurs, and rather than rolling their sleeves and getting to work, they collapse into bawling, whining puddles. They’re like a glass-jawed boxer who take a hit and goes down immediately. But instead of hauling themselves back to their feet and slugging away, they just lie there, sobbing, “It’s over… there’s no point… wave goodbye to Lady Liberty for me…”
There’s nothing new about this. During the Obama epoch it was eight years of, “Obama is eight feet tall. Obama can walk through walls. He can see you and you can’t see him…” It was the end of the Republic, we were told repeatedly. No alternative, no way out. Time to wave the white flag.
Before that, it was Bill and Hillary, and before that, LBJ and the Great Society, and I’m sure, FDR’s endless reign. It never changes. Conservatives are the people who give up and give in, who consistently snatch victory form the jaws of defeat, who can’t go that last mile. When the going gets rough, they act like a Woody Allen character, sighing, shrugging and asking for directions to the kindergarten playground.
I’m aware that a lot of this, particularly on the comment threads, is the product of paid provocateurs, out to destroy morale and sow despair. But they’re working with raw material that’s clearly already present. Defeatism is a strong current in modern conservatism.
Conservatism is the sole political doctrine that features defeatism as a basic element. Look up “Albert Jay Nock” or “conservative remnant.” Nock looked around and concluded that things were simply too rotten, that western society was finished, that a collapse was inevitable. Best not to waste any energy, Nock concluded, and instead sit around and wait for everything to fall in on itself. Then we’d make our move – we’ll all trot out in our blue blazers and bow ties and hand out copies of The Conservative Mind in the road warrior encampments.
This manner of thinking became dominant during the New Deal epoch, and from there entered the mainstream of conservative thought through people like Russell Kirk, who retreated to his personal pea patch in Michigan and sat things out, too superior to dirty his hands with actual engagement. Whittaker Chambers, a good man who risked a lot more than anyone is risking today, explained his defiance of communism as “I have left the winning side for the losing side.” This style of superior, cerebral defeatism remains to this day a potent motive (I wouldn’t call it “driving force”) among the National Review crowd and their acolytes.
But just because something has been around a long time doesn’t mean it’s any good, particularly when it’s taken as a given, beyond debate or discussion, and continues to affect people’s behavior on near-subconscious level.
This shouldn’t affect 21st-century populist conservatism. Most of the populist wave that arose during the tea party movement and the Trump revolution came from outside mainstream conservatism, and simply aren’t familiar with this stuff. They haven’t read Kirk, don’t read NR or Human Events, and Nock isn’t even a name to them. Yet there it is — traditional conservative depression, defeatism, and self-pity, this time wearing a MAGA cap.
It makes no sense in and of itself, and things that don’t make sense and are harmful need to be gotten rid of.
Back in the early 60s, an era I can barely, blurrily recall, things were much worse for conservatism. Liberalism reigned supreme and effectively unchallenged. Joe McCarthy (who actually started out as a New Deal Democrat) had been destroyed, taking down the GOP conservatives with him. Kennedy was going to bring the nation into a new liberal Eden, where there would be no room for those people. When conservatives weren’t a joke, they were a threat. From 62 to 64 there was a media-generated right-wing scare, with wild reports of militia armies about to sweep into California and take over. William F. Buckley was held to be even more dangerous, because he was well spoken, and the poor birdbrained common people might actually (gasp!) listen to him. It saturated popular culture through The Manchurian Candidate, Seven Days in May, and Dr. Strangelove. It all culminated in the personal destruction of Barry Goldwater during the 1964 election.
The liberals had things nailed down a lot more firmly in the early 60s. So firmly, in fact, that liberal Godfather Arthur Schlesinger went public with a plea to lay off conservatives – liberals needed them, Schlesinger insisted, to keep them honest.
And yet what happened to it all? The whole structure of regnant postwar liberalism collapsed with a few years. The liberal experts, the forefathers of Anthony Fauci, were exposed as liars and fabricators. The right-wing scare deflated of its own fatuity. Lyndon B. Johnson, the most liberal president of all time, was chased from office in disgrace only four years after trouncing Goldwater.
What we have today in the largely discredited, rabid remnant of American leftism doesn’t compare to this. Liberalism is long dead, and the leftism that replaced it is largely pathological, based on a lunatic denial of reality as it actually exists. The American left had complete control sixty years ago and they blew it, the same way they’re going to blow it today – by allowing their rabid elements to take the reins.
We, on the other hand, can look back at four years that have undeniably demonstrated the superiority of American principles and the political power of conservative populism.
So how do we lose? Well, by giving up.
One of more asinine assertions of the “let’s surrender” school is that the Internet will now be closed to us. We’ll be isolated, alone under a cold gray sky, to wither in misery, like a drawing on an early-60s avant-garde poster. We’re supposed believe that the Big Tech boys “own” the Net and can decide who and who can’t remain on their playground.
This is idiotic. First, the internet is a public resource, owned by nobody. Second, it was designed by DARPA to continue operating even during a nuclear war. Thanks to the magic of packet switching (that’s one for you, Hedy), the Net routes messages around blocked or damaged points. As has been pointed out many times before, the Net interprets censorship as damage and simply goes around it. You cannot censor the Net (as China has discovered, despite all the help provided by Google.) Once you’re on the Net, you’re everywhere. As for getting on the Net in the first place, all you need is a server, a fancy name for a computer optimized for sending and receiving messages. You can find (as Parler has learned) people willing to rent servers by the thousands in every last country on the planet. Or alternately, you can buy your own. Small business servers start in the $1000 range and go up from there. (Rentals start at $50 to 60 a month). A server capable of handling traffic for a good-sized website might start at about $10,000. At this moment, there are smart entrepreneurs looking at the conservative market and scheming (one of them might well be a billionaire ex-president). Or we could start a conservative online media association, pool our dimes, and buy a server farm of our own, after which we can tell Jack, Jeff, and Mark to go scroo. The possibilities are endless.
So why defeatism? In the end, I think it may well be a matter of inflated expectations. When things go well — when, say, Donald Trump is elected — populist conservatives are high on life. They’re on the yellow brick road, off the see the Wizard. Nothing can possibly go wrong — all they need to do is sit back and Donny will take care of it all.
Of course, life ain’t like that. Things will get complicated, and you have to take your beatings. But instead of brawling their way back into the sunlight, cons collapse in infinite gloom, the exact flip side of their earlier euphoria. That’s when we hear that it’s the end, the nothing will help, and that we should dive off the ledge together.
It’s a kind of political bipolar disorder, and it’s just as damaging, just as unwelcome, and just as difficult for the victims to shake.
That’s where we are today. Things look awfully dark, and they are dark. President Asterisk has promised us a “long dark winter,” and for once in his life has told the truth, since neither he nor VP Hotsheets could ever provide anything else.
We need to maintain an even strain, to adhere to the golden mean in politics as in everything else. As Solzhenitsyn once wrote, “never be too joyful, never be too sad.” That served to get him out of the Gulag in one piece. It will serve us against the far lesser threat of pf the Progressive Democratic People’s party.
If we’re looking for examples to pattern ourselves after, we need only to go back to 1942, with Pearl Harbor still burning, most of the Pacific under the thumb of a Shinto-maddened Japan, Hitler’s trained apes running wild across Eurasia and North Africa. It was defeat after defeat: Singapore, Wake, the Java Sea, Bataan, one after the other for six months. Then came the first week of June.
Or maybe even farther back, to 1862, where on a bleak evening with the rain falling hard, Billy Sherman walked up to Ulyss Grant and, beside a field on which 20,000 men had fallen just that day, said to him, “We’ve had the devil’s own day, haven’t we? And Grant answered, “Yes. Lick ‘em tomorrow, though.”
We’ve had the devil’s own day – but we’ll lick ‘em tomorrow.
The other is to put up with a bit of pain and get off Jack’s Jeff’s and Mark’s widgets. A MASSIVE kick into them would be to go to older phones. But since no one would do that … maybe another savvy entrepreneur will bring out dumb smart phones. One without all the apps running basic email and web services, de-identified without all that tracking data that Jack Jeff and Mark make all their money from! [Maybe it’ll take a different entrepreneur that sells a widget that spoofs/corrupts the data!! Imagine sending junk to Jack Jeff and Mark and they asking for money for it! 🙂 ]
Thanks Vicki.
Here’s a some thematically appropriate (Note the Titles!) Pipes and Drums for a little extra fire in Cat Bellies:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=w3Yi7rOw2ew
Sorry to disappoint Rexy Boy, but to be a conservative (like moi), one needs to be intelligent enough to qualify, and that drastically cuts the admissible threshold!
I dunno what most of you are, but conservatives you surely ain’t!
I have a lot of books to read, movies to watch, a new musical instrument to learn to play, a book or two to write, not to mention two active pups, and a garden to work in.
I think I’ll be happily occupied for the next four years…no reason now to follow the international news. If the world blows up I’m certain someone will find me in the garden and let me know.
Sorry to disappoint Rexy Boy, but to be a conservative (like moi), one needs to be intelligent enough to qualify, and that drastically cuts the admissible threshold
Shame you cut yourself out then, Spitter.
Best you hand back in your bow tie…
What makes you a conservative? You still read NR?
A spitting pseudo-camel is the definition of a conservative? Eewww!
Conservatives are commonly weak because they ‘know’ they are right and believe that ‘the just will win in the end’. The first may be true but the second is only true in Disney movies. Get things done. Make things happen. The only ‘natural’ thing is for comfortable societies to drift to socialism – because comfort reduces the barriers to entry. In institutions where only hard-arses dared enter, now we have… people startled by wrong words.
Stupid Old Paedo-Joe(Made in China) cannot properly recite somebody elses words written for him to repeat as though theyare his own, even they are printed for him to read off the teleprompter in Jumbo-sized Codger-font.
How on earth is the senile old crooked dill going to read a handwritten letter from his competent and accomplished predecessor that he dishonestly cheated out of office?
“Hail to the Thief!”
“Biden’s speech and language used has that Obama sound to it as well.”
If not Obama, then someone else.
Unless he has had a miraculous memory restoration, poor old Joe would need to be reminded at frequent intervals that he is now the president.
Listen to your ABC go all positive when speaking about Joe Biden.
That is, if you are a masochist.
He really is a horrible grub. And so is his son, with more excuse, because he was schooled by his father.
Old videos show him plagiarising the speeches of others on numerous occasions not just once and lying outright about his academic record while having been failed for plagiarising at length in a submitted essay. Later he turned into a child-fondling and sniffing old grandpa. Ugh!!! forty-seven years of failure is now called the American President. Not by me. He’s Biden of the Bidency, friend of plutocrats and corruptocrats and thoroughly corrupt himself like his son in the Ukraine documentation if only it was given air. This election was not any expression of the will of the American people, for it is shrouded in echoes of fraud and malfeasance. America has a Junta, nothing less.
Rumour has it that Trump’s message was printed in block letters and said:
“FACE IT JOE, YOU KNOW IT, I WON”
Lurker, you express my feelings and mostly my intentions very accurately, for they are similar to your.
Sadly, Catallaxy is addictive, so I will be drawn in a little for amusement to accompany my desired detachment, with some more time out for good times at home and abroad (possibly).
Welcome to the Biden Harris Freak Circus!
See the bearded lady!
Watch the Performing Seals!
Laugh at the Geriatric President!
Gasp in Amazement as the Vice President Performs Majick Tricks!
I’m sure you can do better -ave a go.
@ Winston-
Good. Excellent even.
But needs moar clowns… 😉
So, you still watch the MSM so we don’t have to Steve.
Thanks.
There is some good positive thinking in the piece just above. Historical perspectives help.
Yes. We’ll keep working at it. Every time they faceplant, which will keep us busy.