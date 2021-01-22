Australia will share the adverse economic fallout from Biden’s energy policies

I have just had a piece published in the Spectator on the disaster that is the Biden energy policy and the contagion it will pass onto Australia where the politicians, if they are not part of the problem, are already besieged by the green left.

As well as rejoining the Paris Accord, Biden has killed a major oil pipeline, stopped exploration in Alaska, reimposed fuel emission regulations and set in train a commission to justify further restraints.

Business leaders in the US, as in Australia, have already succumbed to the green energy ideology. But they do not really believe the claims that this is the lowest source of energy and are anxious to keep out competition not saddled with the burden

To this end Biden has also appointed notorious climate doomster, Janet Yellen, as Treasury Sec. Not only has she endorsed economic irrationality by favouring a doubling of the minimum wage but she spent the past four years torturing into place a system of regulations to make a carbon tax work. Among these is the proposal – also favoured by the EU – to undermine the world trading system by imposing carbon tariffs on recalcitrant nations that do not fall into line.

Even though Australia (see below) is the world leader in funding the negative investment returns of renewable energy, we will doubtless be found deficient.

Australia and the rest of the world faces a challenging future, at least for the next four years, as the dominance of Political Correctness becomes more deeply embodied in the laws that govern our economic activity.