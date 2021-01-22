Biden restores re-education

On his first day in office, President Joe Biden rescinded the Trump administration’s executive order prohibiting critical race theory (CRT) training for federal agencies and federal contractors. This is a sad reversal for Americans committed to colorblindness in public life. …
Critical race theory understands the world by viewing everything—society, economics, education, family, science—through the lens of “whiteness” and white racism. White people, according to CRT, drift in a kind of amniotic fluid of privilege and unearned gifts based on the brutal ideology of “white supremacy.” Critical race theory includes values such as hard work, objectivity, deferred gratification, family, and respect for the written word as intrinsically racist, and claims that by “centering” these values American culture relentlessly suppresses black achievement while boosting white mediocrity into advancement. The “theory”—unfalsifiable because any argument against it can be dismissed as an expression of “white fragility”—demands that whites relinquish their unearned societal privilege and work to uproot racism from their own minds and from society at large.
The re-introduction (and normalisation) of apartheid race theory into public life is absolutely abhorrent. On this point Trump was absolutely correct:
Trump’s executive order declared that it would be “the policy of the United States not to promote race or sex stereotyping or scapegoating in the Federal workforce . . . and not to allow grant funds to be used for these purposes.” It defined “race or sex stereotyping” as “ascribing character traits, values, moral and ethical codes, privileges, status, or beliefs to a race or sex, or to an individual because of his race or sex.” It defines “race or sex scapegoating” as “assigning fault, blame, or bias to a race or sex, or to members of a race or sex because of their race or sex.”
Racism is always and everywhere wrong and it doesn’t matter who the racists are.
As an aside: This book should be on your reading list, if you haven’t already read it.
And once the status quo is no hard work, no objectivity, no respect for the written, no family, no deferred gratification what kind of society will we have?
And it is very fascinating that the same mob went ape because an old white man failed to show respect for Mrs Biden’s academic credentials. She teaches English Literature, how dare she!
It is so important for the Biden administration to focus on policies like Critical Race Theory.
It takes attention away from his legislative record which helped further entrench the key issue that the US faces.
The hording of opportunity by the wealthy to the exclusion of the non-wealthy.
notafan – to be fair, that op-ed by Joe Epstein was dumb.
I have come across many racists , mainly white aborigines ,or drunk black ones , any mussos are racist and hate wjite people ,and of ciourse chinese are very racist ,they consider their peasant culture superior to all others . I suggest the many millions of taxpayers dollare committed to eliminating racism be spent on these groups because they are the root of the problem ,(if it is a prolem ).
But, but, but, but Trump was rude.
In 100 years time:
“And we must remember to fight against evils like Critical Race Theory which was totally a right-wing thing.”
This is on Obama’s to do list.
Mr and Mrs Biden just follow the list.
As with cancelling the Keystone oil pipe project, and leaving fossil fuels in the ground – Obama’s climate change policy. Everything going back to four years ago.
The person who has made the most money and is the leading proponent of this abscess of shite is a white woman.
Race pimps gunna race pimp.
Discuss her vaginal privilege.
In early June, Robin DiAngelo addressed 184 Democratic members of Congress who had gathered, by conference call, for what the party leadership had named a “Democratic Caucus family discussion on race.” It was 10 days after a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd. Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House, gave introductory remarks, and soon DiAngelo began. “For all the white people listening right now, thinking I am not talking to you,” she had a message: “I am looking directly in your eyes and saying, ‘It is you.’” She cautioned the white officeholders not to think that because they marched in the 1960s, or served a diverse district, or had a Black roommate in college, they were exempt from self-examination. Until they reckoned with the question of “what does it mean to be white,” they would “continue to enact policies and practices — intentionally or not — that hurt and limit” Black lives.
The invitation to speak to the caucus was just one in a deluge for DiAngelo. Before Floyd’s killing, she was a leading figure in the field of antiracism training or, as she sometimes describes it, antiracism consciousness raising. It’s a field shared by nonwhite and white trainers, and DiAngelo, who is 63 and white, with graying corkscrew curls framing delicate features, had won the admiration of Black activist intellectuals like Ibram X. Kendi, author of “How to Be an Antiracist,” who praises the “unapologetic critique” of her presentations, her apparent indifference to “the feelings of the white people in the room.” In 2018, when she published her manifesto, “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism,” Michael Eric Dyson provided the foreword. She is “wise and withering,” he wrote, “in her relentless assault on what Langston Hughes termed ‘the ways of white folks.’” “White Fragility” leapt onto the New York Times nonfiction best-seller list, and next came a stream of bookings for public lectures and, mostly, private workshops and speeches given to school faculties and government agencies and university administrations and companies like Microsoft and Google and W.L. Gore & Associates, the maker of Gore-Tex.
Maybe Sinc, but the baying of the hounds was unreal, as were the subsequent, inevitable comparison comments about Melania, many of which were upfront calling her a prostitute.
Dems invented hypocrisy.
In any case tearing down the foundations of Western civilisation leaves you with rubble.
‘Fragile whites’ will end up starting fresh in another country and the US will have all the Detriots, Seattle’s, Baltimore’s etc it likes.
Hmm, I heard this declaration some time ago:
Who is going to be the first white Rosa Parks when told to move down the back of the bus?