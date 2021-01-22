Denier gets cancelled

Wilkinson got fired the Niskanen Centre for this ‘joke’.
I’m confused. What happened?
Ahahahahahahahaha.
Albatross – added a link to ‘fired’.
Does it hurt when you get hit by the Karma bus?
Twitter is cancer.
Still, you’d have to have a heart of stone not to laugh.
The left and violence.
It has always been thus.
Anyhow, maybe the left will eat itself over “incitement” just like they did when they tried to accuse Trump of being a sex predator.
Just read that despicable Dan is loudly protesting an award that will be presented toMargaret Court at the upcoming tennis thingo. Apparantly she doesn’t deserve it because she supports the normal meaning of marriage rather than the free for all that it has become. Victoria voted for that maggot and his perverted government and will probably vote for it again. It’s all about free stuff you know.
Anyone going to defend the second tweet?
I will. The idiot had an opinion. He expressed it. Maybe he’s a budding comedian.
If people are going to lose jobs and the ability to earn a living after any “offensive” quip, pretty soon the unemployment rate should reach 99%.
Sticks and stones and all that
“Pyrmonter
Anyone going to defend the second tweet?”
Yep. I think it is funny. And not something to be fired for. However, a learning curve for the twitter comic.
Obviously most people have not yet heard of the downright treachery of Mike Pence from the comments on this article. If you was like me wondering why Trump sacked so many people, now the truth is out. Pence was in charge of the hiring, vetting etc of personel for the Trump team. He was employing Never Trump people, anti Trump people and more, he socialised with them, dined with them and at the end had the power to challenge the election (with over 1000 sworn affidavits presented by eye witnesses to fraud) and refused for no reason given at all. He is now considered by conservatives as a total swamp person. For those who don’t know an affidavit is, it is a legal document, sworn and signed to be truthful. If you make a false affidavit you can go to jail in the US.
@ Baa, @ HGS
Wilkinson has a doctorate in history and was employed by Cato before joining Niskanen. He wrote for the now deceased Bleeding Heart Libertarian blog – including one post I rather like (more now than I would have when it was written in 2012) – https://bleedingheartlibertarians.com/2012/01/why-im-not-a-bleeding-heart-libertarian/
So, once upon a time, he was serious; which makes me struggle to see how you can weave a humorous meaning into ‘lynching’. I suppose anything is possible – maybe he wants to do for US politics what Mel Brooks did for Nazism – but if so, it escapes me. It looks more like an instance of the very madness – the shrill partisanship and loss of civility (of which Dave of Reedy Creek gives another good example – suggesting that personal loyalty trumps any loyalty to constitutionalism or the rule of law) – that has displaced good faith debate.
. It looks more like an instance of the very madness – the shrill partisanship and loss of civility (of which Dave of Reedy Creek gives another good example – suggesting that personal loyalty trumps any loyalty to constitutionalism or the rule of law) – that has displaced good faith
Sorry Pyrmonter, but you can’t sling Orange Man Bad anymore. He’s gone, remember?
The fascists again have charge now, and you are once more obliged to acknowledge their bastardry without a convenient vulgarian to hide behind. No denial permitted. Just like in the preceding 8 years of ascendant Cultural revolution under Saint Barry O, and the 8 years of Dubya hatred that preceded him…
@ Rex
We’re still living with his aftermath. His white-anting of Loeffler and Perdue with the bogus fraud claims has delivered unity of the executive and legislative power to the Dems – a political own goal of historical proportions.
Pyrmonter – sometimes attempts at humour don’t work well. I believe him when he says that he didn’t mean that Pence should, literally, be lynched.
On the other hand, I’m enjoying a (presumably former) cancel-denier being cancelled. I realise that schadenfreude makes me less of a person … but here we are.
We’re still living with his aftermath
And?
I don’t recall you lamenting the definite damage done to America and the western world by Barry…
His white-anting of Loeffler and Perdue with the bogus fraud claims has delivered unity of the executive and legislative power to the Dems
And that parroting of the MSM and Democrats’lies alone is why you have no credibility as a ‘conservative.’
Furthermore, to blame Orangutan Bard for the demoralisation of his base by an entire political and legal establishment who decided he was too much for them is disingenuous.
Relinquish your conservativism and change your name to m0nty…
@ Rex
Read my posts from c 2011 (roughly when I found Catallaxy) to 2016 – I was no fan of Obama’s, to the contrary. But was a (qualified) supporter of the sort of GOP politics that saw in free trade a path to prosperity; in fiscal discipline the avoidance of bequeathing an insurmountable burden to future generations; in unqualified commitment to the rule of law, the foundation of the social compact; and of rejection of tribal/identity politics of the sort now being practised by both the Dems and GOP. You know, all those fripperies the Great Orange God dispensed with.
Pyrmonter – I’m not convinced that Trump caused the decline in the ethical and moral foundations of liberal democracy so much as simply being the latest manifestation of them.
To be fair to Trump – he wasn’t a professional politician and probably didn’t realise the pantomime associated with subscribing to civilised values while not actually being civilised.
You know, all those fripperies the Great Orange God dispensed with.
And that attitude is why you now have the fascists you cheered on in charge.
Only the impotent are pure, and principles only work out perfectly in theory.
Beware the pragmatist and the realist, Pyrmonter. Those w
people who understand the same things as you do (albeit, perhaps not as perfectly), but who dare to make allowances for human nature.
That is why the Orange God was successful, and all your establishmentarianists are not.
It is the same reason that Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, Grant, Eisenhower, FDR, JFK and so so many others were successful. And why Mitt, Mitch, Paul Ryan and Jeb, etc. rely on connections, patronage the the force of mere voting history to maintain their positions…
This is what you sound like.
Oh no! We will be denied the incremental establishment Conservatism that has delivered nothing of substance for more than four decades! Quel dommage. Strategic Conservatives ™ are hilarious. DO SOMETHING.
Will Wilkinson demands a courtesy of believing him at his word that he didn’t intend to promote violence that he and his ilk would never, ever, ever dream of offering to their opponents.
The only way this stops is if the left are viciously held to their own standard.
@ Albatross
That’s more or less where I’ve ended up, but it isn’t where I started. I never liked him – I tend not to like politicos much, and the few times I have, I’ve been disappointed eventually. But … I couldn’t understand how so many of you were admiring the Emperor’s new clothes when he was clearly naked. I read David French and the other NR guys (recall this? It was basically right https://www.businessinsider.com.au/national-review-donald-trump-issue-2016-1?r=US&IR=T) … yet … he wasn’t Clinton, and could see the case that he might be better. I expect that if I had a vote in 2016 I’d have voted Johonson/Weld (And for Weld ’20 in the GOP primaries).
But seriously – can you look on what has happened in the last year and not conclude that he’s about the worst thing to happen to the GOP since Hoover? I mean, Nixon took the US off the gold standard and imposed price controls, but could at least claim to have set up something in SE Asia that might have held; and won a (now often forgotten) smashing re-election. Bush II started a war he didn’t know how to end, but, at least he didn’t turn his back on it (and the people who’d accepted US promises of support). But Trump: what’s the legacy? Massive increases in government debt; the fostering of yet more restrictions on trade; and the coalescence of another ethnic identity voting bloc – are those achievements?
So, yeah. In the end I’m more than disdainful of Trump. He embodied much of what was the worst in democratic politics.