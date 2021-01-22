Jack Dorsey backs assassination of Donald Trump

Posted on 3:02 pm, January 22, 2021 by currencylad

“Revenge is inevitable,” it reads. The extremist Twitter chief’s decision to allow Tehran to to post it constitutes endorsement – and also, one would have thought, a criminal offence in the United States.

This entry was posted in Politics of the Left, Terrorism. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Jack Dorsey backs assassination of Donald Trump

  1. Chris M
    #3733433, posted on January 22, 2021 at 4:32 pm

    “Jack Dorsey backs assassination of Donald Trump”

    Er, of course he does.

    Is this meant to be surprising or unusual in some way?

  2. notafan
    #3733449, posted on January 22, 2021 at 4:46 pm

    That is disgraceful. The US government should be calling the Iranian ambassador in for a chat.

  3. stevem
    #3733460, posted on January 22, 2021 at 4:51 pm

    The US government should be calling the Iranian ambassador in for a chat.

    They could try that. I doubt it would do any good as Iran has no US embassy.

  4. mundi
    #3733491, posted on January 22, 2021 at 5:16 pm

    Interesting how twitter is being dropped by their service providers or apple etc, for obviously not moderating properly…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.