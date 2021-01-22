Music Maestro: January 22, 2021

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3733521, posted on January 22, 2021 at 5:39 pm

    I was thinking of great sax, as you do. So here’s one.
    Not many people can play two saxes at once.

  2. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3733541, posted on January 22, 2021 at 5:51 pm

    Here’s more great sax. This is for Donald Trump. The sax player doesn’t do two at once but his switcheroo mid-solo is rather adept, and as well as carrying two beasts he has two more on a rack in front of him.

    You reached for the secret too soon
    You cried for the moon
    Shine on you crazy diamond
    Threatened by shadows at night and exposed in the light
    Shine on you crazy diamond
    Well you wore out your welcome with random precision
    Rode on the steel breeze
    Come on you raver, you seer of visions
    Come on you painter
    You piper, you prisoner, and shine

  3. Some History
    #3733556, posted on January 22, 2021 at 6:02 pm

    Toto – Hold The Line

  5. Ragu
    #3733572, posted on January 22, 2021 at 6:14 pm

    youtube.com/watch?v=06lWmDg7i7Q

  6. Peter Greagg
    #3733582, posted on January 22, 2021 at 6:23 pm

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_sK0BtlYoOw

    The vision isn’t much but the sound/emotion is awsome (to me at least).

  8. Some History
    #3733585, posted on January 22, 2021 at 6:24 pm

    Smooth music. Featuring drummer Stanley Randolph (tour drummer for Stevie Wonder in late-2000s, recently touring with Gwen Stefani?)

    In January 2018, Vic Firth (drumsticks) hosted its first ever #vfJAMS LIVE recording session at EastWest Studios in Hollywood, California. This amazing event showcased some the world’s top drummers performing with Robert “Sput” Searight and the all-star vfJAMS Band!

    Episode 4 – Stanley Randolph featuring vocalist Elise Testone

    Song – “Honey”

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=raja1uKoZHc
    .

  10. Rex Anger
    #3733615, posted on January 22, 2021 at 6:36 pm

    @ Bruce-
    You utter sax fiend, you!

    How you haven’t ended up on a Sax Offender list somewhere is beyond me…

    But you know what? After this week, I couldn’t care less. I truly have…

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=TXK03FHVsHk

  11. Rex Anger
    #3733619, posted on January 22, 2021 at 6:40 pm

    And on that subject, here is 2020 and 2021, the Steal, the C00f and whatever else our benificent and imperious leaders have next devised for us to endure in a nutshell:

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=h8bJmealgtA

    * Sinc- Why didn’t you use this one to start a Music Maestro thread? It is perfect!

  12. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3733653, posted on January 22, 2021 at 6:58 pm

    Ragu – Haven’t ever heard Robin Trower, that’s a fine track. Reminds me of Soundgarden and Chris Cornell, but much earlier. Forgive me if I add a playable link:

  14. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3733680, posted on January 22, 2021 at 7:13 pm

    More sax. I can see why Rupert Murdoch is such a happy guy, what a babe!

  15. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3733705, posted on January 22, 2021 at 7:35 pm

    Ferry with a harmonica is pretty good too. Speaking of harmonica I think Struth put us onto this track:

  16. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3733725, posted on January 22, 2021 at 7:58 pm

    Done with sax. Tuba now. I like this video, a simple and elegant way to put a single onto YouTube. Aussie band. Only time I’ve ever been to the Opera House in anger was to see them.

  17. Frank
    #3733738, posted on January 22, 2021 at 8:05 pm

    Mr Ferry does the sleazy lounge lizard thing pretty well.

  18. Frank
    #3733742, posted on January 22, 2021 at 8:09 pm

    But who is more formidable, Jerry Hall or Wendy Deng?

  19. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3733746, posted on January 22, 2021 at 8:12 pm

    Tiger lady!

  21. areff
    #3733909, posted on January 22, 2021 at 11:28 pm

    But who is more formidable, Jerry Hall or Wendy Deng?

    Ms Deng never banged the delivery boy from Gramercy Park Pizza for a bet, or so the story goes.

  22. Nob
    #3733972, posted on January 23, 2021 at 3:30 am

    Do tell us more areff.

    Roland Kirk played two saxes at once for a stage trick.
    The musicians Union would ban it in Australia.

