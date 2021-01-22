Music Maestro: January 22, 2021

Liberty Quote
To lay with one hand the power of the government on the property of the citizen, and with the other to bestow it upon favored individuals to aid private enterprises and build up private fortunes, is none the less a robbery because it is done under the forms of law and is called taxation.— Samuel F. Miller
I was thinking of great sax, as you do. So here’s one.
Not many people can play two saxes at once.
Here’s more great sax. This is for Donald Trump. The sax player doesn’t do two at once but his switcheroo mid-solo is rather adept, and as well as carrying two beasts he has two more on a rack in front of him.
Toto – Hold The Line
Marillion. Great band.
youtube.com/watch?v=06lWmDg7i7Q
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_sK0BtlYoOw
The vision isn’t much but the sound/emotion is awsome (to me at least).
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_sK0BtlYoOw
try again
Smooth music. Featuring drummer Stanley Randolph (tour drummer for Stevie Wonder in late-2000s, recently touring with Gwen Stefani?)
In January 2018, Vic Firth (drumsticks) hosted its first ever #vfJAMS LIVE recording session at EastWest Studios in Hollywood, California. This amazing event showcased some the world’s top drummers performing with Robert “Sput” Searight and the all-star vfJAMS Band!
Episode 4 – Stanley Randolph featuring vocalist Elise Testone
Song – “Honey”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=raja1uKoZHc
.
@ Bruce-
You utter sax fiend, you!
How you haven’t ended up on a Sax Offender list somewhere is beyond me…
But you know what? After this week, I couldn’t care less. I truly have…
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=TXK03FHVsHk
And on that subject, here is 2020 and 2021, the Steal, the C00f and whatever else our benificent and imperious leaders have next devised for us to endure in a nutshell:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=h8bJmealgtA
* Sinc- Why didn’t you use this one to start a Music Maestro thread? It is perfect!
Ragu – Haven’t ever heard Robin Trower, that’s a fine track. Reminds me of Soundgarden and Chris Cornell, but much earlier. Forgive me if I add a playable link:
More sax. I can see why Rupert Murdoch is such a happy guy, what a babe!
Ferry with a harmonica is pretty good too. Speaking of harmonica I think Struth put us onto this track:
Done with sax. Tuba now. I like this video, a simple and elegant way to put a single onto YouTube. Aussie band. Only time I’ve ever been to the Opera House in anger was to see them.
Mr Ferry does the sleazy lounge lizard thing pretty well.
But who is more formidable, Jerry Hall or Wendy Deng?
Tiger lady!
😎
But who is more formidable, Jerry Hall or Wendy Deng?
Ms Deng never banged the delivery boy from Gramercy Park Pizza for a bet, or so the story goes.
Do tell us more areff.
Roland Kirk played two saxes at once for a stage trick.
The musicians Union would ban it in Australia.