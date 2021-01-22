Not because she, say, allowed 820 people to die of coronavirus

“I’m quite sick of talking about that person every summer. But I don’t give out those gongs, that’s not a matter for me, that’s for others. You might want to speak to them about why they think those views, which are disgraceful, hurtful and cost lives, should be honoured.”

– Macho man Daniel Andrews inciting hatred against a 78 year-old woman

    Dan is Victoria’s candidate to replace Marty Feldman.
    In other news, Scott Morrison has declared the COVID third wave defeated. I’m not sure if that’s because Trump has departed and the new “lightweightworker” in the White House has cast it into the outer darkness, or if it’s just the waning tail end of a bad flu season.

    What an utterly contemptible piece of work, whose actions actually cost 800 Victorians their lives; to be taking the high moral ground and lecturing someone whose shoelaces he is not fit to tie.

    ‘You might want to speak to them about why they think those views, which are disgraceful, hurtful and cost lives, should be honoured’ maybe he could ask the families of his 800 dead Victorians plus the yet to be accounted for number of bankrupt business owners? Just a thought that he might show a wee bit of contrition and acceptance of responsibility for his manifold failings before casting stones at others.

    I don’t accept lessons in morality (nor in anything else for that matter) from the sanctimonious, hypocritical, amoral, and those who are very parsimonious with the truth, such as Dictator Dan.

    Margaret Court, the greatest woman tennis player of all time. A great Australian.
    Daniel Andrews, a moron.

    Being gay is now deadly in Victoriastan? Goooo West …..oh no can’t do that either.

    What’s happening with the Fair Work action brought against him? Shouldn’t he be in jail by now?

    All I can say to Margaret Court is…

    Kol hakavod

    She is a great Australian and the greatest tennis player of all time. Her record will never be matched.

    In a just world he would be strung up from a lamppost by the laces from Margaret Court’s Dunlop Volley’s… (NADT)

    Daily Telegraph poll…the question is…”Does Margaret Court deserve to be made a Companion of the Order of Australia?”

    Yes – 66%
    No – 29%
    Unsure – 5%

    But of course, what the people think and want doesn’t matter.

    Is Premier Dan an Australian?

    Who knew?

    “which are disgraceful, hurtful and cost lives

    Unbelievable chutzpah from a disgusting sleaze.

    Can Deadly Dan Point to a single death certificate that states Margaret Court’s words were the primary cause of death?

    I thought not.

    I stand with Dan.
    On holidays in Queensland.

    I stand with Dan.
    On the private jet back to Victoria.

    I stand with Dan.
    Back in Melbourne while leaving other Victorians stranded for a coupla weeks.

    I am the Dan thy God.
    You shall have no other Gods before me.

    I believe that the Andrews Govt’s loss of control of hotel quarantine measures back in June 2020 were “disgraceful, hurtful and cost lives” (the lives of >800 Australians)

    It was an orphan decision AndrewWA.

    When they circumsized Andrews, they threw away the best bit.

    Goooo West …..oh no can’t do that either.

    Of course, there’s a song:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LNBjMRvOB5M&feature=emb_logo

    Something disturbing about the juxtapositions of words and images in that clip.

