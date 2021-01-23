24 hours after Biden was sworn in as Confederate President…

  1. Genghis
    #3734185, posted on January 23, 2021 at 10:41 am

    I gather the straits of Formosa is now Chinese and all shipping lanes to and from Tiawon can be blocked. Is is reassuring that Biden will be tough on China and we can relax that Free China is safe.

  2. Colonel Crispin Berka
    #3734189, posted on January 23, 2021 at 10:47 am

    Genghis,
    Might you be a former State government economist and once attended a Patrick Moore presentation in BNE ?
    Just going out on a limb there.
    If not, never mind.

  3. stackja
    #3734200, posted on January 23, 2021 at 10:50 am

    Biden like FDR waiting for Pearl Harbor.

  4. Rex Anger
    #3734203, posted on January 23, 2021 at 10:52 am

    Now the Chinese ‘Coastguard’ bully boys are allowed to fire at other ships whilenthrowing their weight around in other nations’ waters, watch them reply in kind…

    The Vietnamese and Philipinos will happily return the favour…

  5. Rex Anger
    #3734205, posted on January 23, 2021 at 10:53 am

  6. Snoopy
    #3734208, posted on January 23, 2021 at 10:55 am

    No mention of the Biden inauguration in TheirABC’s report. Amazing.

  7. cuckoo
    #3734209, posted on January 23, 2021 at 10:55 am

    Didn’t Jeffrey Archer write a book titled Shall we tell the President? Could be the tagline for the Biden presidency, all eighteen months of it.

  8. Colonel Crispin Berka
    #3734213, posted on January 23, 2021 at 10:57 am

    Biden Gives China an American Lightbulb Moment.
    https://thenationalpulse.com/news/biden-revokes-trump-energy-eo/

    President Biden has revoked a Trump-era executive order that sought to keep foreign countries and companies out of America’s bulk power systems – principally entities associated with the Chinese Communist Party – as part of his “Executive Order on Protecting Public Health and the Environment and Restoring Science to Tackle the Climate Crisis.”
    …Now, according to Biden’s executive order, the fate of the [Trump] executive order and America’s BPS rests in the hands of Biden’s Secretary of Energy and Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB)…
    The National Pulse exposed Biden’s OMB Head as formerly serving as the president of the Center for American Progress (CAP), an establishment think tank that has taken trips to China and co-authored reports alongside a Chinese Communist Party-backed influence operation. What’s more, Biden’s son Hunter was previously involved in several business relationships with CEFC China Energy Chairman Ye Jianming.

    Beijing Biden could only make it more obvious by flying the Chinese flag above the White House.

  9. Tom
    #3734214, posted on January 23, 2021 at 10:58 am

    Xi Jin Ping can’t believe how easy it was to take the White House: you simply buy the president, then get your commercial partners in Silicon Valley to ban your political opposition and cow the population into penury if they don’t follow your Kung Flu rules.

    The Chinese Communist Party has been given the green light to rule the world with an iron fist — with the compliance of the US military industrial complex.

  10. Snoopy
    #3734225, posted on January 23, 2021 at 11:05 am

    Xi Jin Ping can’t believe how easy it was to take the White House: you simply buy the president and video his son tupping underage honey traps, then get your commercial partners in Silicon Valley to ban your political opposition

  11. Leo G
    #3734240, posted on January 23, 2021 at 11:17 am

    The Washington Post has a headine story that high-profile Democrats believe President Biden has inherited Abe Lincoln’s Civil War.
    After four years of Democrat-incited insurrection, I do you reckon “Punchy Joe” really understands which side he purports to lead?

  12. Up The Workers!
    #3734252, posted on January 23, 2021 at 11:28 am

    The previous President wanted to
    “Make America Great Again”.

    This one vows to “Make America Chinese”.

    Old Sniffy Paedo-Joe(Made In China) Beijing Biden. Buggering up America – one kiddie at a time.

  13. Snoopy
    #3734256, posted on January 23, 2021 at 11:30 am

    Old Sniffy Paedo-Joe (Maid In China) Beijing Biden. Buggering up America – one kiddie at a time.

    Fixed

  14. Damon
    #3734264, posted on January 23, 2021 at 11:34 am

    It didn’t take the Chinese long to throw down the gauntlet, and you can bet the North Koreans won’t be far behind.

  15. candy
    #3734292, posted on January 23, 2021 at 11:53 am

    A message from China and not an obscure one either. Quite up front.

  16. Chris M
    #3734293, posted on January 23, 2021 at 11:53 am

    China have far more to lose when other countries do the same for their illegal entries.

  17. Up The Workers!
    #3734310, posted on January 23, 2021 at 12:08 pm

    How soon before Confederate Leaders, Paedo-Joe and his Trojan Kamal make the wearing of their white pointy full-face hats with the eye-slits, compulsory and start once again lynching from trees and telephone poles, all those with a skin-colour they don’t like?

    It sure worked a treat back in the days when the same racist mob were murdering the likes of President Abraham Lincoln, President John F. Kennedy, Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King.

    Senile Old Paedo-Joe has now been in office for almost 3 whole days, so it is probably past time that the demented, hate-filled Old Nancy Gin-Bottle, KKKillary Arkancide and Schifforbrains had him Bourdained, Epsteined or Arkancided.

  18. max
    #3734344, posted on January 23, 2021 at 12:34 pm

    The Pearl Harbor Myth:

    The question was how we should maneuver them into the position of firing the first shot without allowing too much danger to ourselves.

    He not only provoked the Japanese into firing the first shot at Pearl Harbor, but he was ultimately respon- sible for withholding vital information from the Pearl Harbor mil- itary commanders which, if conveyed to them, probably would have prevented the surprise attack altogether.

  19. exsteelworker
    #3734352, posted on January 23, 2021 at 12:37 pm

    Job killing, energy independence killing, free speech killing and now Xiden admits nothing can be done about the Chinese virus. It couldn’t possibly have been the last years of non stop protest encouraged by Dimocrats that help the Chinese virus from spreading? Noooo.
    The US of dumb and dumber A is fucked.

  20. Archivist
    #3734365, posted on January 23, 2021 at 12:49 pm

    He not only provoked the Japanese into firing the first shot at Pearl Harbor, but he was ultimately respon- sible for withholding vital information from the Pearl Harbor military commanders which, if conveyed to them, probably would have prevented the surprise attack altogether.
    I don’t know what you’re quoting or responding to, since the line you quote doesn’t appear earlier in this discussion.
    However, this is a lie.
    Roosevelt neither ‘provoked’ Pearl Harbor; nor did he have advance warning of it; nor did he withhold information about it from his commanders.
    Ockham’s razor applies. It was a surprise attack, to gain military advantage.

  22. Bruce
    #3734372, posted on January 23, 2021 at 12:54 pm

    The reign of Josef Stealin will probably be short, but “interesting”.

    Who and what follow are even more alarming to contemplate.

  23. Makka
    #3734384, posted on January 23, 2021 at 1:05 pm

    Don’t think of them as jobs. Think of them as families. Parents, kids, grandparents, small biz owners etc … all trying to survive off that income.

    President Joe Biden’s first day in office may have been historic in more ways than one: he may have set a single-day record for the number of jobs killed by an American president.

    Biden revoked the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, as promised. In so doing, he killed some 11,000 direct jobs that the pipeline’s construction was to have created, and an estimated 60,000 indirect jobs in secondary, related industries.

  24. Anne
    #3734391, posted on January 23, 2021 at 1:14 pm

    Did you ever see the movie, Capricorn One?

    You are watching a movie. Again.

    Biden is not President.

    Biden is not in the Whitehouse.

    The inauguration was a cinematic production.

  25. Leo G
    #3734416, posted on January 23, 2021 at 1:40 pm

    Roosevelt neither ‘provoked’ Pearl Harbor; nor did he have advance warning of it …

    There was Brigadier General Mitchell’s 1924 early warning:

    Japan knows full well that the United States will probably enter the next war with the methods and weapons of the former war. … It also knows full well that the defense of the Hawaiian group is based on the island of Oahu and not on the defense of the whole group. …

    The Japanese bombardment, 100 (aircraft) organized into four squadrons of 25 each.  The objectives for attack are:
    Ford Island, airdrome, hangers, storehouses and ammunition dumps; Navy fuel oil tanks; Water supply of Honolulu; Water supply of Schofield; Schofield Barracks airdrome and troop establishments; Naval submarine station; City and wharves of Honolulu. … 
    Attack will be launched as follows:  bombardment, attack to be made on Ford Island at 7:30 a.m. …
    Attack to be made on Clark Field (Philippine Islands) at 10:40 a.m. …
    Japanese pursuit aviation will meet bombardment over Clark Field, proceeding by squadrons, one at 3000 feet to Clark Field from the southeast and with the sun at their back, one at 5000 feet from the north and one at 10,000 feet from the west.  Should U.S. pursuit e destroyed or fail to appear, airdrome would be attacked with machine guns. …
    The Japanese air force would then carry out a systematic siege against Corregidor.

  26. Snoopy
    #3734425, posted on January 23, 2021 at 1:49 pm

    Washington DC is a town of mysteries.

    Who executed Ashli Babbitt?
    Who killed police officer Brian Sicknick?
    Who ordered 5000 national guardsmen to sleep on the floor of an underground carpark at a temperature of 38 degrees F?

  27. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3734430, posted on January 23, 2021 at 1:52 pm

    President Joe Biden’s first day in office may have been historic in more ways than one: he may have set a single-day record for the number of jobs killed by an American president.

    In turbulent times, the scum always rises to the top.

  28. Snoopy
    #3734439, posted on January 23, 2021 at 2:01 pm

    After Trump’s impeachment is upheld by a Senate trial, a BLM/Antifa provocateur will be charged with Sicknick’s murder.

  29. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3734444, posted on January 23, 2021 at 2:10 pm

    The ratfaced corrupt paedo is bought and paid for by the chinese ,wonder how the bribes to the bidens from Iran ,North Korea and Venezuela The biden bribe tak]king business7 is booming ,he will end up as rich as obama and the clintons .

  30. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3734447, posted on January 23, 2021 at 2:19 pm

    Joseph Stealin love it Bruce ,should be charged with larceny of election ,penalty mandatory life in Gitmo .
    These democrims are barking mad the things they are saying make the 1917 bolsheviks sound like a Quaker prayer meeting . All the disturbed thrown out of mental institutions joined the democrims .
    There are enough nutcases in the democrims to keep the psychiatric industry in work for ever .

  31. mh
    #3734453, posted on January 23, 2021 at 2:26 pm

    These democrims are barking mad the things they are saying make the 1917 bolsheviks sound like a Quaker prayer meeting .

    The bolsheviks have been a talking point recently.
    The Qanon operation appears to be a copybook of Operation Trust.

  32. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3734464, posted on January 23, 2021 at 2:45 pm

    Dont know what kind of drugs they are pumping into paedo joe but all the cognative loss he showed during his “campaign” where he impressed dozens of the converted . He was a munbling confused off the planet talking that has diminished he sounds like he was when he was getting bribes oas VP Dementia is irreversible it only gets worse ,so he must be on some drug to be lucid ,usually the dementia will overcome the medication as it progresses ,and he will end up being his usual incoherent foolish self ,the kiddie siffing paedo we all know .
    Even crooked hilary would have made a better soros puppet president ,this asshole is a recipe forbdisaster

  33. WHF
    #3734474, posted on January 23, 2021 at 2:55 pm

    For heaven’s sake just waittill the national congress they hav3 every few years and put one lousy nuke in the building. Kill less than a couple hundred thousand of them. No big deal but the message would be sent.

