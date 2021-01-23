Open Forum: January 23, 2021

Posted on 12:01 am, January 23, 2021 by Sinclair Davidson
44 Responses to Open Forum: January 23, 2021

  5. Zyconoclast
    #3733923, posted on January 23, 2021 at 12:09 am

    18-Month Old Fatally Shoots 5-Year-Old In Detroit, Police Say

    DETROIT — A 5-year-old child is dead after he was shot inside of a home in Detroit Wednesday morning — the shooter was only 1-year-old, police said.

    Police were called to the scene of a shooting in the 2400 block of Sturtevant around 9:30 a.m. local time. Responding officers attempted to render aid and the child was ultimately taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

    A police spokesperson said the firearm was “accessible” to the toddler but didn’t provide further details. It was also unclear what type of firearm was used.

    The father of the children is being detained.

  6. Bruce in WA
    #3733924, posted on January 23, 2021 at 12:09 am

    I protest, FT, and I identify as third! Podium!

  7. Bruce in WA
    #3733925, posted on January 23, 2021 at 12:10 am

    No. fucking. excuse!

  8. Rossini
    #3733926, posted on January 23, 2021 at 12:14 am

    Dan the man has achieved so much more than Ms Court
    Just ask him

  9. Knuckle Dragger
    #3733927, posted on January 23, 2021 at 12:15 am

    I declare this thread devoted to critiques of the Dardanelles campaign in 1915.

  12. Megan
    #3733933, posted on January 23, 2021 at 12:32 am

    Good evening. And good night!

  14. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #3733939, posted on January 23, 2021 at 12:48 am

    14, on the wing. How embarrassing!

  15. nb
    #3733941, posted on January 23, 2021 at 12:52 am

    “Thieves reject locked doors. Threaten to stop stealing.”

  16. Rex Mango
    #3733950, posted on January 23, 2021 at 1:31 am

    KD, just read your post about the Dardanelles campaign of 1915 & am happy to say my Grandfather considered Churchill a war criminal for such an enterprise. My take somewhat different. It was a legitimate military gamble that could have paid off & best thing that ever happened to the Australian army (seriously) was getting sent to a Turkish side show sans artillery while the Canadians were canon fodder at Vimy Ridge.

  17. Rex Mango
    #3733952, posted on January 23, 2021 at 1:35 am

    Thing about the Dardanelles campaign though, it becomes depressingly similar to another more recent war which wankers moan about.

  18. Rex Mango
    #3733953, posted on January 23, 2021 at 1:39 am

    Another crucial question re the Dardanelles campaign, is could the Poms have forced the Narrows if Jacki Fischer gave Churchill the decent ships?

  19. Rex Mango
    #3733954, posted on January 23, 2021 at 1:44 am

    Biden voters checking out historical weapons:

  20. Rex Mango
    #3733955, posted on January 23, 2021 at 1:47 am

    Ok, this video very instructional. Numbers take note:

  21. Rex Mango
    #3733958, posted on January 23, 2021 at 1:52 am

    7min, but your go to man with any weapon is Gun Jesus:

  22. Rex Mango
    #3733960, posted on January 23, 2021 at 2:05 am

    This bloke sums things up pretty well in 2min:

  24. Rex Mango
    #3733963, posted on January 23, 2021 at 2:11 am

    Posted something similar last night, but geez this drummer is great:

  25. Rex Mango
    #3733964, posted on January 23, 2021 at 2:21 am

    Numbers, check this out – it’s like going to war:

  26. maree
    #3733967, posted on January 23, 2021 at 3:10 am

    Numbers sat at a desk at HQ. My husband and his mates did the other stuff.

  27. maree
    #3733970, posted on January 23, 2021 at 3:22 am

    I often wonder why numbers never talks about mates. Seriously. He turns up on all sorts of pages beating the same old drum, but I do wonder if he has mates.

    Meanwhile, the spouse and his mates from 1ARU, 6RAR, 2RAR are all still tight 55yrs later from 1966/7, keep to their own and never bleat about “oh me, oh my, why did they send me there.”

  43. DrBeauGan
    #3733991, posted on January 23, 2021 at 4:32 am

    Thanks Tom. Signs of buyer’s remorse?

