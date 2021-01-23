Liberty Quote
Liberty lies in the hearts of men and women. When it dies there, no constitution, no law, no court can save it.— Justice Learned Hand
Open Forum: January 23, 2021
First?
First
OK – second & third
and fourth
18-Month Old Fatally Shoots 5-Year-Old In Detroit, Police Say
DETROIT — A 5-year-old child is dead after he was shot inside of a home in Detroit Wednesday morning — the shooter was only 1-year-old, police said.
Police were called to the scene of a shooting in the 2400 block of Sturtevant around 9:30 a.m. local time. Responding officers attempted to render aid and the child was ultimately taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A police spokesperson said the firearm was “accessible” to the toddler but didn’t provide further details. It was also unclear what type of firearm was used.
The father of the children is being detained.
I protest, FT, and I identify as third! Podium!
No. fucking. excuse!
Dan the man has achieved so much more than Ms Court
Just ask him
I declare this thread devoted to critiques of the Dardanelles campaign in 1915.
Lame pics.
Good evening. And good night!
Drinks!
14, on the wing. How embarrassing!
“Thieves reject locked doors. Threaten to stop stealing.”
KD, just read your post about the Dardanelles campaign of 1915 & am happy to say my Grandfather considered Churchill a war criminal for such an enterprise. My take somewhat different. It was a legitimate military gamble that could have paid off & best thing that ever happened to the Australian army (seriously) was getting sent to a Turkish side show sans artillery while the Canadians were canon fodder at Vimy Ridge.
Thing about the Dardanelles campaign though, it becomes depressingly similar to another more recent war which wankers moan about.
Another crucial question re the Dardanelles campaign, is could the Poms have forced the Narrows if Jacki Fischer gave Churchill the decent ships?
Biden voters checking out historical weapons:
Ok, this video very instructional. Numbers take note:
7min, but your go to man with any weapon is Gun Jesus:
This bloke sums things up pretty well in 2min:
That’s not a gun.
THIS is a gun!
Posted something similar last night, but geez this drummer is great:
Numbers, check this out – it’s like going to war:
Numbers sat at a desk at HQ. My husband and his mates did the other stuff.
I often wonder why numbers never talks about mates. Seriously. He turns up on all sorts of pages beating the same old drum, but I do wonder if he has mates.
Meanwhile, the spouse and his mates from 1ARU, 6RAR, 2RAR are all still tight 55yrs later from 1966/7, keep to their own and never bleat about “oh me, oh my, why did they send me there.”
Johannes Leak.
Warren Brown.
David Rowe.
Christian Adams.
Paul Thomas.
Andy Davey.
Dave Brown.
Michael Ramirez.
A.F. Branco.
Chip Bok.
Tom Stiglich.
Al Goodwyn.
Al Goodwyn #2.
Steve Kelley.
Matt Margolis.
Thanks Tom. Signs of buyer’s remorse?
There is truth in that.