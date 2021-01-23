The Basement Insurrection

IT’S very possible that Joe Biden has sentenced to death some of the troops charged with pretending to guard his fake inauguration from non-existent ‘threats’ this week. Not only were these soldiers slimed by the incoming ‘administration’ as potential assassins, they were accommodated in a Biden-like basement where at least 200 of them contracted coronavirus.
You might recall how the media and its hand-picked ‘experts’ slammed as “insanity” Donald Trump’s harmless hospital drive-by to wave at supporters last October. A few Secret Service agents were placed in mortal danger, they bleated. The ABC was especially outraged:
ABC Washington correspondent David Lipson described the scenes as “extraordinary”.
He said the busy road outside Walter Reed hospital was closed without warning and the President’s motorcade appeared suddenly.
“It came out of the hospital grounds, drove slowly down the road behind me,” Lipson said.
“Inside that car, his security detail and the driver, of course, all the windows closed, they were all wearing masks, but clearly quite a risk was taken so the President could meet and thank his fans even if it was from inside a car.”
So how did the ABC report the news that Joe Biden has endangered the lives of thousands, caused 200 soldiers to contract COVID and that all of the men ‘guarding’ him were forced to camp on concrete while sharing two or three toilets? You guessed it:
Biden is illegitimate and like the election in November the Georgia run offs had serious irregularities. Strap in, going to be an interesting 4 years…
Has not taken long for the Biden presidency to start to fall apart . EO s that will destroy the economy of the country , the first garbled speech when explaining the plans ( played on Fox News) now this disaster
There will be at least one investigative reporter who will chase down stories to get the fame . More coming including the meme about the little girl in Arkansas with Stripper mother . Crackhead father and a grandfather 46 th president . Really good impression management Terrible Press secretary also every second statement That was an excellent Question but I have no idea.
Dave the problem is not the contraction of covid but the number of troops that will require isolation especially with Antifa arking up ‘ I reckon they are going to need all the troops they can muster .
Joe Biden’s first covid test a massive fail.
