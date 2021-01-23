The State vs. Pineapple

IT’s one of the most strange and outlandish elections in the history of Australian local government. Piquing the interest of national media, today’s Rockhampton mayoralty by-election is also as Queensland as Joh, XXXX, the Maroons and the summer pong of squished mangoes rotting in dunny lanes. A Doomben 10,000 field of 17 aspirants is vying for the robes and livery collar of office but the contender everybody is talking about doesn’t wear shoes. His name is Pineapple. The deserving Steven Bradbury of our age, Chris “Pineapple” Hooper is an eccentric retired train driver, environmentalist and street crank who accidentally became mayor of the no-nonsense “Beef Capital of Australia” last year. How? Well, the long-time Labor-cum-Independent incumbent Margaret Strelow resigned in November 2020 after an official finding of misconduct relating to undeclared goodies she received from mining giant Adani during a trip to India in 2017.
And?
Annastacia Palaszczuk strongly resented Strelow contesting the seat of Rockhampton in the state election of November 2017 – the local palace chook took a sizable peck out of Labor’s vote on the day while losing – and was leaving nothing to chance for the upcoming state poll in October 2020. The law was amended in June 2020 to prevent serving mayors from pulling a Margaret ever again. If they abandoned their humbler chairs for George Street leather they’d be replaced by their most popular opponent. In March last year, that man was Pineapple who won 31.5 percent of votes to Strelow’s 68.4 in a two-horse race. Ergo: the Electoral Commission of Queensland named Pineapple the rightful Mayor of Rockhampton when his vastly more experienced (and vastly more vain) vanquisher vamoosed. Oops. No problem for the arrogant, newly re-elected Palaszczuk brains trust, though. The amended law was amended to get rid of Pineapple and ensure none like him ever ripen again. I’m not sure how to categorise this debacle but it isn’t the rule of law. Not exactly a bill of attainder but when the state enacts a retrospective law targeting one man, that is dangerous.
These, however, are the times we live in. Virus-high governments think they can do whatever they want.
Given the unlikelihood of any candidate winning a plurality today, name recognition, preference flows and the guiltless pleasure of thumbing a nose at the Premier may coalesce to Pineapple’s advantage. The woman whose ambition and carelessness started it all realises 70 percent of voters usually tick only one box. Margaret Strelow is therefore pleading with them to do their due diligence for the sake of democracy – something neither she nor Annastacia Palaszczuk bothered with themselves.
Having the state insert itself into your affairs is worse than having a pineapple inserted.
Don’t forget it’s a one chamber parliament so no chance of nasty questions.
He won by default, but he wasn’t an accidental winner.
He won, under their rules.
Politicians, nothing but a pack of stinking, lying, filthy, untrustworthy, self seeking aholes that want to show us little people how virtuous and brilliant they are and we should be down our knees thanking our lucky stars they have deigned to come down from their lofty heights above us to tell us how to live.
It’s also very interesting to see the change in attitude and demeanour of pony girl now she has won her third term, making her the most successful female state leader in history, she doesn’t give a rats arse.
Labor fielded a new candidate in 2017 when Bill Byrne retired.
My reading of the Strehlow nomination was to shore up preferences for the Labor candidate, which is what happened, though perhaps that wasn’t the intention.
Some might remember longtime Mayor Rex Pilbeam [1952 Council Elections- c.8 June 1953, where he ran into a spot of bother [see Canberra Times 8/6/1953] & 1954-1982]. The guy had a head like a pineapple. I’ll see if I can rustle up a picture.
Nah, Pineapple is just an idiot, 40 year driving trains all hours will do that.
He’s not out of place tho:
Perennial unsuccessful Council candidate lived on Lakes Creek Rd when it was only a thin strip of bitumen, and a puddle 10 yards diameter on the edge of the road in front of his house filled up after heavy rain.
He erects a sign in the middle No Duck Shooting in My Duck Pond
There’s a lot of it about. WA made a law against another eccentric Queenslander – Big Clive – stopping him from suing them after they ripped him off.
What do you mean “nah”, he’s an idiot, Ed?
Nah what?
Nah, the rule of law doesn’t matter because you think somebody is an idiot?
Maybe if somebody decides you’re an idiot, the parliament can pass a law about you.
Remember this anytime somebody suggests devolving powers to local government. Emptying the bins is about the limits of their abilities – and sometimes not even that.
