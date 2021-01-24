Administration incites terrorist attack on Ohio cathedral

Posted on 1:19 pm, January 24, 2021 by currencylad

Abortion: it’s now being sold like Hoover’s Chicken For Every Pot or – better – Hitler’s Volkswagen:

 
Predictably, Democrat extremists are newly energised by the Biden-Harris green light. The day after the latter’s nasty – and laughably hypocritical – abortion-as-Beetle declaration, Roe-Wade terrorists invaded St Joseph’s in Columbus during a Respect Life Mass. The little children especially must have been deeply frightened – as also the elderly.

                    Video of the invasion here. In this second clip, a policeman gets rid of them.

 
Were I in a position to formally offer advice to the Catholic bishops of the United States, I would strongly urge them to organise small Swiss Guards (as it were) for all cathedrals, basilicas and well-attended churches. Unlike the Capitol in Washington DC – a soulless pigpen of swindlers – these true sacred places and their frequenters have no earthly protection.

31 Responses to Administration incites terrorist attack on Ohio cathedral

  1. mh
    #3735360, posted on January 24, 2021 at 1:24 pm

    The ChiDems have given these morons the green light to take the war on Christians to the next level.

  2. Lee
    #3735369, posted on January 24, 2021 at 1:33 pm

    They wouldn’t have the guts to invade a mosque.

  3. Gorilla Dance Party
    #3735373, posted on January 24, 2021 at 1:37 pm

    Were I in a position to formally offer advice to the Catholic bishops of the United States

    … you would be a Democrat politician.

    The vast majority of the Bishops don’t give a shit about their flock. They would sell them to the wolves to keep their invites to cocktail parties. Churches are just going to have to keep men at the doors at all times going forward because worse than this is coming.

  4. PB
    #3735376, posted on January 24, 2021 at 1:40 pm

    If they did organise a “Swiss Guard” of their own it would be declared a Right-Wing terrorist militia in 3….2….1…

  5. Angus Black
    #3735377, posted on January 24, 2021 at 1:41 pm

    If I were offering the Bishops advice, I’d be suggesting they grasped the convictions of their faith and Ex-communicated all politicians who support abortion on demand (starting but by no means stopping with Biden). Or they quit and make way for Bishops of conscience.

    How can they be Roman Catholic bishops and not do this?

  6. notafan
    #3735380, posted on January 24, 2021 at 1:43 pm

    Just call them ushers.

  7. Snoopy
    #3735381, posted on January 24, 2021 at 1:47 pm

    In the past four years, reproductive health, including the right to choose, has been under relentless and extreme attack.

    It’s enough to make Goebbels jealous.

  8. Carpe Jugulum
    #3735385, posted on January 24, 2021 at 1:54 pm

    So it begins

    Sow the wind, reap the whirlwind.

    2A Christians will get fed up, then Civil War 2 will commence

  9. calli
    #3735386, posted on January 24, 2021 at 1:54 pm

    “For church that preaches life, you preach f…ing hate”, sez the pro-abortionist.

    Do these idiots even hear themselves?

  10. calli
    #3735387, posted on January 24, 2021 at 1:56 pm

    And notice it’s all flabby, mouthy women except one noodle armed stovepipe hoping to impress the skinny blonde ponytail.

  11. Cassie of Sydney
    #3735391, posted on January 24, 2021 at 2:04 pm

    “Lee
    #3735369, posted on January 24, 2021 at 1:33 pm
    They wouldn’t have the guts to invade a mosque.”

    Thanks Lee…you wrote what I was thinking.

    To be honest…words fail me. This was beyond despicable. I just despair about the west. Communists and Nazis routinely broke into synagogues and churches. Make no mistake…these terrorist scum are modern day Communists and Nazis.

    And where is the MSM on this? All I hear are crickets chirping.

  12. Some History
    #3735394, posted on January 24, 2021 at 2:06 pm

    2, 4, 6, 8 This church teaches hate.

    Get your [email protected]#%ing hands off me.
    Don’t [email protected]#%ing touch me.
    Get your [email protected]#%ing hands off me.
    [email protected]#% you! [email protected]#% you! [email protected]#% you!

    2, 4, 6, 8 This church teaches hate.

  13. Clam Chowdah
    #3735402, posted on January 24, 2021 at 2:19 pm

    Pretty lame that a few of the other me in the congregation didn’t pick up the cudgels.

  14. Gibbo
    #3735403, posted on January 24, 2021 at 2:20 pm

    I’m conflicted. While I am no fan of abortion in anything other than genuine medical cases, I find it useful that people who believe that killing their kids is “their right” are choosing not to breed. This can only improve the gene pool.
    🙂

  16. P
    #3735414, posted on January 24, 2021 at 2:34 pm

    THEFT!
    Call it what it is.

    the Vortex – January 22, 2021 – Video and Transcript

  17. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3735424, posted on January 24, 2021 at 2:47 pm

    Unfortunately abortion wasnt freely available when ratface paedo joe and his geriatric comrades were born ,what a pity ! Marxist socialists doing what they do best ,killing humans .
    Hitler Stalin Mao Korea Kims Pol Pot Mandela Mugabe Castro ,Guevarra etc etc

  18. Cassie of Sydney
    #3735427, posted on January 24, 2021 at 2:50 pm

    The truth is and I don’t care what people think, is that those protesters deserved some physical punishment…they should have been taken outside the cathedral (of course) and dealt with in an appropriate physical manner.

  19. Googoomuck
    #3735429, posted on January 24, 2021 at 2:52 pm

    Gobbo, I’m conflicted too. Personally, it is against my values. I am so glad that I was never in a situation where the abortion of one of children was a possibility. I’ll admit that I would have considered it in the case of severe deformity or intellectual disability. I believe that abortion should be “rare, safe and legal”, not a common form of birth control. Late term and post birth “abortions” are especially horrendous because it is obviously a person being killed. However, I don’t want political decisions made for reasons based on religious faith. To do so opens the door for any religion to press for legislation based on its faith. Blasphemy laws anyone? If the majority in a society approve of abortion, then the government should allow it. That’s democracy. A politician does not have to personally support it. That’s what is wrong with the Democrats’ stand: the hypocrisy of saying I’m a Catholic and I support unlimited abortion. You cannot reconcile the two. What are the non religious reasons for opposing it? There are probably sound philosophical answers to that question; in my simple view it is a life and a life should only be terminated for the most serious reasons.

  20. Chris M
    #3735434, posted on January 24, 2021 at 2:58 pm

    They’re clamouring and celebrating to kill tiny babies!?

    What a sad world, come Lord Jesus…

  21. C.L.
    #3735447, posted on January 24, 2021 at 3:10 pm

    The truth is and I don’t care what people think, is that those protesters deserved some physical punishment…they should have been taken outside the cathedral (of course) and dealt with in an appropriate physical manner.

    The rise of Antifa – pale, skinny weaklings pretending to be hot for combat – is directly related to the pacification of police methodologies over the past decade or so. As a result, they literally run riot.

    As for church invaders – same principle, really. They know it’s safe.

    In Russia, however, the church-invading Pussy Riot has faded from prominence.

    This is why:

  22. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3735453, posted on January 24, 2021 at 3:19 pm

    In Russia, however, the church-invading Pussy Riot has faded from prominence.

    pussy idiots

  23. a happy little debunker
    #3735457, posted on January 24, 2021 at 3:23 pm

    The other day, during his inauguration speech – Biden told his audience it was time to end the ‘uncivil war that pits red against blue’
    Of course – the most direct way to end any war is by beating your opponents.

    Joe Biden was literally inciting Democrats to beat-up non-Biden supporters.

    When can we impeach Biden for incitement of violence?

  24. Gorilla Dance Party
    #3735458, posted on January 24, 2021 at 3:25 pm

    The rise of Antifa – pale, skinny weaklings pretending to be hot for combat – is directly related to the pacification of police methodologies over the past decade or so. As a result, they literally run riot.

    They are also directly supported and funded by the deep state which is why (despite their appearance), you shouldn’t underestimate them. If the parishioners in this case had done what they should have done, you can bet they would have been prosecuted.

  25. Cassie of Sydney
    #3735459, posted on January 24, 2021 at 3:28 pm

    “The rise of Antifa – pale, skinny weaklings pretending to be hot for combat – is directly related to the pacification of police methodologies over the past decade or so. As a result, they literally run riot.

    As for church invaders – same principle, really. They know it’s safe.

    In Russia, however, the church-invading Pussy Riot has faded from prominence.

    This is why:”

    Thanks C.L….I really enjoyed watching that. Those terrorists in Ohio will just get a slap on the wrist….if they are prosecuted.

  26. Chris M
    #3735464, posted on January 24, 2021 at 3:34 pm

    At least with the vegan animal rights protesters you can appreciate their sincerely held belief in preserving the right to life of all animals which means they are also strongly anti-abortion.

    Um… I’m right on this, I think?

  27. cuckoo
    #3735467, posted on January 24, 2021 at 3:34 pm

    Looking forward to CL’s thoughts on this:

    A joint review of money transfers from the Vatican to Australia showed that between 2014 and 2020 only $9.5 million transited instead of the $2.3 billion originally calculated by Australia’s financial watchdog, the Vatican said on Wednesday

    Truly bizarre.

  29. stackja
    #3735528, posted on January 24, 2021 at 4:45 pm

    Obviously, the mothers of these “people” did not believe in abortion.

  30. PB
    #3735535, posted on January 24, 2021 at 4:52 pm

    “Make no mistake…these terrorist scum are modern day Communists and Nazis.”

    They seem to be a blend of the worst aspects of both.

  31. Zyconoclast
    #3735549, posted on January 24, 2021 at 5:05 pm

    So the rainbow flag, BLM sign, critical race theory classes and green Gaia worship did not act as a protective force shield?

