Administration incites terrorist attack on Ohio cathedral

Abortion: it’s now being sold like Hoover’s Chicken For Every Pot or – better – Hitler’s Volkswagen:



Predictably, Democrat extremists are newly energised by the Biden-Harris green light. The day after the latter’s nasty – and laughably hypocritical – abortion-as-Beetle declaration, Roe-Wade terrorists invaded St Joseph’s in Columbus during a Respect Life Mass. The little children especially must have been deeply frightened – as also the elderly.

Video of the invasion here . In this second clip, a policeman gets rid of them.



Were I in a position to formally offer advice to the Catholic bishops of the United States, I would strongly urge them to organise small Swiss Guards (as it were) for all cathedrals, basilicas and well-attended churches. Unlike the Capitol in Washington DC – a soulless pigpen of swindlers – these true sacred places and their frequenters have no earthly protection.