Administration incites terrorist attack on Ohio cathedral

Abortion: it’s now being sold like Hoover’s Chicken For Every Pot or – better – Hitler’s Volkswagen:
Predictably, Democrat extremists are newly energised by the Biden-Harris green light. The day after the latter’s nasty – and laughably hypocritical – abortion-as-Beetle declaration, Roe-Wade terrorists invaded St Joseph’s in Columbus during a Respect Life Mass. The little children especially must have been deeply frightened – as also the elderly.
Were I in a position to formally offer advice to the Catholic bishops of the United States, I would strongly urge them to organise small Swiss Guards (as it were) for all cathedrals, basilicas and well-attended churches. Unlike the Capitol in Washington DC – a soulless pigpen of swindlers – these true sacred places and their frequenters have no earthly protection.
The ChiDems have given these morons the green light to take the war on Christians to the next level.
They wouldn’t have the guts to invade a mosque.
… you would be a Democrat politician.
The vast majority of the Bishops don’t give a shit about their flock. They would sell them to the wolves to keep their invites to cocktail parties. Churches are just going to have to keep men at the doors at all times going forward because worse than this is coming.
If they did organise a “Swiss Guard” of their own it would be declared a Right-Wing terrorist militia in 3….2….1…
If I were offering the Bishops advice, I’d be suggesting they grasped the convictions of their faith and Ex-communicated all politicians who support abortion on demand (starting but by no means stopping with Biden). Or they quit and make way for Bishops of conscience.
How can they be Roman Catholic bishops and not do this?
Just call them ushers.
It’s enough to make Goebbels jealous.
So it begins
Sow the wind, reap the whirlwind.
2A Christians will get fed up, then Civil War 2 will commence
“For church that preaches life, you preach f…ing hate”, sez the pro-abortionist.
Do these idiots even hear themselves?
And notice it’s all flabby, mouthy women except one noodle armed stovepipe hoping to impress the skinny blonde ponytail.
Thanks Lee…you wrote what I was thinking.
To be honest…words fail me. This was beyond despicable. I just despair about the west. Communists and Nazis routinely broke into synagogues and churches. Make no mistake…these terrorist scum are modern day Communists and Nazis.
And where is the MSM on this? All I hear are crickets chirping.
Pretty lame that a few of the other me in the congregation didn’t pick up the cudgels.
I’m conflicted. While I am no fan of abortion in anything other than genuine medical cases, I find it useful that people who believe that killing their kids is “their right” are choosing not to breed. This can only improve the gene pool.
Men
the Vortex – January 22, 2021 – Video and Transcript
Unfortunately abortion wasnt freely available when ratface paedo joe and his geriatric comrades were born ,what a pity ! Marxist socialists doing what they do best ,killing humans .
Hitler Stalin Mao Korea Kims Pol Pot Mandela Mugabe Castro ,Guevarra etc etc
The truth is and I don’t care what people think, is that those protesters deserved some physical punishment…they should have been taken outside the cathedral (of course) and dealt with in an appropriate physical manner.
Gobbo, I’m conflicted too. Personally, it is against my values. I am so glad that I was never in a situation where the abortion of one of children was a possibility. I’ll admit that I would have considered it in the case of severe deformity or intellectual disability. I believe that abortion should be “rare, safe and legal”, not a common form of birth control. Late term and post birth “abortions” are especially horrendous because it is obviously a person being killed. However, I don’t want political decisions made for reasons based on religious faith. To do so opens the door for any religion to press for legislation based on its faith. Blasphemy laws anyone? If the majority in a society approve of abortion, then the government should allow it. That’s democracy. A politician does not have to personally support it. That’s what is wrong with the Democrats’ stand: the hypocrisy of saying I’m a Catholic and I support unlimited abortion. You cannot reconcile the two. What are the non religious reasons for opposing it? There are probably sound philosophical answers to that question; in my simple view it is a life and a life should only be terminated for the most serious reasons.
They’re clamouring and celebrating to kill tiny babies!?
What a sad world, come Lord Jesus…
The rise of Antifa – pale, skinny weaklings pretending to be hot for combat – is directly related to the pacification of police methodologies over the past decade or so. As a result, they literally run riot.
As for church invaders – same principle, really. They know it’s safe.
In Russia, however, the church-invading Pussy Riot has faded from prominence.
This is why:
The other day, during his inauguration speech – Biden told his audience it was time to end the ‘uncivil war that pits red against blue’
Of course – the most direct way to end any war is by beating your opponents.
Joe Biden was literally inciting Democrats to beat-up non-Biden supporters.
When can we impeach Biden for incitement of violence?
They are also directly supported and funded by the deep state which is why (despite their appearance), you shouldn’t underestimate them. If the parishioners in this case had done what they should have done, you can bet they would have been prosecuted.
Thanks C.L….I really enjoyed watching that. Those terrorists in Ohio will just get a slap on the wrist….if they are prosecuted.
At least with the vegan animal rights protesters you can appreciate their sincerely held belief in preserving the right to life of all animals which means they are also strongly anti-abortion.
Um… I’m right on this, I think?
Looking forward to CL’s thoughts on this:
Truly bizarre.
Austrac brainiacs.
Obviously, the mothers of these “people” did not believe in abortion.
“Make no mistake…these terrorist scum are modern day Communists and Nazis.”
They seem to be a blend of the worst aspects of both.
So the rainbow flag, BLM sign, critical race theory classes and green Gaia worship did not act as a protective force shield?