The difference between the two styles of debate, left-wing and right-wing, partly comes down to a differing view of civility, I think – for the right, civility is tolerating and even enjoying the bluster of one’s enemies. For the left, civility seems more to involve becoming offended on behalf of others.— Timothy Train
Bigotry
This entry was posted in Australian Story, Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.
It would seem it might have been inappropriate to award the good doctor an OAM in the first place.
A proper lefty protest would require leaving Australia until Margaret Court is arrested, publicly tortured and burnt at the stake for her beliefs one would think.
Margaret Court is living in leftists’ heads.
Noone cares, love.
So Doctor Clara Tuck Meng Soo doesn’t value his award?
Tells you all you need to know.
To think the “Tuck” part is literal. 😂
Lefties may not like it, but the bible is clear and Margaret Court (Australia’s greatest ever sportswoman) has every right to stick with the bible, as do I. The saving grace, if you are a Christian, is that Christ died for our sins. As Paul says, in that passage which got Folau into trouble, our sins have been washed clean. But, to be clear, among the many sins available for mankind to commit are homosexual acts. Gay marriage, which Ms Court opposes, invites the celebration of sin. None of that gives license to treat people unkindly or discriminate against them. And I don’t believe that Ms Court acts or believes otherwise. Give her a break and the well-deserved gong.
Yep, Calli.
Read it all, folks.
She should return it because she should not have received it in the first place.
Where is this LGBT ..whatever,…..located?
Do they all agree with each other on everything, with the rest of the world against them.
Alan Jones….being a homosexual, is he part of the community.
Receiving honours for working with a non existent “community” should never have happened in the first place.
Waleed Ali, a mus sie, got stuck into her as well.
That’s right, a mus sie…..you couldn’t make that shit up.
Then I clicked on the link and it all ceased to matter.
“Do they all agree with each other on everything, with the rest of the world against them.”
I think that’s mostly lesbians. From my experience the guys tend to veer toward Conservatism, or they used to.
“And I don’t believe that Ms Court acts or believes otherwise.”
I don’t think I’ve actually heard much of what Margaret herself says, but I’ve certainly heard angry media wimminz filtering for me what she apparently says.
She denies ever saying trans kids are the spawn of Satan. Claims the interviewer said it, and it was then attributed to her.
Damon
#3735231, posted on January 24, 2021 at 11:21 am
It would seem it might have been inappropriate to award the good doctor an OAM in the first place.
Damon you are far too generous!
Scalpel.Nose.Spite.Face
What a Mickey Mouse, piss-poor wimp-out of a protest!
Handing back a gong you shouldn’t have received inthe first place is no protest of value at all.
In order to do it seriously, surely it calls for:
1). Hemlock;
2). Seppuku;
3). Arkancide, and
4). Self Immolation, in that order.
That’ll teach ’em, SURELY!
notafan
#3735248, posted on January 24, 2021 at 11:35 am
Noone cares, love
+1
Hahaha! And the petty lefty tantrums begin! Give Margaret five more trophies!