German showing the way to the green transition

Prolonged wind drought and freezing cold drives German power supply to the brink. Read all about it!
Soviet shortages led to the gag about “what has 100 legs and eats cabbage?” 50 Muscovites lining up to buy sausage.
Wind and solar obsessed Germans must feel a little like the USSR’s (unwilling) vegetarians at the moment.
Their endless seas of solar panels are plastered thick with snow and ice and, accordingly, producing two fifths, of five eighths of very little.
And their 30,000 wind turbines have downed tools, too. With bitterly cold, dead calm conditions across the country, wind power output has been reduced to an occasional trickle.
Power rationing is the only thing that’s preventing a total collapse of Germany’s grid; during the first week of January the country narrowly avoided widespread blackouts following the total collapse in wind and solar output.
But, if you relegate engineers to the status of well-meaning idiots, and supplant them with green ideologues with gender studies degrees, get ready for chaos. Which is precisely where ‘green’ energy obsessed Germany now finds itself.
A short video, made in Australia. 3874 views. The German Trifecta of Failure.
Check out our supply of RE at present.
At 6pm NSW time the wind is delivering 4% of the power supply with the mills turning over at 15% of capacity. The sun is fading fast and the coal clunkers are delivering 70% of the power approaching 90% of capacity.
This is the live displayt, so check the time.
There will be trouble at sunset without conventional power. Order your generator now.
To see the supply and demand through the day, see this display at the Aneroid site.
Power rationing is the only thing that’s preventing a total collapse of Germany’s grid…
Now, now Rafe…we don’t talk about power rationing anymore.
The preferred term is “demand management.”
1948 West Berlin needed to manage demand. West Allies flew in coal.
The Germans had powerrtioning under the Third Reich seems theFourth Treich socialists bring power shortages as a matter iof course perhaps its be ause they havid bever worked in their miserable lives .
But I don’t want to buy a Chinese home back-up generator.
What about Genelite, a “Leading Independent Manufacturer and Supplier of Generators and Power Products in Australia”?
Electricity like it’s winter 1945!!
Germans like to commit national suicide from time to time.
It’s fun that Europe seems beset by large amounts of strange white stuff at the moment.
Children won’t know what it is.
BBC Weather: Heavy snow to blanket UK within hours amid -10C Arctic temperature freeze (24 Jan)