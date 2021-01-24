It’s just the start with worse to come

Without Trump to Blame, Virus Turns the Corner.

A year ago, it was the greatest threat to humankind since the Black Death. Now it’s on the verge of becoming just another seasonal virus.

Which it is. Plus these.

Back to the endless wars: US military convoy enters northeast Syria

Biden Rescinds Trump Order Banning Chinese Communist Involvement In US Power Grid

‘Moscow Joe’ Already Trying to Appease Russia

Tucker Carlson: Biden cancels Keystone Pipeline, opens the border and shows who he really is

3 Unions That Endorsed Biden Seem Like They’re Already Regretting It

Critics Say ‘Biden Erased Women’ With Transgender Order

Plus this summing up.

I sure wish I had not learned so much over the last five years. In retrospect, five short years ago seems almost like Mayberry. Here are some important things that I didn’t know five years ago or now. There actually is a deep state and they really do not honor the election results nor the will of the people. There really appear to be lawless elements within the upper echelons of the FBI, CIA, and NSA who are not accountable for their crimes and are thus above the law. The fourth branch of government, the bureaucracy, really is unaccountable to the “unwashed masses.”

And finally, just as a reminder that America’s democracy is a complete sham.

Rasmussen Reports, one of only about three reputable pollsters out there, found that His Fraudulency Joe Biden’s first ever job approval rating as president is a pathetic 48 percent. Get this… President Trump’s exit approval rating was 51 percent. HAHAHAHAHA!! It gets even better… When President Trump took office in 2017, his first job approval rating in this same poll was 56 percent, which is eight points higher than His Fraudulency’s 48 percent. Hell, even Barry Obama entered office with a 67 percent approval rating back in ’09. The more you look at these numbers, the worse they are for Biden. When President Trump entered office, his disapproval rating was 44 percent.