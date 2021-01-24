It’s just the start with worse to come
Without Trump to Blame, Virus Turns the Corner.
A year ago, it was the greatest threat to humankind since the Black Death. Now it’s on the verge of becoming just another seasonal virus.
Which it is. Plus these.
Back to the endless wars: US military convoy enters northeast Syria
Biden Rescinds Trump Order Banning Chinese Communist Involvement In US Power Grid
‘Moscow Joe’ Already Trying to Appease Russia
Tucker Carlson: Biden cancels Keystone Pipeline, opens the border and shows who he really is
3 Unions That Endorsed Biden Seem Like They’re Already Regretting It
Critics Say ‘Biden Erased Women’ With Transgender Order
Plus this summing up.
American Thinker, by Andrew W. Coy Original Article
I sure wish I had not learned so much over the last five years. In retrospect, five short years ago seems almost like Mayberry. Here are some important things that I didn’t know five years ago or now. There actually is a deep state and they really do not honor the election results nor the will of the people. There really appear to be lawless elements within the upper echelons of the FBI, CIA, and NSA who are not accountable for their crimes and are thus above the law. The fourth branch of government, the bureaucracy, really is unaccountable to the “unwashed masses.”
And finally, just as a reminder that America’s democracy is a complete sham.
Breitbart Politics, by John Nolte Original Article
Rasmussen Reports, one of only about three reputable pollsters out there, found that His Fraudulency Joe Biden’s first ever job approval rating as president is a pathetic 48 percent. Get this… President Trump’s exit approval rating was 51 percent. HAHAHAHAHA!! It gets even better… When President Trump took office in 2017, his first job approval rating in this same poll was 56 percent, which is eight points higher than His Fraudulency’s 48 percent. Hell, even Barry Obama entered office with a 67 percent approval rating back in ’09. The more you look at these numbers, the worse they are for Biden. When President Trump entered office, his disapproval rating was 44 percent.
This entry was posted in American politics
, International
. Bookmark the permalink
.
Serves the smug union idiots right. They are getting exactly what they financially contributed to and voted for. Too dumb to see past the end of their Democrat noses
From the president Americans didn’t vote for in record numbers comes all the stuff they didn’t want, like a flood of illegal immigrants who will decimate the wages of the poorest workers in the country.
The only people it benefits are big business and the Hollywood rich, for whom the cost of cheap servants from Mexico will fall.
And there won’t be any stories about it in the media because that would be waaaaaycist.
The Democrats are now the party of the fat cats while pretending they’re not. And there’s nothing Americans can do about it because voting for anyone but the Washington swamp is now illegal thanks to the Chinese-owned election software that was installed last year.
The new president is a most remarkable man. It is obvious that this reasonably capable person prior to his aneurism became, after the operation, a genius. Witness:
a) Without a campaign he has captured the imaginations of Americans, making him the most popular incoming president ever, while not being so. Not only that, he did this while showing contempt for all those deplorable people who voted for him in such prodigious numbers.
b) Over the decades, on a congressional salary, he and his family have become super wealthy.
c) He ran against George, but beat Donald.
d) He seems to be able to cure us of the virus with just a few words, or not, depending how the wind blows.
e) The elan of his genius allows him to recognise the true role for the IRS is to sift through conservative organisations with a fine-tooth comb checking for things that might be used against them.
f) And dare I mention his subtle and devious program protecting the USA from Chinese infiltration, a task into which he has enrolled his entire family, plus so many of his congressional colleagues, such as Mitch.
g) He doesn’t even look a bit like Klaus Schwab or wear Darth Vader jackets. Instead he wears a Rolex, a man of the people.
With such political talent the list of his achievements will be monumental.