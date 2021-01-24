Winston Smith’s World

Whenever the Left says something violent it is always “taken out of context”. Whenever conservatives urge peaceful protest it is always “coded language”. Or simply put in MSM/bureaucrat and academic-speak, the Right’s speech is ‘violence’ whereas the Left’s violence is ‘speech’.”
The Left never faces consequences.
You forgot to mention nuance!
Apart from that, can I nominate John’s comment as a Liberty Quote?
This one just came up!
Nothing can be more abhorrent to democracy than to imprison a person or keep him in prison because he is unpopular. This is really the test of civilization.
— Winston Churchill
After our lives in media, we have given up on credibility there. If you think it is sick from the outside, the inside is worse than sickening it is toxic and foul for people who have a skerrick of logic and principle.
Many of us have retreated to the sidelines to watch and wait.
“stackja
#3735584, posted on January 24, 2021 at 5:50 pm
The Left never faces consequences.”
Yep…the left gets a free pass….this weekend the police broke up anti-mask protesters at a Westfield in Sydney. Wonder whether they’ll break up the “Invasion Day” demonstrations planned on Tuesday? Doubt it…another free pass.
They know this and they don’t care.
This is ineffective rhetoric for dealing with leftists.
The deliberate misuse of language to deceive was the hallmark of the first rebel against legitimate authority..
Whenever the Left says something violent it is always “taken out of context”. Whenever conservatives urge peaceful protest it is always “coded language”. Or simply put in MSM/bureaucrat and academic-speak, the Right’s speech is ‘violence’ whereas the Left’s violence is ‘speech’.”
It is even trickier than this.
You are not even allowed to quietly disengage.
Remember: White silence is violence
I once had some sympathy for homosexuals, climate advocates, greenies and probably would have once taken a knee as long as the protesting was peaceful. The left has destroyed all that in me – as soon as I hear the words “activist” or “protester” my hackles go up regardless of any value there maybe in the cause. I can’t of cause speak out or I will be cancelled. I feel powerless and my only recourse is the ballot box. Trouble is there isn’t much variety there either. What are we to do?
Under Capitalism man exploits his fellow man.
Whereas under Communism it’s quite the other way around.
MEDIA
Australia Day ‘inappropriate’ for ABC staff
The ABC has defended its decision to officially refer to January 26 as ‘Invasion Day’ in its coverage of Australia Day celebrations.
By STEVE JACKSON
Quality insight, Tel. The left will be scratching their heads.
maree: It’s not my insight … I think it originally came from the Soviets although often attributed to John Kenneth Galbraith.
“Australia Day ‘inappropriate’ for ABC staff”
Our taxes pay for these people?
the left is born out of the idea of making of love an active principle, which is why it ends up as hate.
you can’t force people to love, if you do u sow the seeds of resentment. jesus’ all-encompassing love was a by-product of his realness…he also knew how to lose his cool….compassion does not exist outside of truth, it is a consequence of it. truth activates the wisdom of the heart – love is receptivity…love is not an act, except when you get some action.
the beatles were wrong
love is not all you need
love is a by-product of being real
by the way…gab.com
new era of free speech
ABC declares Australia Day is “Invasion Day”.
There’s nowhere sensible that one can go from there.
Australia, USA, all gone full retard,
Not sure which commenter said it , and I like it ….but I for one would like to celebrate invasion day …a day when our refugee ancestors sailed upon and conquered this great land and with good humility even allowed the vanquished to live within the new powerful overlords civilization… although …I think the original owners should really have allocated more resources to defence
So if we invaded does that mean we conquered? What does that mean for things like land title?
This is why the Liberal Party is a joke and Paul Fletcher is an oxygen thief. We might as well have a Green Government if Fletcher is what passes as a Liberal.
https://www.theaustralian.com.au/business/media/abc-defends-use-of-invasion-day-to-mark-australia-day-celebrations/news-story/02716968228e314b196f7560b36dad53?utm_source=TheAustralian&utm_medium=Email&utm_campaign=Editorial&utm_content=TABreakingNews&[email protected]@@@@@@@@@&type=curated&position=1&overallPos=1&utm_source=TheAustralian&utm_medium=Email&utm_campaign=TA_BREAKING_CUR_01&utm_content=285366396&net_sub_uid=