Winston Smith’s World

Posted on 5:46 pm, January 24, 2021 by currencylad
Whenever the Left says something violent it is always “taken out of context”. Whenever conservatives urge peaceful protest it is always “coded language”. Or simply put in MSM/bureaucrat and academic-speak, the Right’s speech is ‘violence’ whereas the Left’s violence is ‘speech’.”

John Comnenus

19 Responses to Winston Smith’s World

  1. stackja
    #3735584, posted on January 24, 2021 at 5:50 pm

    The Left never faces consequences.

  2. Rex Anger
    #3735590, posted on January 24, 2021 at 5:56 pm

    You forgot to mention nuance!

    Apart from that, can I nominate John’s comment as a Liberty Quote?

  3. Rafe Champion
    #3735594, posted on January 24, 2021 at 5:57 pm

    This one just came up!

    Liberty Quote
    Nothing can be more abhorrent to democracy than to imprison a person or keep him in prison because he is unpopular. This is really the test of civilization.

    — Winston Churchill

  4. maree
    #3735595, posted on January 24, 2021 at 5:58 pm

    After our lives in media, we have given up on credibility there. If you think it is sick from the outside, the inside is worse than sickening it is toxic and foul for people who have a skerrick of logic and principle.

    Many of us have retreated to the sidelines to watch and wait.

  5. Cassie of Sydney
    #3735610, posted on January 24, 2021 at 6:07 pm

    "stackja
    #3735584, posted on January 24, 2021 at 5:50 pm
    The Left never faces consequences.”

    Yep…the left gets a free pass….this weekend the police broke up anti-mask protesters at a Westfield in Sydney. Wonder whether they’ll break up the “Invasion Day” demonstrations planned on Tuesday? Doubt it…another free pass.

  6. Gorilla Dance Party
    #3735611, posted on January 24, 2021 at 6:08 pm

    They know this and they don’t care.

    This is ineffective rhetoric for dealing with leftists.

  7. Roger
    #3735613, posted on January 24, 2021 at 6:16 pm

    The deliberate misuse of language to deceive was the hallmark of the first rebel against legitimate authority..

  8. Zyconoclast
    #3735631, posted on January 24, 2021 at 6:46 pm

    It is even trickier than this.
    You are not even allowed to quietly disengage.

    Remember: White silence is violence

  9. Snotball
    #3735638, posted on January 24, 2021 at 6:55 pm

    I once had some sympathy for homosexuals, climate advocates, greenies and probably would have once taken a knee as long as the protesting was peaceful. The left has destroyed all that in me – as soon as I hear the words “activist” or “protester” my hackles go up regardless of any value there maybe in the cause. I can’t of cause speak out or I will be cancelled. I feel powerless and my only recourse is the ballot box. Trouble is there isn’t much variety there either. What are we to do?

  10. Tel
    #3735668, posted on January 24, 2021 at 7:22 pm

    Under Capitalism man exploits his fellow man.

    Whereas under Communism it’s quite the other way around.

  12. maree
    #3735682, posted on January 24, 2021 at 7:29 pm

    Quality insight, Tel. The left will be scratching their heads.

  13. Tel
    #3735695, posted on January 24, 2021 at 7:39 pm

    maree: It’s not my insight … I think it originally came from the Soviets although often attributed to John Kenneth Galbraith.

  14. Damon
    #3735724, posted on January 24, 2021 at 7:59 pm

    “Australia Day ‘inappropriate’ for ABC staff”
    Our taxes pay for these people?

  15. gavalanche
    #3735734, posted on January 24, 2021 at 8:10 pm

    the left is born out of the idea of making of love an active principle, which is why it ends up as hate.
    you can’t force people to love, if you do u sow the seeds of resentment. jesus’ all-encompassing love was a by-product of his realness…he also knew how to lose his cool….compassion does not exist outside of truth, it is a consequence of it. truth activates the wisdom of the heart – love is receptivity…love is not an act, except when you get some action.
    the beatles were wrong
    love is not all you need
    love is a by-product of being real
    by the way…gab.com
    new era of free speech

  16. herodotus
    #3735748, posted on January 24, 2021 at 8:26 pm

    ABC declares Australia Day is “Invasion Day”.
    There’s nowhere sensible that one can go from there.
    Australia, USA, all gone full retard,

  17. The not very bright Marcus
    #3735754, posted on January 24, 2021 at 8:34 pm

    Not sure which commenter said it , and I like it ….but I for one would like to celebrate invasion day …a day when our refugee ancestors sailed upon and conquered this great land and with good humility even allowed the vanquished to live within the new powerful overlords civilization… although …I think the original owners should really have allocated more resources to defence

  18. Entropy
    #3735779, posted on January 24, 2021 at 9:06 pm

    So if we invaded does that mean we conquered? What does that mean for things like land title?

  19. The Sheriff
    #3735789, posted on January 24, 2021 at 9:19 pm

    Federal Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said the terminology used by the ABC was ultimately a matter for the broadcaster.

    “The Morrison government’s position on Australia Day is very clear,” Mr Fletcher said. “The position taken by the ABC is a matter for which the ABC must take accountability, as the ABC, by statute, has editorial independence from government.”

    This is why the Liberal Party is a joke and Paul Fletcher is an oxygen thief. We might as well have a Green Government if Fletcher is what passes as a Liberal.

