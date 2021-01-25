Insurrection: ABC incites left-wing extremists to endanger lives

Posted on 10:26 pm, January 25, 2021 by currencylad

8 Responses to Insurrection: ABC incites left-wing extremists to endanger lives

  1. stackja
    #3737069, posted on January 25, 2021 at 10:30 pm

    Leftists don’t get Wuhan virus.

  2. Buccaneer
    #3737074, posted on January 25, 2021 at 10:34 pm

    It’s quite incredible how this virus is so ideology specific, when anti mask protesters assemble, it’s an apocalypse, now we have invasion day delusionists assembling it’s a low risk event.

  3. The not very bright Marcus
    #3737090, posted on January 25, 2021 at 10:48 pm

    Is “invasion ” day celebrating the Darwin bombing or the Sydney mini sub incursion by the Japanese ?

  4. H B Bear
    #3737096, posted on January 25, 2021 at 10:51 pm

    Here we go again. This time it’s different?

  5. nb
    #3737111, posted on January 25, 2021 at 11:03 pm

    Atheism Bolshevism Communism

  6. Concerned Cataphile
    #3737124, posted on January 25, 2021 at 11:09 pm

    Where is the ABC mentioned in this article published by a newspaper owned by the people who own Channel 9?

    The more I read the increasingly unhinged mad libs from Currencylad the more I’m sure he either needs serious help from the Adult Reading Writing Helpline to aid with his comprehension of basic newspaper articles (please call 1300 6 555 06 now) or he’s deliberately spreading disinformation as a shill for the CCP.

  7. C.L.
    #3737186, posted on January 26, 2021 at 12:19 am

    For those like “Concerned Cataphile” who may have been in a coma over the past few days, the national broadcaster led the charge to label Australia Day as “invasion day”.

    That is the theme of tomorrow’s protest – which, according to the ABC’s own often projected standards (as applied to Republican rallies, Trump pressers and anti-lockdown demos) – is an epidemiological danger to the entire community.

  8. Rex Anger
    #3737216, posted on January 26, 2021 at 1:42 am

    More driveby trolling…

    CL? Have you got any more articles bashing the concept of ‘InVaShUn DaE’ that you can mass-post within the next 24-36 hours?

    I am curious to see just how much of Getup! and/or the various universities’ ArTz N Hu[W0]mAnItEEz students can be suckered into shitposting and trolling each other on the Cat, instead of wasting everyone else’s time.

    Think of it as a Civic Service to Australia…

