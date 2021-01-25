Liberty Quote
Fundamentally, there are only two ways of coordinating the economic activities of millions. One is central direction involving the use of coercion – the technique of the army and of the modern totalitarian state. The other is voluntary cooperation of individuals – the technique of the marketplace.— Milton Friedman
Insurrection: ABC incites left-wing extremists to endanger lives
Leftists don’t get Wuhan virus.
It’s quite incredible how this virus is so ideology specific, when anti mask protesters assemble, it’s an apocalypse, now we have invasion day delusionists assembling it’s a low risk event.
Is “invasion ” day celebrating the Darwin bombing or the Sydney mini sub incursion by the Japanese ?
Here we go again. This time it’s different?
Atheism Bolshevism Communism
Where is the ABC mentioned in this article published by a newspaper owned by the people who own Channel 9?
The more I read the increasingly unhinged mad libs from Currencylad the more I’m sure he either needs serious help from the Adult Reading Writing Helpline to aid with his comprehension of basic newspaper articles (please call 1300 6 555 06 now) or he’s deliberately spreading disinformation as a shill for the CCP.
For those like “Concerned Cataphile” who may have been in a coma over the past few days, the national broadcaster led the charge to label Australia Day as “invasion day”.
That is the theme of tomorrow’s protest – which, according to the ABC’s own often projected standards (as applied to Republican rallies, Trump pressers and anti-lockdown demos) – is an epidemiological danger to the entire community.
More driveby trolling…
CL? Have you got any more articles bashing the concept of ‘InVaShUn DaE’ that you can mass-post within the next 24-36 hours?
I am curious to see just how much of Getup! and/or the various universities’ ArTz N Hu[W0]mAnItEEz students can be suckered into shitposting and trolling each other on the Cat, instead of wasting everyone else’s time.
Think of it as a Civic Service to Australia…