It’s official “the politics of carbon is ended”!

In an article in the Spectator on Friday last week, I suggested that the Biden Administration was going to take drastic action and work with the EU to impose trade restraints on nations that they deem to be inadequately toeing the line on greenhouse. That would leave Australia vulnerable.
By that evening, the Prime Minister had pre-empted any trade war with an immediate surrender or, as his spin on the front page of The Weekend Australian put it, declaring that the “Politics of carbon has ended” .
The Spectator published a further piece of mine today which built on Morrison’s policy announcement that he wants Australia to achieve carbon neutrality by adopting yet to be discovered technology innovations. I speculate that the best path forward may be to proclaim Australia’s green credentials in having funded the destruction of its previously reliable electricity supply industry and to announce a 2050 net-zero commitment, while gradually eliminating subsidies and making the goal’s achievement “on the alchemy of turning hydrogen into energy or other unlikely breakthroughs.” Obtaining EU/US acceptance of such an approach as policy-compliant will be among the most important policy challenges Australia faces. Whereas Trump as President meant the greenhouse con would unravel, the woke Biden team will work in the opposite direction and a timid and at times greenhouse alamist Australian polity may move further in imposing costs on the economy.
In other news today, The Guardian is appalled to report on a pre-Christmas government announcement creating a committee to ensure carbon offsets are appropriately determined. The Guardian’s gripe is that the chair, David Byers, though presently part of the greenhouse mitigation bureaucracy (he heads a carbon-capture-and-storage subsidy program), previously worked in areas it judges climate skeptic. It is also worried that the impeccably credentialled Brian Fisher is a member of the committee.
In ploughing an alternative field, the Biden team, like the EU, realises that decarbonisation must be
multilateral to ensure acceptable national economic harm.
Australia is already fucked. As a country it produces next to nothing, no products or advanced services that anyone wants to buy. It can’t even, despite all its ‘health and science innovation precincts ‘ produce a Covid vaccine.
There is nothing that Australia exports that does not ‘emit’ CO2 when produced or used: coal, iron ore, beef, lamb, copper, overseas tourism, foreign students, even wine 🍷. Does anyone buy Australian fashion or use Australian architects or second rate Tech companies?
The Lucky Country is the thick and lazy country with morons in charge.
When all these exports are banned or curtailed, the Australian economy will be ‘a thing of the past’.
This is a correct statement.
And, like the EU, the US realises that “multilateral” does not include anything much outside of the Western World. Certainly not the BRICS economies, which make up ~30% of global economic activity.
Hence one of the critical tools is to overstate the potential harm of climate change so that the asymmetric response appears to be a justifiable net benefit.
What that statement means is that he doesn’t want the issue in the press, but he’ll quietly keep on cheating with Kyoto carryover credits, and do nothing else.
