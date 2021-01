It’s official “the politics of carbon is ended”!

The Spectator published a further piece of mine today which built on Morrison’s policy announcement that he wants Australia to achieve carbon neutrality by adopting yet to be discovered technology innovations. I speculate that the best path forward may be to proclaim Australia’s green credentials in having funded the destruction of its previously reliable electricity supply industry and to announce a 2050 net-zero commitment, while gradually eliminating subsidies and making the goal’s achievement “on the alchemy of turning hydrogen into energy or other unlikely breakthroughs.” Obtaining EU/US acceptance of such an approach as policy-compliant will be among the most important policy challenges Australia faces. Whereas Trump as President meant the greenhouse con would unravel, the woke Biden team will work in the opposite direction and a timid and at times greenhouse alamist Australian polity may move further in imposing costs on the economy.