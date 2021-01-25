The left are not hypocrites, they are totalitarian loons with an agenda

Someone gets it. A comment from here.

I read the same thing, day after day, from “conservatives” thinking they have discovered something novel … “Democrat hypocrisy!”

Meanwhile, the Marxists continue their march, crushing our liberty, not giving a damn about our cries of “Hypocrisy!”

Imagine complaining to some Chinese official about “Hypocrisy!” He would look at you, smile, and then send you off to the gulag for being an enemy of the state. THAT is how we need to see our Marxist Democrats…as ruthless totalitarians. Because that is EXACTLY what they are.

Our side’s mortal weakness is the inability to truly see what the enemy is all about. We believe they are just like us, and want what we want … liberty and a good life. NO. They don’t. They want you under their boot, and a great life. Freedom for them, not you. THAT is what our side does NOT understand.

And because we don’t understand what the Marxists totalitarians are about, we cede ground to them, we cave to them, giving up more and more of our country and freedoms, thinking THIS TIME these barbarians will leave us alone to be free.

WRONG.

Their goal is ABSOLUTE POWER over you, from what you think, what you read, what you eat, what you drive, where you live, to even how you die. Again, think China, here.

Folks … our side is decades behind the Marxists, as these barbarians own and control almost every single institution in our country. Especially, and most sadly, our schools.

And until we FIRST learn to see these monsters for who they are … we cannot FIGHT these monsters. They are liars and deceivers of the first order, as decades of their behavior have shown us.

Again … their goal is absolute power, which means America, and the very idea of America, must be eliminated. Erased. Which is why Biden, on his very first day, cancelled the 1776 Commission, which was a direct refutation of the putrid evil 1619 project being taught nationwide in our schools.