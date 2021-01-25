The left are not hypocrites, they are totalitarian loons with an agenda

Someone gets it. A comment from here.
I read the same thing, day after day, from “conservatives” thinking they have discovered something novel … “Democrat hypocrisy!”
Meanwhile, the Marxists continue their march, crushing our liberty, not giving a damn about our cries of “Hypocrisy!”
Imagine complaining to some Chinese official about “Hypocrisy!” He would look at you, smile, and then send you off to the gulag for being an enemy of the state. THAT is how we need to see our Marxist Democrats…as ruthless totalitarians. Because that is EXACTLY what they are.
Our side’s mortal weakness is the inability to truly see what the enemy is all about. We believe they are just like us, and want what we want … liberty and a good life. NO. They don’t. They want you under their boot, and a great life. Freedom for them, not you. THAT is what our side does NOT understand.
And because we don’t understand what the Marxists totalitarians are about, we cede ground to them, we cave to them, giving up more and more of our country and freedoms, thinking THIS TIME these barbarians will leave us alone to be free.
WRONG.
Their goal is ABSOLUTE POWER over you, from what you think, what you read, what you eat, what you drive, where you live, to even how you die. Again, think China, here.
Folks … our side is decades behind the Marxists, as these barbarians own and control almost every single institution in our country. Especially, and most sadly, our schools.
And until we FIRST learn to see these monsters for who they are … we cannot FIGHT these monsters. They are liars and deceivers of the first order, as decades of their behavior have shown us.
Again … their goal is absolute power, which means America, and the very idea of America, must be eliminated. Erased. Which is why Biden, on his very first day, cancelled the 1776 Commission, which was a direct refutation of the putrid evil 1619 project being taught nationwide in our schools.
It’s about America but it refers to all of us on the right across the Western world.
WITH THIS JUST TO HAND: Democrats’ first bill: H.R. 1. I sort of thought this must be just a joke, a kind of totalitarian wish-list, but it seems to really be an actual proposed piece of legislation. Here it is again. And if you don’t think it’s real, you can look at this: H.R. 1, the For the People Act.
Nationwide mail-in voting, banning restrictions on ballot harvesting, banning voter ID, criminal voters,DC Statehood roadwork, it’s all in here.
All those people who didn’t like that PDT ate with his elbows on the table and drank Diet Coke with his Big Mac, hope you are happier now. But maybe it really is just a joke.
AND HOW COULD I FORGET THIS:
Word!
“And because we don’t understand what the Marxists totalitarians are about, we cede ground to them, …”
The lesson from Trump – should you choose to learn it – is to go FAR right then negotiate back to somewhere near the middle. But THEY must make an offer (counter-offer) as well, or don’t move. If they don’t move, we don’t move – if they will compromise, we will too. Far too often they refuse to compromise, time for them to get some of that back.
Fascism arrives in the US, cheered on by those who claim to oppose fascism.
But Monty’s happy.
Yes, it’s not hypocrisy its communists Versus us.
Until we the people can have a govt who are allowed to sack leftist bureaucrats, take them off the govt teat, the better. Our liberal govt only do what the left tell them. The govt should respond to us, not the bureaucrats.
The other problem we have is with our democracy. The left get elected then enable policies we know nothing about, dangerous policies used against us, policies that they won’t tell us in their campaigns.
The left hijack our democracy.
Remember when we used to laugh at the Hamas Gaza version of Democracy…one person, one vote , one time only?
As in “the left are hypocrites and are totalitarian loons with an agenda”.
Having a fake president installed in front of 200,000 flags and 20,000 troops, with no one else turning up, is a message. I wonder if the Left will work it out?
well said….the urgency is real, but we should take care to analyse further…we are talking a very small group here..of, well, sociopaths…but they are tapping into a general weakness which we are not yet really conscious of. you see i know a lot of lefties,,,i actually used to be one back in the day…the psychology is a subtle sense of superiority, moral superiority. u see lefties are unconscious christians.
christianity cannot be avoided, only dealt with consciously. if we remain unconscious we still have the same value system as everyone else, we just dont know why. the (conscious) christian knows why – he is able to understand his emotions intellectually – he is able to criticise himself
the unconscious chriistian is unaware of the central importance of this self-examination, for they do not know much about christ, or their history generally.
the lefty, like john lennon, thinks love is all you need, so he projects his ‘mental love’ everywhere, a sort of egoic identity and unconscious conformity. but mental love is a bit rude….what gives anyone the right to force their love on anyone? we are not meant to all love each other – respect yes, but we need to oppose one another – thats how life works, through tension. resistance to this universal ‘love’ in a person is proof of their corrupt nature…not the person inflicting the love of course. classic projection. therefore anyone who doesnt accept the ‘love’ of the bleeding hearted is a de facto monster….their refusal is proof of what the lefty assumed all along – their own moral superiority…and so the prophecy just keeps fulfilling itself.
The left fascists have been cheating an lying since the bolshevik minority stole the Russian Peoples Revolution imn 1917 . The Kronstadt sailors ,shock troops of the revolution fought all their battles then realized tgey had been conned by the fascists ,who them wiped them out they had served their purpose . Watch this happen in America schiff always stinks .
I use schiff bin that contexr forvtgats what Nadler did in his pants ,off to aged care with these gergiatric criminals .
The Democrats first bill is frightening, it legalises everything they did to subvert the last election in which the real minority won the election. Here in Oz things will never change until we move out of the cosy oligarchy of LNP and Labor. We do not select people to represent us , the parties do and mostly by Polites and his Labor equivalents. Unfortunately the DOdo’s are alive and well in OZ and they all vote, sometimes twice.
First we need to abolish public funding of elections to begin the level the playing field. Secondly that really won’t work so we need to secede from this corrupt system. I wish I was at least 50 years younger to give it a go.
These tyrants are conceited clever sillies. They are at war with their own people (the domestic terrorist), oppressing them through fear. They enjoy taking from their enemies- narcissist. The irony is that these same tyrants live in constant fear of being killed. Just wind back the clock to the most recent inauguration to see the extent of their fear- 26000 National guard troops in DC…more to come ! They have spies and soon to come citizen/secret police to protect themselves from their perceived enemies. Unity….not. They need to be deterred and eventually metaphorically speaking dismembered. In the US, Biden an empty vessel, is the figure head for the tyrannical institutional bureaucrats – guns and elections (as long as they’re not rigged) help….
But Orange Man bad.
Well having it so overt is now a good thing.
Next election (mid-term) be ready and dump a megaload of fake votes. They have debased the system so just like the QR codes here in AU treat it with contempt, show it up for the joke it is. This is gonna be GREAT fun.
Limitation is the need for observers to watch for switching and dumping. Long range zooms watching every counter, pre-concealed cameras etc.
Great stuff from Rand Paul.
No, it is a huge swathe of lefties all across the world. The entire Washington DC is full of sociopaths, with some very minor exceptions, then you have the media and Hollywood, all led by academia. The Frankfurt School has been at work a long time until almost everyone who has graduated from tertiary institutions is SJW, particularly in business.
Look no further for proof than almost every corporation prepared to break their customer relationships with half the population. It’s not only deplatforming but closing bank accounts, firing from jobs anyone who doesn’t do as they are told and not hiring anyone who disagrees with their diabolical policies.
When this sort of oppression was happening behind the Iron Curtain people fled to America, Australia Canada and other western countries to be free. Ironically now we, or our children, may have to flee to former Soviet republics for asylum.
What the current situation is showing us is that the business of business is no longer business but social engineering.
Today’s communists are putting Orwell to shame. High tech fascism is here and now. Democracy has been bound and gang raped. They are coming next to strip you of all possessions and make you happy all the time.
Kates there is no one who long for totalitarianism than you. You need Daddy Trump to get through your day.you are so insecure that you need a sociopath to help you doll out your meagre aspro – I exist on the taxpayers teat – breakfast.
You are nothing.
The only way to stop them is revolution . After watching that interview with Rand Paul rational arguments do not count no matter how much evidence or facts are presented they will just shout you down .
Nothing new.
The Great Conservative Catatonia snoozes on.
Donald Trump sought absolute power and was denied. Democracy at work. If you don’t like it, try Moscow.
Affidavits are evidence in America apparently because it is considered a crime of perjury to lie in one . There are hundreds of affidavits from ordinary Americans from all parties sexes and ethnic background that have only been introduced in Senate Committee Hearings still available on video that expose the irregularities . None of course have got to court . That interviewer well trained in Propaganda according to Goebbels.
Now some of trumps Incel minions are calling for revolution. So conservative. Basically you fuckers cannot decide between the flavour of the lube you use on yourself. You are a disgrace to the conservative tradition and are becoming worse than the Guardian crowd.
Go out and get laid amd get a life. (Although from the look of many of you who I have seen evolution is working against you)
Amd Kates, get a job that is not paid for by my taxes you clown.
Donald Trump sought absolute power and was denied. Democracy at work. If you don’t like it, try Moscow.
EllenG still gon suckee-suckee on da Kewl-Aid ..
Ditto Andrew, curiously enough…
Name calling is not a cogent argument, Andrew old son. Are you always so stupid or is today a special occasion?
Thou flea, thou nit, thou winter-cricket thou!
See? It’s much easier than coming up with a logical argument.
Driveby trolling, Megan.
Andrew is just the latest…
‘If they tell you their intentions, believe them’. (Anon)
The B Team of trolls (Andrew and Kim/Ellen G) on duty tonight. Lots of abuse, little substance.
Steve, arguably probably one of DJT’s greatest understated policy’s was moving the U.S to fossil fuel self sufficiency. This move, on and of itself, meant taking the U.S more or less out of the importing oil market place and putting it into a net exporter. For Australian farmers this meant a significant drop in delivered diesel prices and a lowering of the cost of production. Sadly, dumb-ass Biden has already started to reverse DJT’s fossil fuel policy so we should expect Aussie fuel prices to start rising and to probably exceed that of what they were under Obama’s marxist régime.
Marxists are never happy unless they fucking someone or something, its who they are.
Filthy language, sodomy and encouraging people to fornicate are traditional conservative values according to Andrew.
Do you think thr ratfaced corrupt paedo will be able to wreck the USAin 100 days ?
He is trying hard dont you think ?
Re: Stephanopoulos / Paul
But… but… CISA? said it was the cleanest election evah… and… and… Barr said he didn’t see any evidence of widespread election fraud.
Where were the journalists to ask the most basic questions? For example, what data did you sample; what analyses did you conduct; where is your report that details how you arrived at those conclusions?
If these questions had been asked, it would have been found that CISA and Barr had no reports. They didn’t look at anything… not one thing. They were just disgracefully parroting the media narrative.
Boambee: I note that the latest legal effort of the trump minions makes an analogy to the lost King of Gondor. It seems to me quite apt that Trump acolytes think Tolkien was an historian.
Journalists, as in the ABC (US) guy in the video, are no longer bothering to pretend to be objective or impartial. God save us.
And your point is?
To turn the other cheek is a very Christian concept, it’s the very basis of democracy, when the other side wins you turn the other cheek and wait until your side wins again, except the left don’t care anymore about democracy, they demand their opponents turn the other cheek or be deplatformed. It’s good that the right turns the other cheek, however what happens when the limits of cheek turning are found?