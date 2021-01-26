Bruce’s Bull

THAT the ‘nations’ of the Americas about which Bruce Pascoe carelessly writes in today’s Fairfax numbers were indeed barbarous cannot be denied. It is sad to contemplate the hardships endured by peoples so rudely bested by more advanced civilisations. Death by disease, the abuse of women, the eradication of admirable custom and the ignorant disregard of native genius – all tragedies. But there isn’t one of us whose ancestors somewhere (or even grandparents) did not live through such trials. Old though the New World itself is now growing, the only question that matters today is whether the Christian new, as portended by the ships of Columbus (and Cook), is morally and materially superior to the Edens of unreason it forever altered. Nobody seriously denies the answer to that question is yes. The No case is nothing more than romantic showboating.
What was happening in the European mind when they built ships big enough to cross oceans?
The spread of Christianity, bringing light to the dark places? Or gold? Enough gold to gild a king’s palace or a priest’s church.
After Columbus and his journey to the Americas, Pope Alexander VI provided the answer in his papal bull of 1493, The Doctrine of Discovery, which deemed that Christians could lay claim to the territory of other nations on the grounds that the Indigenes did not know the name Jesus Christ. If they resisted the right of this most reasonable test, they could be justifiably killed.
Alexander VI never wrote anything called The Doctrine of Discovery. He promulgated Inter Caetera in 1493 for the purpose of bringing order – and, yes, a missionary zeal – to a process of colonisation and ‘conquest’ that the great powers of the day were steadfastly committed to pursuing, regardless of what any pope decreed. While it’s true the discovery doctrine (subsequently formalised over the next few centuries) did sanction the usurpation of non-Christian “barbarous nations” (and only these nations), the more lurid claim that Pope Alexander breezily authorised the killing of Indigenes in Inter Caetera is a complete fabrication.
Quelle surprise!
So when do we find out which indigenous nation to which the surname Lysenko belongs, CL?
And can we get Armadillo to run a book on how long it will be until Bruce Pascoe claims it for his own?
Dr Bruce Lysenko…
This, this is how you criticize Pascoe and metaphorically blow him up. This!
I would like to see Pascoe’s name prefaced by the word ‘controversial’ (or perhaps ‘controversial author’) in as many future references as practical, please.
It would be a correct usage, no? Justified?
Were he writing of you, or The Cat, the same or similar adjectives would be used, yes?
Divisive also comes to mind.
I’m sure there are other critical words – ones that fall short of uncouth insult or slander – that could also be used effectively and repetitiously.
Pluck the arrows and return them.