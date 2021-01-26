Happy Australia Day

Liam Hemsworth and others are spruiking nonsense which is also being taught to school children as they protest against ‘invasion day’:
We are spiritually and culturally connected to this country.
This country was criss-crossed by generations of brilliant Nations.
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people were Australia’s first explorers, first navigators, first engineers, first farmers, first botanists, first scientists, first diplomats, first astronomers and first artists.
Australia has the world’s oldest oral stories. The First Peoples engraved the world’s first maps, made the earliest paintings of ceremony and invented unique technologies. We built and engineered structures – structures on Earth – predating well-known sites such as the Egyptian Pyramids and Stonehenge.
Our adaptation and intimate knowledge of Country enabled us to endure climate change, catastrophic droughts and rising sea levels.
Always Was, Always Will Be. acknowledges that hundreds of Nations and our cultures covered this continent. All were managing the land – the biggest estate on earth – to sustainably provide for their future.
This statement is a work of poorly written fiction. All humans are descended from ancestors that roamed Africa. At some stage – perhaps 50,000 to 60,000 years ago according to archaeological records – some Homo Sapiens (so far as we know, Homo Erectus do not appear to have migrated to the land mass now know as Australia) moved to this continent during the Pleistocene (ice age) when sea levels were much lower allowing transit without seafaring. Later the ice age abated, ice melted and the Australian continent became separate and its inhabitants isolated.
In Jared Diamond’s book Guns, Germs and Steel – the Fates of Human Societies, he argues that circumstances (pressure on resources etc) lead to innovations and changes to society. On Australia he wrote
Australia is the sole continent where, in modern times, all native peoples still lived without any of the hallmarks of so-called civilization – without farming, herding, metal, bows and arrows, substantial buildings, settled villages, writing, chiefdoms or states. Instead Australian Aborigines were nomadic or semi-nomadic hunter-gatherers, organised into bands, living in temporary shelters or huts and still dependent on stone-tools.” – (p. 297).
“Compared with Native Australians, New Guineans rate as culturally “advanced”…most New Guineans …were farmers and swineherds. They lived in settled villages and were organised politically into tribes rather than as bands. All New Guineans had bows and arrows, and many used pottery.” – (p. 297-8).
“While New Guinea…developed both animal husbandry and agriculture,…Australia…developed neither.” – (p. 308).
Isolated from other populations, and lacking little in the way of resources, Australia’s first inhabitants were not pressured into changing their ways of life and remained essentially hunter gatherers and nomadic societies. I make no judgement on whether this is good or bad, merely that despite the lack of competition over resources, life wasn’t always rosy and violence and skirmishes, murder and rape occurred as much among those humans as it did elsewhere.
It was inevitable that this isolation would not persist – it is perhaps surprising that it persisted as long as it did. But contact with other humans was inevitable and the outcome of that contact would be widely varying depending on whether the contact was made by the Portuguese, Spanish, Dutch, Chinese, British or others. The fact that Australia became a British colony is probably the best of the many alternatives that could have sprung from colonialisation. And we are all affected, mostly positively, by that contact – there would be few Aboriginal Australians (perhaps none) who today could say that they have no ancestry at all from settlers who arrived after 1787. We are all of mixed blood and we all descend from those original Homo Sapiens who evolved in Africa. It is time to talk about unity rather than division.
As for claims that pre 1788 Aboriginals were explorers, navigators, engineers, farmers, botanists, scientists, diplomats, astronomers and artists that’s just baloney. There are no engineering structures in the archaeological record, and they were no more navigators and explorers than the myriad of early Homo Sapiens that migrated out of Africa.
In truth their life was simple, with the daily struggle to maintain shelter, clothing, food and water. They were not a civilisation, let along multiple civilisations because they did not have advanced political and economic structures that comprise a civilisation. And the phrase ‘Always Was, Always Will Be’ is total bullshit. The earliest Homo Sapiens are around 200,000 years ago, and it is presumptive indeed to assert that any species will live forever. We already know that the Earth will not exist forever.
The indulgence of these ridiculous claims is putting a brake on the improvement of remote Aboriginal Australian settlements and condemning many to poor living standards and a short life expectancy. It is similar to the excellent piece by Paul Monk on Adi Schwartz and Einat Wilf’s book The War of Return: How Western Indulgence of the Palestinian Dream Has Obstructed the Path to Peace. This is similar – the indulgence of fantasy claims hinders reconciliation, peace and mutual prosperity. Instead people like Hemsworth want to bask in their moral superiority and dance on the future of poor Aboriginal Australians by seeing them as a form of living museum. It is an absolute disgrace.
Happy Australia Day
Global sea levels during the last Ice Age
Might as well go the whole hog. Because Aboriginal societies were binary and because computers work on a binary number system, Aborigines invented computers. Nonsense? This proposition has seriously been put at a humanities conference.
anyone who harps on about the difference between white and black australia is reinforcing the notion of difference. ie that’s the unconscious root of racism and all other prejudice….stop identifying others by their ‘group’! we are all individuals
It is eye opening to read the actual diaries of the original settlers to almost any region in Australia.
When the first fleet arrived in 1788 they found peoples still in the stone age (similar to western world circa 8,000 to 3,000 BC).
The live expectancy was 19 to 21 (its now 70).
Around sydney cove it was observed that one group had a religion where they refused to eat anything other than fish, including starving to death if necessary.
Another religion was observed to abort babies by hand for reasons unknown.
However there is a form of evidence of animal husbandry: women were observed to be branded by cutting and burning, and kept round up in herds, and beaten when they strayed etc.
The fact that we have gone from that to where we are today in only about 200 years is amazing, and I don’t think a single people on earth has progressed faster. Aboriginals today owe everything to western colonization. If they were not colonized by the British so completely, that would be worse than even the poorest African nations.
Gobekli Tepe? Older than 10,000 years ago IIRC.
Also, did the current Aborigines displace others 10,000 years ago, who displaced an even earlier wave, IIRC, 40,000 years ago?*
(Maybe it was 4,000 and 10,000 years ago).
It is racist now to suggest this actually happened. Some have more right to terra nullius than others!
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people were Australia’s first explorers, first navigators, first engineers, first farmers, first botanists, first scientists, first diplomats, first astronomers and first artists.
That statement is manifestly the biggest load of fact-free bullshit I think have ever read.
I have also read the fairy tales.
For example someone found somewhere by a river bed one where its suggested that aboriginals planted some plants so they could come back each season. So that is evidence of farming….
Or how because the British saw them built some huts, they must be engineers obviously.
Or how its famed out that one language has no term for left and right, as if its something amazing because it means they only used cardinal directions, when its actually because the language is so amazingly primitive it barely has any words at all apart from nouns for objects.
All evidence suggests that Australia was the harshest place on earth to live and survive. Every peice of technology aboriginals had, including spears and sheilds, came down from PNG. You can even follow its trend down the coast, often never passing the bass straight. The aboriginals on tasmania are the most primitive people known on earth – as they were seperated from main land thousands of years ago, and so never saw any of the basic inventions of stone age technology reach them.
The only possible engineering feat by aboriginals may only be the boomerang, which hardly rates for so much else from other nations.
As someone has mentioned binary, the question must be why are their only 2 genders in Aboriginal life?
All so very appropriate for this annual celebration. My own people were slaughtered mercilessly in 1600 Europe, but I bear the descendants of their persecutors no ill will; that was then… and this is now.
By the standards of the time, the colonisation of Australia was predominantly peaceful.
Invasion? Sure! We won, you lost, get over it.
Change the date. Because I’m not Aborigine, it will be meaningless to me.
It’s a fun exercise to go all-out on the First Nations Pidgin.
“Three First Nations Australians lost their lives while performing Car Driving on Highway last night. Respected Elder, Senior Liaison Officer Uncle John Smith said that the peoples could not be named for Cultural Reason, but he hoped that Physics Awareness Workshop in local school would help bring a more sensitive understanding of Deadly issues to pre-teen drivers past, present and future.”
I would say that proto civilisation and proto engineering was emerging at Budjm Bim.
Is there evidence of Torres Strait Islander agriculture?
The boomerang wasn’t unique to this continent and to the indigenous here. In fact, the oldest boomerang found was in what is now modern day Poland.
And I’m pretty sure…happy to be corrected…that Tasmanian Aboriginals had no knowledge of boomerangs.
Seems they left the Byron Bay cool-ade to long in the cask today .. must have been a hell of a drop to give an entertainer such deep insight(s) ……. LOL!
What is irksome is the presumption that “indigenous land management” was sustainable.
Was it? Was it possibly biomass engendering or catastrophically unsustainable?
I doubt that we will ever know definitively either way.
Isolated from other populations, and lacking little in the way of resources, Australia’s first inhabitants were not pressured into changing their ways of life and remained essentially hunter gatherers and nomadic societies. I make no judgement on whether this is good or bad
Try it and get back to us, will you?
I’m happy for all the invasion day stuff. Invasion extinguishes sovereignty. Now, repeal all the land claims, repeal all the special legislation, disband all the commissions, remove all the aboriginal only hiring practices and handouts and we’ll call it good. Or, the aboriginal industry and it’s hangers on could just sit down, shut up and enjoy all the free shit whitey hands out.
What kind of person attacks and undermines the very system that takes care of them from cradle to grave and constently gives you privilege’s withheld from other citizens?
And where does this nonsense end? The indigenous are descendants of people who arrived on this continent fifty to sixty thousands years ago…I don’t buy the notion they were here earlier. And as for the ludicrous nonsense propagated that “they’ve always bene here”…then that would mean that they aren’t “homo sapiens”…which would mean that they aren’t part of the human story. Is that what they’re claiming? The bottom line is that they are homo sapiens who arrived here, destroyed the mega fauna and then adapted to a very primitive life.
Human history shows that isolated populations don’t progress as much as populations that interact with other groups of people.
“they’ve always been here”
I think that Australia may have been settled much earlier than 40,000 years ago; not by the current ethnic group of indigenous Australians. Archaeology always has a problem of being right until the next fossil or clay pot is dug up.
Agriculture for example, may have existed in Israel as long as 23,000 years ago. That skewers most of conventional wisdom.
We’ve also never had the Bradshaw paintings explained.
Bejasus. i thought the sea levels were lower, But it looks like the UK was under water!
The arrival of the white man was an enlightning thing for aboriginal cuisine . The got pots and finally they could boil water!something they never achieved i the thousands of years they lived here ,one bad thingthey became addicted to drinking tea .(amongst other things ) .
Hear hear.
The always was/always will be slogan doesn’t do anything for their cause.
It’s aggressive, offensive and untrue.
Aborigines do not ‘own’ a continent. Never did/never will.
I don’t own Ireland either.
lot of blindness here too….
Looks like Avi’s having a good Australia Day. What a shithole:
For those who don’t know:
-Exclusive Native title exists over 780,00 square kilometers.
-Non exclusive native title is a further 2,400,000 square kilometers (about 1/3rd of Australia).
-A further 31.7% is still slowly being worked through by the National Native Title Tribunal and most of that is likely to be exclusive or non exclusive.
The push for constitutional recognition is really a push to establish sovereignty for that title away from government and parliament. There are two lines of thought:
1-Create a 3rd aboriginal house of parliament with veto rights over any law applying in any native title land.
2-Create a new aboriginal state composed of most of the native title land.
The second is the more preferred route, because the new state will essentially swipe the mining royalities, especially from QLD and WA.
The saddest thing about all this is that there is an aboriginal welfare industrial complex – where far far to many people are making money off the aboriginal ‘problem’. After all the federal government is now spending over $50,000/year per aboriginal. Needlesss to say, they don’t just get given the $50k, that mostly finds its way into those in the industry.
Incorrect, recent discoveries by paleoanthropologists have pushed the date back to around 300,000 years with AMH (anatomically modern human) fossil finds at Jebel Irhoud in Morocco.
20,000 years ago most of it was under a kilometer of ice.
Both are terrible ideas:
1. Apartheid and racial based lordship. But if I own my native title land here, why do I want some wankers from WA and QLD telling me what to do with it?
2. Aborigines were never one people or nation. It is inauthentic, but no different to an Aboriginal living next to me owning his own land. Why change?
I think Arnhem Land should possibly be autonomous. Native title is in fact very weak title. I fear genuine claimants are getting robbed; who can you sell native title to? One party only; the Commonwealth. Clearly this diminishes any economic value of NT.
“What a shithole:”
Yep.
No. They also had the digging stick.
And I’m pretty sure…happy to be corrected…that Tasmanian Aboriginals had no knowledge of boomerangs.
The Noongar peoples of Western Australia never claimed to “own” the land – they saw themselves as “custodians” or “guardians” of that land.
****This statement is a work of poorly written fiction. All humans are descended from ancestors that roamed Africa.***
That’s flat out wrong.
We originated in Eurasia and moved outward and downward from there.
Yeah, I know, they’ve found ancient hominid remains in Africa, they died out Millenia ago.
Who wrote this nonsense, Bruce Pascoe?
“That’s flat out wrong.
We originated in Eurasia and moved outward and downward from there.
Yeah, I know, they’ve found ancient hominid remains in Africa, they died out Millenia ago.”
Wrong…..Dick Ed.
I had an interesting chat with an Aussie now in his 40’s who came here from Columbia when he was 25.
I asked him the obvious question about his country’s thoughts on being named after Columbus. He knew straight away I was making a reference to thoughts of Aboriginals and Capt Cook etc. He quite matter of factly said the Spanish did not leave many original inhabitants alive and 95% now descendant from Spanish and most are Catholic. Simply no issue about being named after Columbus.
Said he thought Australia was the best country in the world.
I have been in 1770 for past few days. Main road is named after Capt Cook but unfortunately could not find any T shirt with him or name on it. No doubt might trigger some. The ones which just say 1770 were not that great so no T shirt for me.
***Is there evidence of Torres Strait Islander agriculture?***
Yeah, they are gardeners, that was the basis for the Judgement in Mabo.
Funny tho, i’ve never heard of any Land Rights claims being made in the Torres Straits
We vacationed there in the 90s. Rented a house overlooking the water. I’m not sure if they were safe, because I was okay. I ate wild oysters straight from the rocks.
An often overlooked historical fact, if facts still exist. Have heard many a yarn about how the Aboriginals cooked Kangaroo soup in the dream days. Until iron pots arrived, no boiling water. Until white man arrived no pots.
That’s not entirely true.
Stone hollows could employ stones heated in embers of a fire.
I would say that proto civilisation and proto engineering was emerging at Budjm Bim.
Further explanation would be welcome. For instance: which areas of civilisation were they on the road to: written language, cities, organised government?
As for engineering: knocking holes in some rocks and filling holes in other places to improve water flow is to civil engineering as a woomera is to aeronautical engineering.
LQC his also confused about Homo Erectus.
If Homo Sapiens Sapiens originated in Africa, where do the Neanderthals come in?
Answer, they don’t, since Neanderthals were never in Africa, so Homo Erectus couldn’t have come out of Africa either.
Why mot rename it ational Day that will annoy the globalite and shut the mendicant indigenius up .
Excellent Lucius. Fully agree, apart from the time frame thing of course.
There are groups intent of agitating trouble and unrest among western society. Despite their struggles the Aboriginal people are so much better off today then they were a couple of centuries ago, in addition to still existing that is.
Wouldn’t “proto” mean “not really, but at least they were trying and starting out”?
I heard at second hand recently of the views of a veteran anthropologist, who is by no means a hard-line right winger, and who thinks that Pascoe’s Dark Emu is completely devoid of genuine evidence.
The Dutch could have colonised and UN would have made all Dutch land Indonesia.
Gargooglery gives us a lesson on Homo Stupidus.
The always was/always will be slogan doesn’t do anything for their cause.
It’s aggressive, offensive and untrue.
We live in a post-truth world.
Girls can be boys and boys can be girls and/or 90+ shades in between.
“Always was, always will be” is a relatively minor claim by comparison.
If you’re a property owner, factor in a “social justice levy” at some point in the future.
The Story Of Civilisation 01 by Will Durant
The Bushmen usually live in solitary families; the Pygmies of Africa and the simplest natives of Australia admit only temporarily of political organization, and then scatter away to their family groups; the Tasmanians had no chiefs, no laws, no regular govern- ment; the Veddahs of Ceylon formed small circles according to family relationship, but had no government; the Kuhus of Sumatra “live without men in authority,” every family governing itself; the Fuegians are seldom more than twelve together; the Tungus associate sparingly in groups of ten tents or so; the Australian “horde” is seldom larger than sixty souls: In such cases association and cooperation are for special purposes, like hunting; they do not rise to any permanent political order.
Interesting factoid, there is Neanderthal DNA in African populations, but it has been theorised that the DNA came about from backflow, as in human populations bearing Neanderthal DNA moving back into Africa. As for H. erectus, they were most certainly in Africa. The direct ancestor of Neanderthals is (at the moment) suggested to be H. antecessor or H. heidelbergensis. The ancestor of H. antecessor appears (at the moment) to be H. erectus which spread as far East as Java. H. denisvova, which was kicking around the same time as Neanderthals and H. sapiens sapiens, from the fossil evidence appears to be primarily spread across Asia, and is likely another offshoot from the H. erectus branch. H. floresiensis may well be a similar offshoot.
Has he read Gammage?
I thought Europeans too had Neanderthal DNA.
They do, overwhelming so. Aboriginals have both Neanderthal and Denisovan DNA. Most Asian populations have Denisovan DNA. I believe that the group with the highest Denisovan DNA are the tribesmen of Papua New Guinea.
A useful map.
if you dont respect the indig, you don’t respect australia, or yourself
indeed you dont even know what australia means
i am a bit disappointed in people here to be honest
mirror image of leftie haters
I don’t have to respect any group, I respect individuals.
One thing I really hate is fake history and fake facts, and I’ll happily disrespect anyone knowingly spreading them. 🙂
Please read Daisy Bates book about the true story of the elderly inhabitants of this land.
It has living in the title.
“if you dont respect the indig, you don’t respect australia, or yourself
indeed you dont even know what australia means”
Eh? Respect works both ways. Over the last twenty years we’ve seen the “Walk for reconciliation”, we’ve seen the 2008 Apology and numerous other examples of white Australia submitting and prostrating themselves to indigenous Australia. It is never enough, they’re never satisfied. What do they want? For us to pack our bags and head back to Europe. Not going to happen. It is time for indigenous Australia to respect and accept European Australia and most importantly, for them to stop being victims because until then their situation will never improve. They are simply being used as pawn for the far-left.
Recent academic paper found no words in aboriginal languages that described farming, etc not even after contact with people who used these methods .
Jared Diamond also said unless there were domesticatable animals people could not settle leave nomadic life
Emu farms were not about in those days either , not until the equipment needed to build enclosures ‘
So even though they were supposedly engineers scientists etc etc they still could not boil water, make pots or even clothe themselves . Must have been hotter back then .
Comparing Indonesian which was based on market Malay almost a pidgin spoken by the Arab traders , there were no words for modern things so new words had to be made up.
I also see they want $1million dollars per person reparation . They can have it when I ger reparation from the Vikings and probably Romans.
I keep asking the question in the papers mainly the Australian. In relate to articles. Who did you want to be invaded by? But it keeps getting rejected – whomps.
Wallace , they keep quiet what Daisy Bates wrote about women and babies . She tried very hard to bring about change .
Mundi PNG highlanders have further faster. A Stone Age society first contact in the 1930s the Leahy brothers prospecting for gold. From then to now the son of one of the first contacts Pius Wingti PM of an independent country.
TI culture is a WHOLE different thing. Read the work of Haddon on the region. A few years back there was a big bun-fight over the Haddon collection of ceremonial head-dresses in the UK. Foam -flecked “concerned citizens, not so “melanin-enhanced, it seems, were demanding the return of that collection to the Islands.
As one would expect, the reality told a different story.
Haddon was fascinated by the ornate ceremonial attire used on the various islands. Being an astute chap, he was also aware that the “genuine articles” had been through “special” ceremonies and were thus, “sacred”.
So, he simply asked if it were possible for “unconsecrated replicas” to be made and taken as “art-works” to the other side of the planet. No problemo.
Hence the collection of “un-sanctified” ceremonial attire in the UK.
Excess fish, especially mullet, are used, whole, as fertilizer when planting things like coconuts.
Not all “melanin enhanced” folks are the same, nor do they share “universal” values.
While we are at it, who is the designated “spokes=person” for the “little people” of North Queensland?.
Little-people? About 3/4 scale, brown-skinned folks who are recorded on film shot in the first half of the 20th century in North Queensland. Not unlike similar folk in the eastern end of the Indonesian Archipelago.
Who were the “Mungo people”?
Who killed off the Megafauna, like the Diprotodon, et al? Prehistoric SUVs?
