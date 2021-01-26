Leave the gong – take the cannoli

Posted on 11:01 am, January 26, 2021 by currencylad

The ABC’s conscientious objectors never ‘reject’ any portion of their massive payouts, do they?

22 Responses to Leave the gong – take the cannoli

  1. Epicurious
    #3737536, posted on January 26, 2021 at 11:02 am

    Close down their ABC and stop pandering to these self opinionated Marxists.

  2. stackja
    #3737537, posted on January 26, 2021 at 11:04 am

    Would he accept the Order of Lenin?

  3. The not very bright Marcus
    #3737538, posted on January 26, 2021 at 11:04 am

    Is “Kerry” another Trans activist rejecting his/her award ?

  4. Cassie of Sydney
    #3737541, posted on January 26, 2021 at 11:06 am

    “The ABC’s conscientious objectors never ‘reject’ any portion of their massive ABC payouts, do they?”

    Of course not.

    Kerry can go get “effed”.

  5. Cui Bono
    #3737542, posted on January 26, 2021 at 11:08 am

    Only wants to share the island with like-minded bigots

  6. G Pahoff
    #3737548, posted on January 26, 2021 at 11:10 am

    Nominee for the Australia Day Dickhead Of The Year award.

    Kerry O’Brien!

    Other nominations called for.

  7. JC
    #3737550, posted on January 26, 2021 at 11:10 am

    Why was this arsehole ever offered an award? The only thing he should be offered is a cell for being a dishonest, tax eating treasonous turd.

  8. John A
    #3737551, posted on January 26, 2021 at 11:10 am

    Good. That’s two self-opinionated wankers off the list.

    Questions:
    a) who feels hurt by the views of the Bible that there are only two genders, they are complementary and that certain behaviours are contrary to function and purpose? The Bible has been around and publicly known for thousands of years.
    b) who exactly is making the issue divisive?

    Answer: (the same for both questions) Those who object to those views and wish to rebel against the natural functions and purposes of the human body.

  9. H B Bear
    #3737552, posted on January 26, 2021 at 11:11 am

    He will be raging up and down the streets of Byron Bay. With all the other loonies and blowins who can afford a place.

  10. Snotball
    #3737554, posted on January 26, 2021 at 11:11 am

    Another fantastic outcome. Two useful idiots deprive themselves of an award they probably didn’t deserve anyway while one truly great Australian has her achievements writ large. We are proud of you MC!

  11. H B Bear
    #3737557, posted on January 26, 2021 at 11:12 am

    Has the Dumpster come out in solidarity?

  12. H B Bear
    #3737564, posted on January 26, 2021 at 11:17 am

    With some sadness we note the “Men Who Look Like Old Lesbians” blog has passed.

  13. Grunter
    #3737568, posted on January 26, 2021 at 11:18 am

    The intolerance for a different view is mind boggling, very dark times ahead.

  14. Amadeus
    #3737570, posted on January 26, 2021 at 11:19 am

    Good stuff. Red Kerry obviously is a champion of free speech as long as people agree with him and his failed Marxist claptrap. Love his approach to diversity and tolerance.

  15. Dot
    #3737574, posted on January 26, 2021 at 11:22 am

    If you really want to troll the left, tell them how insidious and crap filled “Behind the News” is.

    I told my nephew and it was hilarious.

    Poor kid, being fed lies like that, as we all were.

    The ABC is institutionalised child abuse.

  16. mundi
    #3737578, posted on January 26, 2021 at 11:23 am

    Do the people who reject it get removed from the honor roll?

  17. Mark M
    #3737580, posted on January 26, 2021 at 11:24 am

    Look at moi, look at moi.
    I’m virtue signaling.

  18. Bronson
    #3737581, posted on January 26, 2021 at 11:24 am

    Relevance deprivation. So why was he getting a gong? As a paid public servant he did no more than his job. Surely just doing your highly paid taxpayer funded job doesn’t qualify you for an award? I mean the 6 figure remuneration alone was his reward surely?

  19. PB
    #3737584, posted on January 26, 2021 at 11:25 am

    That will be a popular decision by Kerry. Very popular.

  20. Roger
    #3737605, posted on January 26, 2021 at 11:36 am

    Most Australians responded to this news this morning with “Kerry who?”

  21. rickw
    #3737618, posted on January 26, 2021 at 11:49 am

    Australia’s Broadcasting Communists can’t even fund themselves.

    If we stopped paying for Communism almost all of it would stop (ABC and Arts Grants).

  22. Vagabond
    #3737636, posted on January 26, 2021 at 12:06 pm

    If they were going to reject that award, anyone with a working brain should refuse it because Malcolm the Turd got one.
    But of course that could never cross the mind of a virtue signalling ABC apparatchik like O’Brien.

