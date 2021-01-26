Leave the gong – take the cannoli

The ABC’s conscientious objectors never ‘reject’ any portion of their massive payouts, do they?
History is littered with examples of politicians withdrawing citizens' rights to free expression because they did not like what they had been saying about them at a particular moment in history.
Scratch the surface of this proposal and you will find a harsh new regime which stands to damage Australia's reputation as a democracy and might well come back to bite the politicians, academics and publishers who are supporting it today.— Mark Pearson
Close down their ABC and stop pandering to these self opinionated Marxists.
Would he accept the Order of Lenin?
Is “Kerry” another Trans activist rejecting his/her award ?
“The ABC’s conscientious objectors never ‘reject’ any portion of their massive ABC payouts, do they?”
Of course not.
Kerry can go get “effed”.
Only wants to share the island with like-minded bigots
Nominee for the Australia Day Dickhead Of The Year award.
Kerry O’Brien!
Other nominations called for.
Why was this arsehole ever offered an award? The only thing he should be offered is a cell for being a dishonest, tax eating treasonous turd.
Good. That’s two self-opinionated wankers off the list.
Questions:
a) who feels hurt by the views of the Bible that there are only two genders, they are complementary and that certain behaviours are contrary to function and purpose? The Bible has been around and publicly known for thousands of years.
b) who exactly is making the issue divisive?
Answer: (the same for both questions) Those who object to those views and wish to rebel against the natural functions and purposes of the human body.
He will be raging up and down the streets of Byron Bay. With all the other loonies and blowins who can afford a place.
Another fantastic outcome. Two useful idiots deprive themselves of an award they probably didn’t deserve anyway while one truly great Australian has her achievements writ large. We are proud of you MC!
Has the Dumpster come out in solidarity?
With some sadness we note the “Men Who Look Like Old Lesbians” blog has passed.
The intolerance for a different view is mind boggling, very dark times ahead.
Good stuff. Red Kerry obviously is a champion of free speech as long as people agree with him and his failed Marxist claptrap. Love his approach to diversity and tolerance.
If you really want to troll the left, tell them how insidious and crap filled “Behind the News” is.
I told my nephew and it was hilarious.
Poor kid, being fed lies like that, as we all were.
The ABC is institutionalised child abuse.
Do the people who reject it get removed from the honor roll?
Look at moi, look at moi.
I’m virtue signaling.
Relevance deprivation. So why was he getting a gong? As a paid public servant he did no more than his job. Surely just doing your highly paid taxpayer funded job doesn’t qualify you for an award? I mean the 6 figure remuneration alone was his reward surely?
That will be a popular decision by Kerry. Very popular.
Most Australians responded to this news this morning with “Kerry who?”
Australia’s Broadcasting Communists can’t even fund themselves.
If we stopped paying for Communism almost all of it would stop (ABC and Arts Grants).
If they were going to reject that award, anyone with a working brain should refuse it because Malcolm the Turd got one.
But of course that could never cross the mind of a virtue signalling ABC apparatchik like O’Brien.