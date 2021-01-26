Red Kerry embarrasses a Liberal government one last time

So it turns out that recipients of Australia Day awards are notified in advance and consulted as to whether they will accept the award. This is done to avoid embarrassment to the Governor General and the government.
This year there has been a kerfuffle over Margaret Court receiving an AC – the highest ranked award. She already has an AO – hold that thought – and this is some sort of promotion. I had never heard of Margaret Court until the gay marriage debate a few years ago. I do not know if she has done more to deserve the promotion or not, but clearly others do. Beyond lefties going bananas (‘going’ you say?) over a conservative receiving an award on Invasion Day, it’s hard to get too excited over this award.
One thing, though, the story that Margaret Court had received another gong was leaked – I understand by a journalist – also in an effort to embarrass the government, not to mention the good Reverend herself. That person should be fired and the media organisation censured by the government.
Now … step up Kerry O’Brien. Former journalist with the ABC. Known for good reason as ‘Red’ Kerry. O’Brien had obviously already accepted the award – in full knowledge that Margaret Court already holds an AO. He wasn’t too proud then to accept the award, even with it being Invasion Day and all. But on Sunday, apparently, he wrote to the Governor-General now declining the award. About two days after the leak.
So what do we have? First he declined the award too late for his name to be withdrawn from the newspaper announcements.
But in time for his withdrawal to be news in and of itself. So O’Brien has managed to get himself into the news, and stick it up the government (and the Governor-General) one last time.
Now if the government were smart they would advise the Governor-General to refuse to accept the rejection and then strip him of the award. But, they are not smart.
In fact, if they were smart an award for O’Brien would never have been on the cards at all.
Can you imagine waking up on Australia Day under a future Shorten government and reading the news that Andrew Bolt or Paul Murray had won the Order of Australia for distinguished service to journalism and the media?
Me neither.
So why is it that Kerry O’Brien got one? This reflects very poorly on the government’s judgement. Now people will doubt make all sorts of excuses. Sinclair, you just don’t understand. The committee that makes the decisions is at arms-length from the government. This is an award that goes beyond partisan lines. There is more that unites us than divides us. Blah. Blah. Blah.
So let me repeat myself:
The government has little to do with these awards, Sinclair.
According to Des on the OT once nominations are received and checked by public servants the process of finalising the recipients is in the hands of a committee and shrouded in secrecy.
If the government was smart they’d just abolish them altogether.
“One thing, though, the story that Margaret Court had received another gong was leaked – I understand by a journalist – also in an effort to embarrass the government, not to mention the good Reverend herself. That person should be fired and the media organisation censured by the government.”
That journo is a creep by the name of Justin Smith……the same Justin Smith who, on the afternoon of 7 April, hours after the HC verdict, appeared on Sky’s Chris Kenny and basically refused to acknowledge the HC decision and the innocence of Pell.
Smith is a nasty nasty piece of work.
I agree with the tenor of your column.
However you have shown no respect at all for Margaret Court. The fact that you were unaware that she dominated ladies tennis for many years in a Bradmanesque fashion with grace and charm is bye the bye.
A simple acknowlegement of her achievements would have been quite sufficient.
To remark as follows, ” I had never heard of Margaret Court until the gay marriage debate a few years ago. I do not know if she has done more to deserve the….” is ignorant and rude behaviour.
Furthermore, clearly Margaret Court, God Bless Her, is being targeted largely because of her high profile so the manner and scale of achievement of her high profile is at the very core of the bad mouthing.
The All England Tennis Club places her on a pedestal where she clearly belongs. And they have seen a few come and go.
Great article Sinc.
Agree abolishing them altogether would be a terrific idea.
LOL. Indeed.
I see Turnbull scored an AC – the bunyip equivalent of a knighthood. The citation mentions his work for “marriage equality.” Making the day all about himself (of course), Turnbull has said it’s “ironic” that he got the award on the same day as Mrs Court.
It is totally inappropriate for the government (or its gong committee; whatever) to cite such a contentious ‘reform’ as justification for bogan enoblement. This was done to ‘offset’ Margaret, obviously.
Must admit I was surprised Sinc hadn’t heard of Margaret Court. Up there with Evonne Goolagong.
Kerry didn’t protest too much about Labor’s Bob Collins AO.
“In January 2005 Collins was charged with possession of child pornography, and twenty-one child sex offences in the Northern Territory dating back to the 1970s. In 2006, he was charged with sexually assaulting a boy in Canberra in 1989. ”
“In February 2008, the NT coroner stated that Collins had intentionally taken an overdose of prescription drugs mixed with alcohol, ‘following upon a background of three years of significant medical difficulties and in the face of upcoming court cases’. The coroner also ‘looked closely’ at the circumstances of Collins’ 2004 car accident, in light of suggestions that this was a suicide attempt, but was unable to make a determination.”
“Five of Collins’ alleged victims were paid compensation under the Victims of Crime (Assistance) Act, after claims for compensation were accepted by the Northern Territory government.”
This reminds of the council of australia. Under Howard, the liberals actually made sure half it was evenly stacked and half the grants went to leaning on each side. Then when GRG got power they throat slit anything right leaning.
However, I believe this is a deliberate ploy by the LNP. This is how the LNP has gotten and retained the centre vote so long to have given them power for so long. Australians are not stupid. They know under Labor government everything is absurdly one sided.
Spineless, clueless Lieborals = Liebor Lite.
Roger – as I said, people make all sorts of excuses. it reflects poorly on the government that they have little to do with the award,
Bones – I didn’t know who Bradman was either for many, many years.
Miltonf – you’re just making trouble.
If o brien got an award scrap the whole award system , its and elitist toy to massage each others egos . Now if it was the porder of socialist labour or the red bammer that would be understandable ,red kerrys services to international communis are well documented
The very idea of an “Australian of the Year” is infantile and embarrassing.
American of The Year.
Briton of the Year.
Fijian of The Year.
German of the Year.
Mmm, nah. They’re grown-ups.
It is hard to disagree with the simple logic of your suggestion. He has demeaned the award by playing politics. If these awards are truly serious he has to be stripped of what he already has.
Will never happen, despite the decisions about who gets these gongs allegedly being made at arms length from the government.
Kerrys award is disgusting because there was a time when you were meant to actually go above and beyond and do more than just your day job. How can anyone say he has served journalism in a meaningful way to the Australian public when he has sucked down millions of tax payer dollars doing so? Is this what AO has become? A another reward for government pigs at the trough? Sad.
‘ Up there with Evonne Goolagong.’ Actually well above, up there with Rod Laver.
Couldn’t agree more.
Another reason I am opposed to it is that it has been politically compromised beyond redemption.
Knighthoods and AOs have often been given to gifted people who have just done well in their chosen field. There is no recognition for the ordinary father or mother who engages in a lifelong struggle to rear their family or for the person who deep in their community just gets in and helps where they can For this reason I cannot but take these awards with a sneering grain of salt.
Other recipients are much more worthy in that they voluntarily give of their life beyond their calling in the struggle for a cause. For this reason I sometimes applaud the award.
But now we see the likes of little bigoted people like Kerry O’Brien who seek to weaponise their awards in a cause unrelated to the actual award.
Perhaps it is time to just disband the whole system.
Yep, Turnbull scored a gong for copying Tony Abbott’s strategy to break the decade long legislative deadlock over ‘same sex marriage’.
He should be reminded how cheap & empty his ‘victory’ was…
I don’t mind Australia Day Awards and recognition to volunteers in a LOCAL community level but ‘Australian of the Year’ at a national level has been usurped by ideologues promoting all things woke and un-Australian.
The attacks on Reverend Margaret Court are despicable but what would you expect from people like ex-ABC Kerry O’Brien and Justin Smith?
‘Australian of the Year’ and ‘The Arts Council of Australia’, should be abolished so saving expenditure and further brainwashing of younger generations. Continue to celebrate the foundations of this great Nation on January 26th and enjoy the fruits of our forefathers every other day!
I thought Bradman was known wherever cricket is played?? In one innings in England this was the front page of The Star when he was dismissed. No need to mention Bradmans name
https://collections.slsa.sa.gov.au/resource/PRG+682/13/75
Lovely lady and great tennis champion that she is, Evonne would almost certainly be embarrassed to read that Margaret Court has been said to be “up there” with her. If it were possible validly to compare tennis champions of different eras, but it’s not, Steffi Graf, Martina Navratilova and Serena Williams, perhaps have a valid claim to be “up there” in the tennis stratosphere with Margaret Court, but Evonne is still in the upper atmosphere.
And Sinc should be ashamed of himself.
“Perhaps it is time to just disband the whole system.”
I have long thought that.
Yeah…just get rid of the honours system and AOTY…it’s cringe guys.
“American of the Year”
Would be correctly laughed out of existence.
Speaking of Tony Abbott…has Abbott ever received an AO?
I doubt Turnbull would be getting the real award. Some people just get potential awards.
+100
Almost up there with Heather McKay……..
I agree. Margaret Court is well worthy of the ‘upgrade’ of her award. They say it is for Tennis but I like to think it is a subtle middle finger to the marriage equality folks.
The way the awards system has been abused, I think it is more the award isn’t worthy of her, not the other way around.
Abbott has an AC, Cassie – supposedly the highest duo of letters available.
Sinclair, the fact that you did not know of either Margaret Court or Sir Donald Bradman is beside the point.
The point is that a simple acknowledgement of significant achievement was appropriate in this case, rather than to diminish in passing.
Manners maketh the man.
Here endeth this matter.
“C.L.
#3737693, posted on January 26, 2021 at 12:49 pm
Abbott has an AC, Cassie – supposedly the highest duo of letters available.”
Thanks C.L.
Margaret Smith the greatest woman tennis player.
She married Mr Court.
Red Kerry is a nobody who appeared on the TV.
O’Pooface is just another marxist propagandist funded by us.
Brother of one former State Premier, son of another former State Premier.
Obviously Sinc never followed tennis, even briefly, even a long time ago.