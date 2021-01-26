The economic consequences of Covid

Posted on 11:36 pm, January 26, 2021 by Steve Kates

Voters on the left are only slightly more stupid than the people they vote for. Ten months of lockdown and look what happens:


World witnessing greatest rise in inequality on record... Billionaires thriving as poor suffer...
Sharpest Rise in Poverty Rate in More Than 50 Years...

If you stop production [ie enforce lockdowns on our economies] you stop consumption, and that is the order in which things happen. And this is just the start of it.

7 Responses to The economic consequences of Covid

  1. steve
    #3738301, posted on January 27, 2021 at 12:04 am

    As ye sow, so shall ye reap!

    We allowed the Universities to indoctrinate the young and now the chickens start to come home to roost.

  2. Gorilla Dance Party
    #3738312, posted on January 27, 2021 at 12:22 am

    That was the plan.

    The lockdowns were harshest on small business and the big corps were able to make a killing. This is one time when I’d be for corporations being fleeced to pay back all the small business owners who got wrecked. I would be in favour of it that is if I didn’t know how little would actually get to them if the gov did.

  3. nb
    #3738319, posted on January 27, 2021 at 12:43 am

    Is it stupid to destroy liberal democratic capitalism if your entire life has been devoted to destroying liberal democratic capitalism?

  4. Jannie
    #3738320, posted on January 27, 2021 at 12:44 am

    The evil Orange man did it.

  5. Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr
    #3738327, posted on January 27, 2021 at 12:58 am

    Australia Day address at today’s cermoany in my town:
    “Australian people endured the Covid-19 & have now come back stronger & more secure”

  6. Turtle
    #3738330, posted on January 27, 2021 at 1:24 am

    Warming leads CO2
    Production leads consumption

    If those two truths were accepted the benefits would be enormous.

  7. stackja
    #3738331, posted on January 27, 2021 at 1:58 am

    CCP virus helped billionaires, at expense of the less well off.
    Win-win for both.

