The economic consequences of Covid

Voters on the left are only slightly more stupid than the people they vote for. Ten months of lockdown and look what happens:
World witnessing greatest rise in inequality on record... Billionaires thriving as poor suffer...
Sharpest Rise in Poverty Rate in More Than 50 Years...
If you stop production [ie enforce lockdowns on our economies] you stop consumption, and that is the order in which things happen. And this is just the start of it.
As ye sow, so shall ye reap!
We allowed the Universities to indoctrinate the young and now the chickens start to come home to roost.
That was the plan.
The lockdowns were harshest on small business and the big corps were able to make a killing. This is one time when I’d be for corporations being fleeced to pay back all the small business owners who got wrecked. I would be in favour of it that is if I didn’t know how little would actually get to them if the gov did.
Is it stupid to destroy liberal democratic capitalism if your entire life has been devoted to destroying liberal democratic capitalism?
The evil Orange man did it.
Australia Day address at today’s cermoany in my town:
“Australian people endured the Covid-19 & have now come back stronger & more secure”
Warming leads CO2
Production leads consumption
If those two truths were accepted the benefits would be enormous.
CCP virus helped billionaires, at expense of the less well off.
Win-win for both.