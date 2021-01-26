Unit Stands Down

Posted on 2:10 am, January 26, 2021 by currencylad
I assume the Biden presidency will be a lot like the Obama presidency, and that they will be responsive, and will be able to quickly back up what they’re saying.”

– The work of Glenn Kessler is done

2 Responses to Unit Stands Down

  1. stackja
    #3737224, posted on January 26, 2021 at 2:36 am

    MSM accept Dems “facts”.

  2. feelthebern
    #3737239, posted on January 26, 2021 at 3:44 am

    I am without speech.

